You think so ?? There are probably thousands of people who would have no problem whatsoever getting to a Saturday 3pm kick-off but would struggle to get there if it was brought forward to the Friday night or put back to the Sunday or, even, Monday.



Nah I understand that is frustrating! I come from a while away, so I might sell on a ticket if it moves like that at short notice, but I wouldn't then expect that I retain the credit for it because I, for whatever personal reason of my own, wouldn't have been there and someone else would. Absolutely everyone who attends the game is in the same boat if it gets moved.