« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1265212 times)

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25520 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Having done some digging around in the site, ticket 'distribution' is being replaced by and dubbed as ticket 'transfer' it seems

Brace yourselves

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-am-i-able-to-transfer-my-seat-to-someone-else-if-i-cannot-make-it-to-a-game-and-how-do-i-do-this
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:12 am by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25521 on: Today at 11:10:15 am »
Quote from: Tim on Today at 11:05:49 am
Do we know if Members with 13+ will be able to purchase all 19 games with priority this season or will they need to enter the ballots for the games against the promoted teams?

Those 3 games are usually free for alls for all members except if we play a promoted team 1st home game or last home game of the season like we have done a few times recently.

Guaranteed
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25522 on: Today at 11:23:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:09:42 am
Having done some digging around in the site, ticket 'distribution' is being replaced by and dubbed as ticket 'transfer' it seems

Brace yourselves

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-am-i-able-to-transfer-my-seat-to-someone-else-if-i-cannot-make-it-to-a-game-and-how-do-i-do-this

Nothing in there, bar a link to the ticket transfer section, which then loads a blank page
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25523 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Yeah looks like they're still updating it.

He's right in that 'Ticket Transfer' is a different term to 'Ticket Distribution' though.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25524 on: Today at 11:33:00 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:24:52 am
Yeah looks like they're still updating it.

He's right in that 'Ticket Transfer' is a different term to 'Ticket Distribution' though.
Exactly... seems to suggest as previously discussed in this thread that the "credit" moves too
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25525 on: Today at 12:50:34 pm »
Yeah thats the point I was getting at
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25526 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:33:00 am
Exactly... seems to suggest as previously discussed in this thread that the "credit" moves too
Highly doubt it to be honest.
People will just give there logins to there mates to save credits if thats the case.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,890
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25527 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:15:20 pm
Highly doubt it to be honest.
People will just give there logins to there mates to save credits if thats the case.

You can give your login to 50 different people. If they don't have the phone the NFC pass is on, it doesn't make a difference.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25528 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
I'm glad ticket transfers will be a thing to be honest. We've applied for a few games as a four. If someone can't go at a later date having bought well in advance, will be good to offer the ticket to one of our group first, before any return to the club.

League credits only matter currently at 4 and at 13. Not like other ladders like the aways where its 19 all the way to 1 basically. And if someone does attend 4 through whatever means then they should by rights be in those additional sales. It's the better arrangement than someone having 6, selling 4 of them, but retaining 4+ for the next season and rewards attendance.

I know there is some worry in here over people gaming it to 13, but realistically the club should have a minimum amount that go to 0+ and adjust the required number of credits for the guaranteed sale accordingly. That should be enough to put people off risking gaming it too much. Imagine getting 4 of you onto 13 through gaming the system and then the next season the number is 14 - that's basically all of you off the ladder.

People on 13+ are relatively sorted for now to be honest. People making 13 in future will be relying on spares and late availability tickets to make that number now. You can't get into two "first come first sales" and immediately basket over 13 in both sales anymore - people in the ballots will be lucky to get one game with 0+ credits I reckon- it was fairly competitive last season and Covid was still a massive thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:14 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25529 on: Today at 01:36:06 pm »
I thought the belly-aching about things was bad enough and the lack of knowledge was on twitter and then I was sent in a group chat a video on TikTok ranting about "Not wanting any tickets anyway" because they were in the registration queue of 20k when only 10k tickets available... No wonder Touts have a field day
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25530 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:36:06 pm
I thought the belly-aching about things was bad enough and the lack of knowledge was on twitter and then I was sent in a group chat a video on TikTok ranting about "Not wanting any tickets anyway" because they were in the registration queue of 20k when only 10k tickets available... No wonder Touts have a field day

TBF it certainly has been an advantage to be on the ball, and put more effort in recent years.

Difficult for the club but you can see why they've done it. Now anyone can register and has a chance at a game. It certainly opens it up and makes it fairer for the rest of the fanbase to access tickets, as opposed to logging on with one browser and getting fuck all in both sales. And it should as a result increase the number of memberships that they sell as well.

The only reason I can see it going the other way eventually is that it's *that* competitive, people might sign up, get none in the ballot then not try again. But perhaps the Anfield Road extension will help somewhat with the demand, though I reckon it'll still be well over subscribed.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:28 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25531 on: Today at 01:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:45 pm
You can give your login to 50 different people. If they don't have the phone the NFC pass is on, it doesn't make a difference.

Didn't matter last season. Someone just sent me a screenshot (a trusted person), told me I'd have no problems - and I didn't.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25532 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:48:48 pm
Didn't matter last season. Someone just sent me a screenshot (a trusted person), told me I'd have no problems - and I didn't.

Sonofkenny has already said the QR code thing will be going so that wouldn't work.

They'd need your physical phone.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25533 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:32:31 pm
I'm glad ticket transfers will be a thing to be honest. We've applied for a few games as a four. If someone can't go at a later date having bought well in advance, will be good to offer the ticket to one of our group first, before any return to the club.

League credits only matter currently at 4 and at 13. Not like other ladders like the aways where its 19 all the way to 1 basically. And if someone does attend 4 through whatever means then they should by rights be in those additional sales. It's the better arrangement than someone having 6, selling 4 of them, but retaining 4+ for the next season and rewards attendance.

I know there is some worry in here over people gaming it to 13, but realistically the club should have a minimum amount that go to 0+ and adjust the required number of credits for the guaranteed sale accordingly. That should be enough to put people off risking gaming it too much. Imagine getting 4 of you onto 13 through gaming the system and then the next season the number is 14 - that's basically all of you off the ladder.

People on 13+ are relatively sorted for now to be honest. People making 13 in future will be relying on spares and late availability tickets to make that number now. You can't get into two "first come first sales" and immediately basket over 13 in both sales anymore - people in the ballots will be lucky to get one game with 0+ credits I reckon- it was fairly competitive last season and Covid was still a massive thing.

There are two unsuccesful sales to get into and get all the games if you're lucky queue wise
But maybe in future it wont just be 4 and 13
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25534 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:48:48 pm
Didn't matter last season. Someone just sent me a screenshot (a trusted person), told me I'd have no problems - and I didn't.

Issue is that doesnt change game to game, so if someone has a kop ticket every game and sells one on with a screenshot, the next week you could rock up as doors open, first in using that screenshot
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25535 on: Today at 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:56:40 pm
There are two unsuccesful sales to get into and get all the games if you're lucky queue wise
But maybe in future it wont just be 4 and 13
Fair, I had forgotten the unsuccessful sales. Still, it's likely a few number though.

And yes I appreciate the numbers might change. Still, it'll be good that if someone gets sent a ticket it goes on their card.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25536 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
What happens if you give ur ticket back to the club!? Do you lose the credit then!? I still think they should have put a limit on the transfers you can make to 3 a season. It stops touts from abusing it too much. Cus at the moment they are gonna have a superb season with double prices and end up with the double the amount of accounts they have.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25537 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:31:49 pm
What happens if you give ur ticket back to the club!? Do you lose the credit then!? I still think they should have put a limit on the transfers you can make to 3 a season. It stops touts from abusing it too much. Cus at the moment they are gonna have a superb season with double prices and end up with the double the amount of accounts they have.
yes you lose the credit
Logged
YNWA

Online didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25538 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:35:07 pm
yes you lose the credit
Is this all credible info from sonofkenny or just speculation on what MAY happen!?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25539 on: Today at 03:08:39 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:59:33 pm
Is this all credible info from sonofkenny or just speculation on what MAY happen!?
selling back to the club has been in place for ages and has always been you lose the credit
Logged
YNWA

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25540 on: Today at 03:16:44 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:59:33 pm
Is this all credible info from sonofkenny or just speculation on what MAY happen!?

Credible
Logged

Online didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25541 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Just had a look on my Google Pay and noticed the barcode changes every 30 sec in the middle.
Maybe they are doing the same for IPhone which would solve the screen shot problem with Iphones.
PS I can't see QR codes going anytime soon as the q's will be massive.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25542 on: Today at 04:19:28 pm »
At the moment in the rules it seems they leaving both options DISTRIBUTION and Transfer and they explain the difference between the two. That was updated 4 days ago. Look at file attached.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,683
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25543 on: Today at 04:38:28 pm »
Just done my ballot entries. Tried as singles last year with no luck, so entered as a group this time round for even less luck :D
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25544 on: Today at 05:44:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:57:17 pm
Issue is that doesnt change game to game, so if someone has a kop ticket every game and sells one on with a screenshot, the next week you could rock up as doors open, first in using that screenshot

It doesn't matter if it doesn't change.

According to SOK, the QR code will stop working completely after a few games this season.
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25545 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Just done my ballot entries. Tried as singles last year with no luck, so entered as a group this time round for even less luck :D

AFAIK your chance is the same whether you enter as a single or as a group. It has to be that way otherwise it is unfair on the billy-no-mates.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,352
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25546 on: Today at 07:32:10 pm »
Just looking at the QR code on my NFC pass (iPhone), every time I pulled down to refresh it changed.

Edit: Any odds about for getting tickets in the 4+ draw for the City game?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:05 pm by Red_Irishman »
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25547 on: Today at 08:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 07:32:10 pm
Just looking at the QR code on my NFC pass (iPhone), every time I pulled down to refresh it changed.

Edit: Any odds about for getting tickets in the 4+ draw for the City game?
Wont know until everyone has entered the ballot
Logged
YNWA

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,183
  • Legacy fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25548 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
Apologies if already covered. Trying to register for tickets and it says Im allowed 4. When I put 4 in the box, it says that Ive exceeded my allowance and to go through friends and family. There is however no link to friends and family on that page. Anyone got any idea? Thanks.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25549 on: Today at 09:20:22 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:16:48 pm
Apologies if already covered. Trying to register for tickets and it says Im allowed 4. When I put 4 in the box, it says that Ive exceeded my allowance and to go through friends and family. There is however no link to friends and family on that page. Anyone got any idea? Thanks.

You have to link your family and friends before you register.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,183
  • Legacy fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25550 on: Today at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 09:20:22 pm
You have to link your family and friends before you register.
Thought Id done that mate but Ill have a quick look. Cheers.
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25551 on: Today at 10:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:45 pm
You can give your login to 50 different people. If they don't have the phone the NFC pass is on, it doesn't make a difference.
Just remove it off that device tho?
Is any of this confirmed because, we will just have empty seats next.

I want to give my arl man my tickets for the first few games, so would he need my phone so I dont lose credits?
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25552 on: Today at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 10:49:31 pm
Just remove it off that device tho?
Is any of this confirmed because, we will just have empty seats next.

I want to give my arl man my tickets for the first few games, so would he need my phone so I dont lose credits?
If he has a membership then you can transfer your credit for each game to him but he would retain the credit and you would lose it. Otherwise yes youll have to give him your phone for each game for the credit to be retained on your membership. If the seat was left empty then you would also lose the credit. Thats what Ive gathered from the info via this thread.

I dont think you can add / remove the nfc pass between two devices without special confirmation from the club which will look very suspect if youre doing it all the time. 
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 634 635 636 637 638 [639]   Go Up
« previous next »
 