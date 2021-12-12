One champions league game missed can mean you miss the lot?

League games I wont be assed about because its one league game, I see your points and surely we can agree that theres a difference between the odd game, compared too a constant basis.

The last away you could get was 2012, the time to build credits was 2011 and obviously people like myself wasnt old enough but thats the system. People pass of season tickets each year and Ive been on that waiting list for near enough 20 years now.

If I was to be fucked off because of one game while all this, will still carry on. Then Id probably pack it in. It shouldnt be this hard to watch a game of footy, especially your own local team its shite. I know the intentions is to erase the above but it only harms those with good intentions.

I know were a big club an the demand is massive but surely fans who been there through shit, should be the first thought, not this new breed who want to go the game because its fashionable.



Yes I do agree generally mate. For what it's worth according to Sonofkenny this change won't be impacting on the cups at present so it's only applicable to league games where there is admittedly a lot more wriggle room.But is it fair though? If someone was 16 in 2011 then they are now 27 years old and seemingly will have no way in for the forseeable future unless they happen to know people with the credits who will sort them. People that are sorted this way take the possibility away from potential new entrants. Southampton went to 1 I think last season, I just think if the sharing of tickets was cut out you may well see it drop to at least all season ticket holders. But again, I'm not sure it's ever possible with away tickets for a variety of reasons and I appreciate this isn't about home games and I'm veering off topic so I'll leave it there mate.I get that and generally the issue is down to the size of the stadium more than anything as demand totally outstrips supply. I imagine if we had a ground the size of Old Trafford this would all be a lot less of an issue. Hopefully the Anfield Road makes a big difference, that's what, 6,000 extra tickets per game over at least say 22 games, so about 132,000 more opportunities for people to go at a minimum.True but equally 16-18 year olds from Liverpool (or elsewhere tbf) can hardly have been there through the shite because they physically couldn't do so. I see some of your points though mate and perhaps I'm more on side of being more strict about it, but I think there's certainly an agreement that if you're taking the absolute piss and moving on a large percentage of them over a season, then something should be done.Also tickets going back through the club should in theory mean that more are available in the days leading up to the game which should make it even easier for locals to get a hold of them as there won't be any requirement to sort travel out, and may make achieving the guaranteed number even easier.