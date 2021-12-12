« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1272343 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25720 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 07:28:14 pm
TBF I've said several times that under the current system people are incentivised to do exactly that and I myself have done. I just don't think overall it's inherently fair but it's gone on for so long that everyone is used to it now.

How are you missing out? How many games are you not attending for it to matter?
One champions league game missed can mean you miss the lot?
League games I wont be assed about because its one league game, I see your points and surely we can agree that theres a difference between the odd game, compared too a constant basis.

You said yourself previously theres much bigger problems, but I imagine when ye giving tickets away to people yeno is abit different to someone who is giving them to random people over the internet.

The whole point of f&f last season was to erase this shite an that you could only send the ticket to people you know. The sooner they put that in place the better.

The last away you could get was 2012, the time to build credits was 2011 and obviously people like myself wasnt old enough but thats the system. People pass of season tickets each year and Ive been on that waiting list for near enough 20 years now.

If I was to be fucked off because of one game while all this, will still carry on. Then Id probably pack it in. It shouldnt be this hard to watch a game of footy, especially your own local team its shite. I know the intentions is to erase the above but it only harms those with good intentions.

I know were a big club an the demand is massive but surely fans who been there through shit, should be the first thought, not this new breed who want to go the game because its fashionable.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25721 on: Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 07:28:14 pm
TBF I've said several times that under the current system people are incentivised to do exactly that and I myself have done. I just don't think overall it's inherently fair but it's gone on for so long that everyone is used to it now.

How are you missing out? How many games are you not attending for it to matter?
my opinion too and the status quo would benefit me you and many others on here but I also understand and advocate for change because the current rules are not very fair and aren't fit for purpose in a world where we have thousands of people looking tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25722 on: Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm

Just to clarify, are you meaning that as things stand, you expect to only have to pass your ticket on for one PL game next season due to a specific known situation?

If so, you'd be dropping 1 credit so unless you're borderline and this would drop you from say 13 to 12 credits thus impacting your status the following season, it shouldn't be making any difference at all.

If you're doing almost every game and passing on 1 or 2;
- you're boxing someone off
- they'll potentially be getting the credit
- you'll lose 1-2 credits
- you'll still be eligible for all 19 PL games next season.


It really only impacts you if you're dropping down from 13 into a lower bracket thus impacting your qualification for the following season.

Admittedly cups are a different proposition but lets see what the details are.
Ye and its the champions league that I could miss so all those years would go, if people had it there way. League games this system benefits me a lot but its the cups where its not as simple as people make out.

Btw your point you make about the league, I cant argue with, however would be sound if they could do something so say a dad with two kids, can only afford two tickets for each game, the kids take turns and they get the credit on two cards, so they was not to miss out on the big games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25723 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
If so, you'd be dropping 1 credit so unless you're borderline and this would drop you from say 13 to 12 credits thus impacting your status the following season, it shouldn't be making any difference at all.

If you're doing almost every game and passing on 1 or 2;
- you're boxing someone off
- they'll potentially be getting the credit
- you'll lose 1-2 credits
- you'll still be eligible for all 19 PL games next season.


It really only impacts you if you're dropping down from 13 into a lower bracket thus impacting your qualification for the following season.

So you are saying it is acceptable for someone on 14+, or between 5 and 12, to do it (cos it doesn't affect them) but wrong for someone on <4 or 13 to do it ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25724 on: Yesterday at 08:35:16 pm »
Such a difficult one to answer. I had all 6 on ACS for CL for a number of years but couldn't get a ticket on the Kop a couple of seasons back. Didn't really want to be anywhere else so dropped off the ladder and probably won't ever get the chance to get back on.

That was obviously my fault but I'd hate to see other people losing years of loyalty for just one game that they miss.

Hopefully the club can come up with something that can affect the touts but not punish the regular fans.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25725 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 08:04:24 pm
Ye and its the champions league that I could miss so all those years would go, if people had it there way. League games this system benefits me a lot but its the cups where its not as simple as people make out.

Thanks for clarifying.

Im fully onboard with the concept of the credit going to the attendee and for league games this shouldnt cause people too many issues unless theyre borderline on credit thresholds or blatantly abusing the system. My bigger concern on the league games is the other side of the equation with people\touts boosting 13+ Memberships.

For the cups I can see both sides. Missing one game can make a difference both within the current season and future ones.  I had to miss Inter at home last season due to illness so under a credit transfer scheme, Id have missed out on Paris and wouldnt have been best pleased but equally the club cant run an appeals process for every sob story.  Hopefully theyll find a sensible solution on the cups meaning that if you lose the odd credit, it doesnt screw you over in the long-term.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25726 on: Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 07:00:17 pm
As I said earlier in the thread, I don't blame anyone for doing it that way, I have done myself and over time and it's become incentivised to do exactly that because everyone else is doing it. But it's not exactly what the credit system was introduced for way back when. It was to reward an individuals attendance let's be honest. You'd also hope that the expansion of the Anfield Road reduces the pressure somewhat with an increased supply of tickets so it becomes less of an issue. The main problem is the size of the ground relative to the numbers of people who want to attend.

Actually it probably wasn't ... way back then, they had no way of knowing who was actually attending. At best they only knew that somebody had used the membership card  / ST to enter the ground. So way back then they were rewarding the simple purchasing of a ticket (and were resorting to the fun and games of people going to semis and finals based on the last digit of their membership number). And before that - when it was all paper tickets in a book they didn't even know if a ST holder had even entered the ground at all.

This whole thing of "credits are there to rewarding attendance" is a very new concept for the club relatively speaking.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25727 on: Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
So you are saying it is acceptable for someone on 14+, or between 5 and 12, to do it (cos it doesn't affect them) but wrong for someone on <4 or 13 to do it ?

No, Im saying that transferring a ticket via F&F and losing the credit in the process has little impact in many cases.



Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
And how exactly would a rule change affect this scenario ? LFCJayy's mate still goes to the game, LFCJayy loses the credit but he is doing it so infrequently that it doesn't affect his history and someone else still doesn't get the ticket. The only person it affects is LFCJayy and even then it doesn't really affect him at all. It only makes a difference if the rule change leads to everyone in LFCJayy's position returning the ticket to the club - which is a massive assumption considering there is abosolutely zero incentive for them to do it [ they lose the credit and their mate doesn't get to the game ]

I think were saying the same thing  :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25728 on: Yesterday at 08:45:55 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 08:35:16 pm
Hopefully the club can come up with something that can affect the touts but not punish the regular fans.

They can start with the easy stuff - anyone who transferred their ticket/ST more than, say, 14 times last season especially when they had no reason not to take a holiday for a season is clearly taking the piss and/or a stupid tout and they get the membership/ST cancelled and their IP address blocked. Sure, you can haggle about the cut off point but IMHO 3 is too low, 14 sounds sensible but I am open to wriggle room :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25729 on: Yesterday at 08:48:42 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm
No, Im saying that transferring a ticket via F&F and losing the credit in the process has little impact in many cases.

Gotcha. But it also doesn't impact those who are expecting more tickets to be opened up because of it as I just can't see why it would unless transfers to F&F is abolished.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25730 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm
Actually it probably wasn't ... way back then, they had no way of knowing who was actually attending. At best they only knew that somebody had used the membership card  / ST to enter the ground. So way back then they were rewarding the simple purchasing of a ticket (and were resorting to the fun and games of people going to semis and finals based on the last digit of their membership number). And before that - when it was all paper tickets in a book they didn't even know if a ST holder had even entered the ground at all.

This whole thing of "credits are there to rewarding attendance" is a very new concept for the club relatively speaking.
It was surely? Otherwise every single game would just be for sale to everyone with no previous requirements needed. Introducing credits was initially a way to ensure that those who were attending the games got priority through the season over those that hadn't. Obviously though people cottoned on that in actual fact the club were actually rewarding people for the purchase for the ticket, not making the game itself.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25731 on: Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 08:35:16 pm
Such a difficult one to answer. I had all 6 on ACS for CL for a number of years but couldn't get a ticket on the Kop a couple of seasons back. Didn't really want to be anywhere else so dropped off the ladder and probably won't ever get the chance to get back on.

That was obviously my fault but I'd hate to see other people losing years of loyalty for just one game that they miss.

Hopefully the club can come up with something that can affect the touts but not punish the regular fans.
you won't fall off the UCL if you miss just one game, you'll lose right to ACS and probably lose out on final tickets but you'll be able to get to keep going, in reality the ACS isn't fit for purpose in a world where you transfer/lose credits, each game should be sold individually and it's something the club need to look at The ACS assumes you attend every game as soon as it's a home draw and in reality this isn't the case
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25732 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm
One champions league game missed can mean you miss the lot?
League games I wont be assed about because its one league game, I see your points and surely we can agree that theres a difference between the odd game, compared too a constant basis.

Yes I do agree generally mate. For what it's worth according to Sonofkenny this change won't be impacting on the cups at present so it's only applicable to league games where there is admittedly a lot more wriggle room.

Quote
The last away you could get was 2012, the time to build credits was 2011 and obviously people like myself wasnt old enough but thats the system. People pass of season tickets each year and Ive been on that waiting list for near enough 20 years now.

But is it fair though? If someone was 16 in 2011 then they are now 27 years old and seemingly will have no way in for the forseeable future unless they happen to know people with the credits who will sort them. People that are sorted this way take the possibility away from potential new entrants. Southampton went to 1 I think last season, I just think if the sharing of tickets was cut out you may well see it drop to at least all season ticket holders. But again, I'm not sure it's ever possible with away tickets for a variety of reasons and I appreciate this isn't about home games and I'm veering off topic so I'll leave it there mate.

Quote
If I was to be fucked off because of one game while all this, will still carry on. Then Id probably pack it in. It shouldnt be this hard to watch a game of footy, especially your own local team its shite. I know the intentions is to erase the above but it only harms those with good intentions.

I get that and generally the issue is down to the size of the stadium more than anything as demand totally outstrips supply. I imagine if we had a ground the size of Old Trafford this would all be a lot less of an issue. Hopefully the Anfield Road makes a big difference, that's what, 6,000 extra tickets per game over at least say 22 games, so about 132,000 more opportunities for people to go at a minimum.

Quote
I know were a big club an the demand is massive but surely fans who been there through shit, should be the first thought, not this new breed who want to go the game because its fashionable.

True but equally 16-18 year olds from Liverpool (or elsewhere tbf) can hardly have been there through the shite because they physically couldn't do so. I see some of your points though mate and perhaps I'm more on side of being more strict about it, but I think there's certainly an agreement that if you're taking the absolute piss and moving on a large percentage of them over a season, then something should be done.

Also tickets going back through the club should in theory mean that more are available in the days leading up to the game which should make it even easier for locals to get a hold of them as there won't be any requirement to sort travel out, and may make achieving the guaranteed number even easier.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25733 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm
The ACS assumes you attend every game as soon as it's a home draw and in reality this isn't the case

And you know that how ? I guess it depends on the competition but last season, for example, over 30k people theoretically went to all 3 home FA Cup games. With those games, normally, being on at the weekend I see no reason why someone on the FA Cup ACS is not going to every home game themelves.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25734 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
to be honest whilst it's right the credit goes to the right person etc, i do wonder how it'll change the 'makeup' of the ground. a lot of regulars get sorted through mates, supporters clubs and all manner of weird and wonderful swap arrangements. i know this isn't inherently fair but to some degree i've always quite liked that families shared member cards/STHs between themselves.

we're just going to end up with all member sales going to dorks with good internet access  ;D but in seriousness to some degree it's been a very favourable system to people who have a job that lets them sit on the website and F5 for eternity. plus we have a serious cost of living crisis so those building up credits the 'legit' way are probably likely to have more disposable income than many. probably overthinking it but interested to see anyway.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25735 on: Today at 12:14:51 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
And you know that how ? I guess it depends on the competition but last season, for example, over 30k people theoretically went to all 3 home FA Cup games. With those games, normally, being on at the weekend I see no reason why someone on the FA Cup ACS is not going to every home game themelves.
go on Twitter for any of those 5 home domestic cup games and there was tickets flying everywhere, I can guarantee the number of people who did all 11 home cup games was no where near 30k, I personally only did 1/3 FAC and 4/6 UCL. But the ACS basically gives you the full seasons credits before any game is drawn, that doesn't work in a system where you are transfering league credits or losing them because you don't attend
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25736 on: Today at 12:17:32 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm
to be honest whilst it's right the credit goes to the right person etc, i do wonder how it'll change the 'makeup' of the ground. a lot of regulars get sorted through mates, supporters clubs and all manner of weird and wonderful swap arrangements. i know this isn't inherently fair but to some degree i've always quite liked that families shared member cards/STHs between themselves.

we're just going to end up with all member sales going to dorks with good internet access  ;D but in seriousness to some degree it's been a very favourable system to people who have a job that lets them sit on the website and F5 for eternity. plus we have a serious cost of living crisis so those building up credits the 'legit' way are probably likely to have more disposable income than many. probably overthinking it but interested to see anyway.
I think in a world where everyone can easily access tickets sorting mates and family is fine but we don't have that, we have thousands of people looking for legitimate ways to access tickets and at the minute the system doesn't really give them the best chance, every Liverpool fan should have a fair chance to go to a game, of course not everyone can that's life but we don't really have enough going through the actual channels
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25737 on: Today at 10:13:36 am »
In my opinion should this come in and affect sorting out family members and mates this is just gonna make the atmosphere worse. All that email distribution last season I feel did the same, the crowd felt different than it was in previous years and it wasnt for the better.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25738 on: Today at 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:13:36 am
In my opinion should this come in and affect sorting out family members and mates this is just gonna make the atmosphere worse. All that email distribution last season I feel did the same, the crowd felt different than it was in previous years and it wasnt for the better.

But you could sort out whoever you wanted last season?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25739 on: Today at 10:37:47 am »
Apologies if I've missed it but is anything actually confirmed on credits and assigning out?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25740 on: Today at 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm

But is it fair though? If someone was 16 in 2011 then they are now 27 years old and seemingly will have no way in for the forseeable future unless they happen to know people with the credits who will sort them. People that are sorted this way take the possibility away from potential new entrants. Southampton went to 1 I think last season, I just think if the sharing of tickets was cut out you may well see it drop to at least all season ticket holders. But again, I'm not sure it's ever possible with away tickets for a variety of reasons and I appreciate this isn't about home games and I'm veering off topic so I'll leave it there mate.


Away league ladder is the worst of the lot... any of us born post 2000 even post 1995 have had 0 chance of getting on it unless their dad thought ahead and filled your card up with aways at the grand age of 2 years old.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25741 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 10:37:47 am
Apologies if I've missed it but is anything actually confirmed on credits and assigning out?

Nothing from the club yet
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25742 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:31:22 am
But you could sort out whoever you wanted last season?

Exactly so more going to random people than ever before, which wont be far off what these credit losing changes will end up doing in the long run.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25743 on: Today at 11:26:42 am »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25744 on: Today at 11:28:44 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:17:46 am
Exactly so more going to random people than ever before, which wont be far off what these credit losing changes will end up doing in the long run.

Still not sure what you mean, sorry. They are totally different ways of people getting hold of tickets so maybe the make up of the ground is just changing anyway?

If you go and attend you get to go to more, that seems a fair system. Unless we are surveying people in on entry and making sure they went to games when we were shite ;D

Edit:

Also according to SOK, youd be able to transfer tickets to mates still. Theyd just get the credit instead of the person who bought it initially. Theyre only going back to the club if you have no mate/family member to take them off you as season tickets holders have done successfully for a while.

Weve got a lad who goes with us for the last 2-3 years and doesnt have any at all bar the league cup. He takes them off us occasionally and I wouldnt be against him being able to be rewarded for that. He is after all attending the matches. The idealistic is if you cant go, all of them back to the club, but if they meet in the middle and say you can still pass them on to mates it seems fair to reward those that go.

From a business case it makes more sense for Liverpool as well, so I suspect theyll do it eventually. I understand its a bit capitalistic but if a guy with no membership gets a few they may well sign up themselves which is them banking another membership fee. Thats probably the monetary aspect of it which I will concede. But if you make the effort and go you absolutely should be rewarded I think. Everyones a random dick at the match when they first start going and everyone has to start somewhere.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25745 on: Today at 11:29:28 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm
What happens if I book a holiday in January avoiding missing any cup games, but then it gets postponed due to the weather and it clashes with my holiday. Should I be booted off the ladder regardless of how many prior games I've been? Are we all only allowed to go in June or July?

I think people have a blind spot about this because keeping full credits has been so important previously. But a large number of people never went to all of those games anyway. So you're not booted off any ladder, you're just not on the top spot of the ladder, along with probably 80-90% of others who also didn't go to every single game, because in reality, life gets in the way sometimes, for virtually all of us.

Anyone who genuinely goes to the number of games they're claiming in here and thinks they're gonna miss out because "my dog ate my homework" is panicking over nothing. You'll be fine, and what's more, you'll be better off than you are now. And if you're not, it's because someone else deserves it more than you because they went to more games than you. If you've been gaming the system all this time and *that's* why you're upset, then tough shit.

I will say though that in this sort of system makes more sense to have loyalty points for all games and the ladder is based on that, rather than the siloed by competition system we have now. I wonder whether that's part of why the club are just doing the league first.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25746 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:29:28 am

Anyone who genuinely goes to the number of games they're claiming in here and thinks they're gonna miss out because "my dog ate my homework" is panicking over nothing. You'll be fine, and what's more, you'll be better off than you are now. And if you're not, it's because someone else deserves it more than you because they went to more games than you. If you've been gaming the system all this time and *that's* why you're upset, then tough shit.

Spot on.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25747 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm »
I think eveyone needs to stop panicing and wait for any announcements.
I cannot see the club going after / punishing those that buy a ticket, dont transfer or miss 1 game as thats most likely a life issue that cant be helped. Can you imagin the uproar of each game from those.

But i can see and hopefully is if 1 peron buys lets say 14 tickets and transfers 10 then to me thats a problem and more liekly touting as the original card holder has no intention of going to a game.

I know we give the club grief for tickets, but that is the most logical, Stop the QR print outs reduce the F&F and see how the season pans out
