But you were happy with season ticket holders being able to sell tickets - despite the long list of more deserving - as long as you could buy them and get a credit?



Selling them back to the club via an official channel and resold on at face value with some form of traceability via the club. Its hardly the same thing as selling seats to every tom dick and harry off Facebook or twitter. I'll never be a 13+ member, I can't afford it, might get to 4+ if lucky. The credit means little to me and I went to 13 games last year because going to the game meant more to me than the credit. If a season ticket holder is not attending 70% or more of games they should throw it back in the pot. This would get the season ticket list moving and might free up more members sale tickets too as opposed to it becoming an increasingly closed shop.