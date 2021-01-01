Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..



Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?



Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..



I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season



Not sure what difference any of that makes on the announcement re: leaving seats empty or transferring tickets though mate?Why would knowing if you're gonna get a credit for a league game in the bulk sale if you transfer it really impact whether you go to the Community Shield or the league game?All I can think of is some people in these circumstances may attend the Community Shield and sell Palace at home to pay for it? Whereas in the past they'd get the money back for Palace, keep the credit and see the Community Shield - now they'd see the Community Shield but get no benefit for Palace except their entry fee back? Seems fair enough to me.Other than that, surely people can just apply for them all as usual and buy whatever you get/can attend, then if you can't attend one you did buy, you can move it on to someone in your friends/family list or sell it back to the club and the credit will travel on to whoever ends up going in on it instead.Fair point on the FAQ's there - does seem to indicate the change is forthcoming.