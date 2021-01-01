« previous next »
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26280 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm
Transfers and returns are different things. The late availability tickets are a few hundred (estimate?) season tickets holders who cant make the game returning their tickets through the clubs official channel for resale. Its an official and allowed process, so hard to call it gaming.

The LA sales is not just ST returns; it is members returns and unsold hospitality as well
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26281 on: Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
The LA sales is not just ST returns; it is members returns and unsold hospitality as well


My response was to his specific point about season ticket returns being gaming of the system.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26282 on: Yesterday at 11:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm
The PDF doesn't mention it.

If you purchase an official member ticket in late availability you get the credit.

If you purchase a season ticket holders ticket on the exchange, you don't get the ticket. It sounds like the LA sale is going to say if it was returned by a member or season ticket holder. Don't like the principle, it shouldn't matter where it came from. But I get why they;re doing it.

But nothing about unsold hospitality.
it would make sense to get the credit because normally hospo would get the credit so it's not a seat that already had a credit to it, the club don't really talk about hospo returns because obviously it would mean people wouldn't buy hospitality but I'd expect the credit to count because it's first time seat has been sold
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26283 on: Today at 01:58:20 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:04:05 am
BUT IF YOU DIDNT ATTEND THE MATCH WHY SHOULD YOU GET POINTS FOR ATTENDING!!!

Can't be arsed going Norwich cup game mid week? Blame travel and still get the points, win win!

Self-fulfilling argument.

Of course you wouldn't get attendance points for non-attendance.  But they weren't attendance points; they were purchase credits, that the Club are switching to attendance points, so it's perfectly rational to make a case for placing reasonable limits on how far they take that switch.

Contrary to what some posters said, it's not about getting a credit when someone else goes; it's about what happens when the seat is left empty.

Clearly, empty seats are a bad thing because someone else could have had it.  That's why I suggested only allowing one credit cancellation waiver for  every ten marches bought.  It would limit abuse yet allow people with Covid or last-minute issues a break.

When you've been sat on a broken down train outside Runcorn for six hours, had to follow the match on your phone, and wasted the cost of match ticket, train and hotel, knowing you're now also going to lose your match credit is the last kick in the teeth you need.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 02:02:24 am »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 02:38:56 pm
I really don't get the backlash over this. Buy for the games you intend to attend and you're rewarded for it. Simple.


How is that possible when sales take place before fixture dates/times are set?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 07:07:43 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
So if you buy through late availability you don't get the credit unless it was returned by a member? Is that right?

Shit if it is. Most people build credit by late availability and loads of them come from unsold hospitality.

LA isnt just returned tickets though they hold several hundred back in upper main stand plus small groups dotted around the ground
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 07:09:00 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:58:20 am
Self-fulfilling argument.

Of course you wouldn't get attendance points for non-attendance.  But they weren't attendance points; they were purchase credits, that the Club are switching to attendance points, so it's perfectly rational to make a case for placing reasonable limits on how far they take that switch.

Contrary to what some posters said, it's not about getting a credit when someone else goes; it's about what happens when the seat is left empty.

Clearly, empty seats are a bad thing because someone else could have had it.  That's why I suggested only allowing one credit cancellation waiver for  every ten marches bought.  It would limit abuse yet allow people with Covid or last-minute issues a break.

When you've been sat on a broken down train outside Runcorn for six hours, had to follow the match on your phone, and wasted the cost of match ticket, train and hotel, knowing you're now also going to lose your match credit is the last kick in the teeth you need.

Thats why you can return and transfer your seat upto 1 hour before kick off
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26287 on: Today at 07:12:13 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:09:00 am
Thats why you can return and transfer your seat upto 1 hour before kick off
this would assume they won't be taking the match off the website a couple hours before now
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26288 on: Today at 07:26:56 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:12:13 am
this would assume they won't be taking the match off the website a couple hours before now

Be plenty of ticket window sales again I'd imagine closer to kick off
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26289 on: Today at 07:51:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:26:56 am
Be plenty of ticket window sales again I'd imagine closer to kick off
but that never ever happens if you ask the ticket office!!! In all seriousness there's no reason they can't keep the game on the website until an hour before kick off
Offline Kenny19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26290 on: Today at 08:02:01 am »
Don't know if this has already been mentioned so apologies if so but if a ticket is returned to the club, do we get the whole amount back? (like previous season)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26291 on: Today at 08:15:18 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:51:34 am
but that never ever happens if you ask the ticket office!!! In all seriousness there's no reason they can't keep the game on the website until an hour before kick off
They dont want to advertise it and cause massive queues
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26292 on: Today at 08:15:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 08:02:01 am
Don't know if this has already been mentioned so apologies if so but if a ticket is returned to the club, do we get the whole amount back? (like previous season)


Yes full amount
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26293 on: Today at 08:16:45 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:15:18 am
They dont want to advertise it and cause massive queues
I know why they don't but it's stupid to take it off the website
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26294 on: Today at 08:24:18 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:16:45 am
I know why they don't but it's stupid to take it off the website

I think its down to IT processes

They'll have services/schedules/scripts which run on a set time interval to push out the ticket to the phone or to make all tickets purchased since the last refresh active for stadium access and send that to the turnstile system to let it know to let you in etc..

Can probably force it manually in the TO

Online NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26295 on: Today at 08:46:53 am »
Good luck to those in the ballot today!
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26296 on: Today at 08:53:40 am »
I wonder if anyone will get all 10 games those who applied in the ballot! If you do stick the lottery on :D
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26297 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:53:40 am
I wonder if anyone will get all 10 games those who applied in the ballot! If you do stick the lottery on :D
there's probably better odds of winning the lottery
Offline Kasabian

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26298 on: Today at 08:58:56 am »
What time do you think we all find out?
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26299 on: Today at 09:09:11 am »
Quote from: Kasabian on Today at 08:58:56 am
What time do you think we all find out?
Was Somewhere between 5-6pm last season I think
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26300 on: Today at 09:10:19 am »
Should be a laugh finding out Ive been unsuccessful in all and my highest position on a waiting list is 50,019.

I reckon theres half a chance John Henry will show up at my office and give me a slap round the face for good measure.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26301 on: Today at 09:13:46 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:10:19 am
Should be a laugh finding out Ive been unsuccessful in all and my highest position on a waiting list is 50,019.

I reckon theres half a chance John Henry will show up at my office and give me a slap round the face for good measure.
Don't think we do waiting lists for this do we? Just straight in for the unsuccessful sale. Which is one of the only first come first served left I think.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26302 on: Today at 09:17:02 am »
Seeing some absolute shite on twitter from a known tout complaining how match going fans are being thrown under the bus regarding the new ticket system and the club is a disgrace etc. Complaining 13+ fans are being kicked to the kerb. If he actually went to the games he wouldn't be kicked to the kerb though would he.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26303 on: Today at 09:17:08 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:09:00 am
Thats why you can return and transfer your seat upto 1 hour before kick off
.
You've obviously not been in that situation, because that's not how it works.  For the first couple of hours, you're still thinking the train might move soon and that at least you'll make the second half.  You don't know the delay is going on for much longer.
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26304 on: Today at 09:18:40 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:13:46 am
Don't think we do waiting lists for this do we? Just straight in for the unsuccessful sale. Which is one of the only first come first served left I think.

Im not sure to be honest, Ive never used it before, just going off the finals etc where I know they did.
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26305 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:17:08 am
.
You've obviously not been in that situation, because that's not how it works.  For the first couple of hours, you're still thinking the train might move soon and that at least you'll make the second half.  You don't know the delay is going on for much longer.

I had it for the Benfica game last season .broke down on the M62 so last minute passed game on to a lad and his kid for their first game via the email route. Gave them a brill experience , got my face value back and still kept my credit! Everyone in that situation won. Would hate if that situation lost me my credit in future .got to spend a lifetime memory in Paris with my Dad after it which wouldnt have happened if it were the new rules.

Edit - I know cup different next season but still same thought applies
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26306 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Today at 09:25:41 am
I had it for the Benfica game last season .broke down on the M62 so last minute passed game on to a lad and his kid for their first game via the email route. Gave them a brill experience , got my face value back and still kept my credit! Everyone in that situation won. Would hate if that situation lost me my credit in future .got to spend a lifetime memory in Paris with my Dad after it which wouldnt have happened if it were the new rules.

Edit - I know cup different next season but still same thought applies

Id like to think that in this scenario (assuming they bring in attendance credits for cup matches which they havent yet) that the club would consider making an exception if you can show them the train ticket and the cancelled train etc.

The intention of this clearly isnt to catch people out who have genuine reasons beyond their personal control for not attending matches, its to stop stockpiling credits with no intention of attending or buying loads of tickets and not being able to sell them all.

Its tricky because where do you draw the line, they have to be careful because were still in a pandemic and a pretty certain consequence of this is some people with COVID will now attend when they otherwise wouldnt.

Tricky situation and one which theyll have to work out as they go along I guess but I cant see the situation you describe causing you to lose a credit providing its genuine which will mean its easily provable.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26307 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
what time are the ballot results today?  :wave
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26308 on: Today at 09:49:25 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 09:40:32 am
what time are the ballot results today?  :wave

4:59  :D
Offline kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26309 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:38:33 am

Tricky situation and one which theyll have to work out as they go along I guess but I cant see the situation you describe causing you to lose a credit providing its genuine which will mean its easily provable.


I would like to think they put a limit on it, so for example, missed game / empty ticket once ok not a big deal some life event. but if its happening every other game then something is up and credit hunting. Maybe the swap to someone else loose the credit.

I suppose will use this season to gauge the stats and responses with the league to how they approch the Cup games. But they have to be treated carefully. Especially the CL.
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26310 on: Today at 10:58:08 am »
Any guesses what the chances are today
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26311 on: Today at 11:06:16 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:58:08 am
Any guesses what the chances are today

Last year was about 16/19-1 for non 4+ and City was about 1-1.2 or something so I reckon it will be very similar this year
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26312 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:06:16 am
Last year was about 16/19-1 for non 4+ and City was about 1-1.2 or something so I reckon it will be very similar this year

Was much harder in the second half of the season, would be shocked if City was 1 in 1.2 - be much nearer 1 in 3 in my opinion.
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26313 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:38:33 am

Its tricky because where do you draw the line, they have to be careful because were still in a pandemic and a pretty certain consequence of this is some people with COVID will now attend when they otherwise wouldnt.

Tricky situation and one which theyll have to work out as they go along I guess but I cant see the situation you describe causing you to lose a credit providing its genuine which will mean its easily provable.

That's actually a good point. I can't see the club being bothered to look at all the excuses on a case by case basis though. You would think it would be fair to let people off a couple of times because things do come up that would stop someone with every intention of attending from going. I became really ill on the day of Norwich in the FA cup last season, would have been an extra kicker to know that I was now off the ladder.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26314 on: Today at 11:13:27 am »
Thing for cup games, especially the earlier rounds against the likes of Carlisle or Shrewsbury, the passed on figure will be at least 53% if not more itself.

So if they did it for cups in future, you might be off the list for a final etc but you wouldn't be off the ladder as you'd still be right near the top of it. The current situation is that basically 95% of people have maximum credits every single season but probably less than 50% of people attend every home cup match in a season (though there are a lot less so it's not that difficult to do them all). If that levels out a bit, you'd be fine to stay on the ladder even missing the one game and building back up. No-one can even take a single game break because of the way they were sold and credits awarded.

The final would be a ballache but at least we'd all know that people who attended them all were more likely for getting one and those who did none and sold them all on wouldn't be in. Bit of hard lines if you missed one for a shitty reason, but then you might have missed out in a ballot anyway.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26315 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
Hoping for City and Palace today - anything else is a bonus but will be happy with whatever I get.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26316 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:38:33 am
Id like to think that in this scenario (assuming they bring in attendance credits for cup matches which they havent yet) that the club would consider making an exception if you can show them the train ticket and the cancelled train etc.

The intention of this clearly isnt to catch people out who have genuine reasons beyond their personal control for not attending matches, its to stop stockpiling credits with no intention of attending or buying loads of tickets and not being able to sell them all.

Its tricky because where do you draw the line, they have to be careful because were still in a pandemic and a pretty certain consequence of this is some people with COVID will now attend when they otherwise wouldnt.

Tricky situation and one which theyll have to work out as they go along I guess but I cant see the situation you describe causing you to lose a credit providing its genuine which will mean its easily provable.

I'm sure the club would love the additional workload of 100's of people every match emailing in and calling with excuses for not going in a bid to keep the credit - valid ones or not
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26317 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:13:27 am
Thing for cup games, especially the earlier rounds against the likes of Carlisle or Shrewsbury, the passed on figure will be at least 53% if not more itself.

So if they did it for cups in future, you might be off the list for a final etc but you wouldn't be off the ladder as you'd still be right near the top of it. The current situation is that basically 95% of people have maximum credits every single season but probably less than 50% of people attend every home cup match in a season (though there are a lot less so it's not that difficult to do them all). If that levels out a bit, you'd be fine to stay on the ladder even missing the one game and building back up. No-one can even take a single game break because of the way they were sold and credits awarded.

The final would be a ballache but at least we'd all know that people who attended them all were more likely for getting one and those who did none and sold them all on wouldn't be in. Bit of hard lines if you missed one for a shitty reason, but then you might have missed out in a ballot anyway.

This needs to happen
