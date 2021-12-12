I'll be 100% honest i have been a member for 10 years and have built up my home credits in all comps to allow me access to all games, up until last year me and my cousin went to almost every game (based in london) but last year due to family and life, getting married and having kids etc we couldnt to as many as games as normal and gave all our tickets to Friends and Family. Going forward i dont think we'll be able to go to all the games like we used to and therefore would lose out credits under this current system. do i think thats fair, in my honest opinion i dont think it is. We have shown loyalty over the last 10 years and now because our lives have changed we are essentially being punished. Yes i would love to keep my credits so when my kids and his kids get older we can take them, and before anyones asks no i didnt even know go to the "big games" last season, in fact i probably went to the smallest games possible (Southampton, Nowich and West Ham) but i wont be able to do this as if i transfer tickets then we lose the credit, i dont think this is fair.



Surely the club could introduce a system where you have a list of 'trusted friends and family' who can transfer tickets to so you dont lose credit, there must be a way for those purchasing and who have had the history to keep their credits but also being able to punish those who are just touting, i know its easier said then done but in this day and age with tech, the club should be able to do this