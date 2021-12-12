« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25600 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 04:16:34 pm
You think so ?? There are probably thousands of people who would have no problem whatsoever getting to a Saturday 3pm kick-off but would struggle to get there if it was brought forward to the Friday night or put back to the Sunday or, even, Monday.
Nah I understand that is frustrating! I come from a while away, so I might sell on a ticket if it moves like that at short notice, but I wouldn't then expect that I retain the credit for it because I, for whatever personal reason of my own, wouldn't have been there and someone else would. Absolutely everyone who attends the game is in the same boat if it gets moved.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25601 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:53:19 pm
If less people actually bought the tickets for credits, and bought them for games they can actually go to, then the credit threshold would come down and there would be more tickets available for normal fans to actually get.

This is the rub as well.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25602 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 04:19:38 pm
Disagree mate! It never works in 2 sec...people waving phones all the time...I tried mine 3 games on the trot and stopped cus was told to get my barcode out every time. It was taking too much time. I actually don't know a single  person who is not using the code. Takes 1 second to put it in the reader. NFT doesn't work with hundreds of different Android phones especially it always takes time..upto minute ...which is huge if you have hundred people behind you. The bigger problem is for the ones that doesn't work and don't have the option of barcode and having to go to TO...I can just see the those massive q's again.

Fair play mate but i cant speak for others i can only speak for myself and when i've used it works perfectly. I work in IT and theres an old saying for this called 'user error'...

it's NFC btw not NFT :)
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25603 on: Today at 04:27:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:19:41 pm
Bet previously he came over for City and the Derby or United, or in title chasing seasons - Wolves
Last season he went to porto and yes, wolves
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25604 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 04:19:38 pm
Disagree mate! It never works in 2 sec...people waving phones all the time...I tried mine 3 games on the trot and stopped cus was told to get my barcode out every time. It was taking too much time. I actually don't know a single  person who is not using the code. Takes 1 second to put it in the reader. NFT doesn't work with hundreds of different Android phones especially it always takes time..upto minute ...which is huge if you have hundred people behind you. The bigger problem is for the ones that doesn't work and don't have the option of barcode and having to go to TO...I can just see the those massive q's again.

It was mentioned earlier in fact that currently the QR codes are refreshing every time you open the fancard - so I do wonder if that'll be the solution instead. QR codes remain but a static one sent won't work. I'm sure some people will find a way around even that as ingenuity abounds amongst our fan base but we'll see.

Edit: This isn't confirmed by the club or SOK though^
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25605 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:19:06 pm
Youre forgetting all the people who have unplugged from the matrix by having an Android phone. NFC doesnt work as well there by all accounts. Personally I think they should be punished anyway

It works fine on Android as well.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25606 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 04:27:32 pm
Fair play mate but i cant speak for others i can only speak for myself and when i've used it works perfectly. I work in IT and theres an old saying for this called 'user error'...

it's NFC btw not NFT :)

Probably explains why it doesn't work :)
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25607 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:19:06 pm
Youre forgetting all the people who have unplugged from the matrix by having an Android phone. NFC doesnt work as well there by all accounts. Personally I think they should be punished anyway

I take it you're one of those sheep that think your status in society and opinion is more relevant because you own an Apple product?
I'll let you into a little secret - it isn't.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #25608 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:19:06 pm
Youre forgetting all the people who have unplugged from the matrix by having an Android phone. NFC doesnt work as well there by all accounts. Personally I think they should be punished anyway



Nfc works fine on my Android phone.
