Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25640 on: Today at 02:19:00 pm »
Selling details. Nothing on credits. Will be on holiday in Mexico so the sales will be at a pleasant 2.15am!

Following the end of the Members' ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played during the first half of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool FC would like to update supporters on the Members' ticket sales process.

Monday July 18: Disabled Members  full selling details here.

Wednesday July 20: Members with 13+ games guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.

Thursday July 21: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.

Friday July 22: Members unsuccessful in the ballot, subject to availability  full selling details here.

All supporters who entered the ballot will be notified of the ballot results by email on the afternoon of Thursday July 14.

Supporters who entered the ballot will also be able to check their My Account for games they have been successful for on the afternoon of Friday July 15.

Anfield uses NFC (near field communication) technology for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone, in the form of an NFC pass. There will be no paper tickets issued to supporters.

Members who downloaded their NFC pass during the 2021-22 season do not need to download a new pass.

New or existing members who are yet to download their Membership NFC pass should go here to find out more information, including a step-by-step guide on how to download their pass.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25641 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July  1, 2022, 02:05:41 pm
If you transfer your ticket to someone else, they will get the credit.  If you leave the seat empty i.e. don't turn up, you lose the credit.  announced next week i believe.

Still no mention of this and theres been several ticket announcements since
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25642 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:31:29 pm
Still no mention of this and theres been several ticket announcements since

Very poor from the club to leave it so late yet again

At least we'll be told before the sale happens

Another hint in the Community Shield FAQ's though..

Can I still register my interest for the ballot if I distributed one or more of my tickets for the Emirates FA Cup home games this season?

Yes, as long as the tickets were purchased in your name / supporter ID number. For season 2021/22 the match credit remains with the original purchaser.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25643 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:42:13 pm
Very poor from the club to leave it so late yet again

At least we'll be told before the sale happens

Another hint in the Community Shield FAQ's though..

Can I still register my interest for the ballot if I distributed one or more of my tickets for the Emirates FA Cup home games this season?

Yes, as long as the tickets were purchased in your name / supporter ID number. For season 2021/22 the match credit remains with the original purchaser.

As long as it is before people buy tickets what difference does it make?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25644 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:54:15 pm
As long as it is before people buy tickets what difference does it make?

Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25645 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
Happy to do a swap for couple away at Forrest with you 🤘🏽😝  ..you can have a couple for a home game...straight swap would be cheaper for you plus no travel. I'm based in Nottinghamshire so no travel for me either 🤣
Just a suggestion!
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25646 on: Today at 03:51:14 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season

Not sure what difference any of that makes on the announcement re: leaving seats empty or transferring tickets though mate?

Why would knowing if you're gonna get a credit for a league game in the bulk sale if you transfer it really impact whether you go to the Community Shield or the league game?

All I can think of is some people in these circumstances may attend the Community Shield and sell Palace at home to pay for it? Whereas in the past they'd get the money back for Palace, keep the credit and see the Community Shield - now they'd see the Community Shield but get no benefit for Palace except their entry fee back? Seems fair enough to me.

Other than that, surely people can just apply for them all as usual and buy whatever you get/can attend, then if you can't attend one you did buy, you can move it on to someone in your friends/family list or sell it back to the club and the credit will travel on to whoever ends up going in on it instead.

Fair point on the FAQ's there - does seem to indicate the change is forthcoming.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25647 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
same here did 26 all from northern Ireland and I just don't have the money to do it again, especially this side of Christmas with a trip to the US planned, the more time you have to plan things usually the cheaper it is
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25648 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:51:14 pm
Not sure what difference any of that makes on the announcement re: leaving seats empty or transferring tickets though mate?

Why would knowing if you're gonna get a credit for a league game in the bulk sale if you transfer it really impact whether you go to the Community Shield or the league game?

All I can think of is some people in these circumstances may attend the Community Shield and sell Palace at home to pay for it? Whereas in the past they'd get the money back for Palace, keep the credit and see the Community Shield - now they'd see the Community Shield but get no benefit for Palace except their entry fee back? Seems fair enough to me.

Other than that, surely people can just apply for them all as usual and buy whatever you get/can attend, then if you can't attend one you did buy, you can move it on to someone in your friends/family list or sell it back to the club and the credit will travel on to whoever ends up going in on it instead.

Fair point on the FAQ's there - does seem to indicate the change is forthcoming.

Because some people will want to go to the shield and can only afford to do 1 of a selection of games or 2 of 4 etc.. so if they lose their league credit for not going maybe they'll choose to skip the shield, not enter ballots and book travel etc..

People are going to have to make financial decisions on which games they can afford to attend and prioritize credits for future seasons if they're on the boarder of 13
