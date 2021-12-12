« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1276430 times)

Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25880 on: Today at 01:58:18 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:51:33 pm
why?  so you are saying that people don't buy the ticket because they want to attend the actual game?!  in that case the club are 100% right doing this!

I am saying that people who fully intend to go to the game but then can't will return their ticket to the club but with these rule changes there is potentially a greater chance that it won't be resold. So they are less likely to return it and more likely to transfer it to a F&F.

So you are in the LA sale and see two tickets. Both get you into the game but only one of them (or even none of them) also get you a credit.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25881 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:40:11 pm
There is a lot more planned on all this.  It will NOT be easier for touts at all in the mid to long term.

They are fixing the double counting of seats (ST in the exchange)

They are tying a lot down, with the new stand as well, it won't be 13+ next season

Mid to long term - 5 years, 10 years?

They could be stamped out really quickly with the tiniest bit of effort, it goes on in plain view for anybody to see, bar the club it seems.

But as mentioned, the club want those people. If you're happy to spend vast amounts on a ticket, you will spend vast amounts in the club shop

Touts who have 20 phones with full credits, will have 25 by the end of the season with no effort whatsoever. And there will be loads of then like that

So not sure how it's possibly going to go down from 13
Online sambhi92

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25882 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
I'll be 100% honest i have been a member for 10 years and have built up my home credits in all comps to allow me access to all games, up until last year me and my cousin went to almost every game (based in london) but last year due to family and life, getting married and having kids etc we couldnt to as many as games as normal and gave all our tickets to Friends and Family. Going forward i dont think we'll be able to go to all the games like we used to and therefore would lose out credits under this current system. do i think thats fair, in my honest opinion i dont think it is. We have shown loyalty over the last 10 years and now because our lives have changed we are essentially being punished. Yes i would love to keep my credits so when my kids and his kids get older we can take them, and before anyones asks no i didnt even know go to the "big games" last season, in fact i probably went to the smallest games possible (Southampton, Nowich and West Ham) but i wont be able to do this as if i transfer tickets then we lose the credit, i dont think this is fair.

Surely the club could introduce a system where you have a list of 'trusted friends and family' who can transfer tickets to so you dont lose credit, there must be a way for those purchasing and who have had the history to keep their credits but also being able to punish those who are just touting, i know its easier said then done but in this day and age with tech, the club should be able to do this
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25883 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 02:01:30 pm
I'll be 100% honest i have been a member for 10 years and have built up my home credits in all comps to allow me access to all games, up until last year me and my cousin went to almost every game (based in london) but last year due to family and life, getting married and having kids etc we couldnt to as many as games as normal and gave all our tickets to Friends and Family. Going forward i dont think we'll be able to go to all the games like we used to and therefore would lose out credits under this current system. do i think thats fair, in my honest opinion i dont think it is. We have shown loyalty over the last 10 years and now because our lives have changed we are essentially being punished. Yes i would love to keep my credits so when my kids and his kids get older we can take them, and before anyones asks no i didnt even know go to the "big games" last season, in fact i probably went to the smallest games possible (Southampton, Nowich and West Ham) but i wont be able to do this as if i transfer tickets then we lose the credit, i dont think this is fair.

Surely the club could introduce a system where you have a list of 'trusted friends and family' who can transfer tickets to so you dont lose credit, there must be a way for those purchasing and who have had the history to keep their credits but also being able to punish those who are just touting, i know its easier said then done but in this day and age with tech, the club should be able to do this

I agree with this, if you were an St holder you can do all you have said above, so why not a member !?
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25884 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm »
Cheers for all the updates Son of Kenny. Interested to see what else gets implemented over time.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25885 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:58:18 pm

So you are in the LA sale and see two tickets. Both get you into the game but only one of them (or even none of them) also get you a credit.

Agree this needs clarifying.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25886 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 02:01:30 pm
I'll be 100% honest i have been a member for 10 years and have built up my home credits in all comps to allow me access to all games, up until last year me and my cousin went to almost every game (based in london) but last year due to family and life, getting married and having kids etc we couldnt to as many as games as normal and gave all our tickets to Friends and Family. Going forward i dont think we'll be able to go to all the games like we used to and therefore would lose out credits under this current system. do i think thats fair, in my honest opinion i dont think it is. We have shown loyalty over the last 10 years and now because our lives have changed we are essentially being punished. Yes i would love to keep my credits so when my kids and his kids get older we can take them, and before anyones asks no i didnt even know go to the "big games" last season, in fact i probably went to the smallest games possible (Southampton, Nowich and West Ham) but i wont be able to do this as if i transfer tickets then we lose the credit, i dont think this is fair.

Surely the club could introduce a system where you have a list of 'trusted friends and family' who can transfer tickets to so you dont lose credit, there must be a way for those purchasing and who have had the history to keep their credits but also being able to punish those who are just touting, i know its easier said then done but in this day and age with tech, the club should be able to do this

I can't see the logic with this.

You used to go to games, but now you don't, but you want to keep the full compliment of credits to give to your kids when they're old enough?
Online sambhi92

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25887 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:08:46 pm
I can't see the logic with this.

You used to go to games, but now you don't, but you want to keep the full compliment of credits to give to your kids when they're old enough?

Isnt that what literally every STH does? Away Credit holder do?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25888 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 02:10:31 pm
Isnt that what literally every STH does? Away Credit holder do?

2 wrongs don't make a right.
Online 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25889 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:40:11 pm
There is a lot more planned on all this.  It will NOT be easier for touts at all in the mid to long term.

They are fixing the double counting of seats (ST in the exchange)

They are tying a lot down, with the new stand as well, it won't be 13+ next season

How will they or do they have a plan for burner phone usage? Going to be plenty at that.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25890 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:08:46 pm
I can't see the logic with this.

You used to go to games, but now you don't, but you want to keep the full compliment of credits to give to your kids when they're old enough?
Yep that's what I was thinking.
