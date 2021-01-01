If I am purchasing a ticket during a late availability sale, how will I know if it has been returned by a Season Ticket Holder or Official Member?
This will be marked on the Ticketing site when making your purchase.
That is mental
Ill be refreshing longer now for members returns only especially if I know I need x number of credits to get to the big games the following season.
Makes absolutely no sense not giving us members the credit when purchasing a ticket via legitimate means. Im assuming if a STH passes a ticket on to F&F they too dont keep the credit?
I doubt Ill be going to the big games after next season as itll be impossible with the ballots and lack of member returns to get a sniff at building any type of credit history.
Members have been stung whilst the STHs get away with it again.