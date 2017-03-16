I'm glad ticket transfers will be a thing to be honest. We've applied for a few games as a four. If someone can't go at a later date having bought well in advance, will be good to offer the ticket to one of our group first, before any return to the club.



League credits only matter currently at 4 and at 13. Not like other ladders like the aways where its 19 all the way to 1 basically. And if someone does attend 4 through whatever means then they should by rights be in those additional sales. It's the better arrangement than someone having 6, selling 4 of them, but retaining 4+ for the next season and rewards attendance.



I know there is some worry in here over people gaming it to 13, but realistically the club should have a minimum amount that go to 0+ and adjust the required number of credits for the guaranteed sale accordingly. That should be enough to put people off risking gaming it too much. Imagine getting 4 of you onto 13 through gaming the system and then the next season the number is 14 - that's basically all of you off the ladder.



People on 13+ are relatively sorted for now to be honest. People making 13 in future will be relying on spares and late availability tickets to make that number now. You can't get into two "first come first sales" and immediately basket over 13 in both sales anymore - people in the ballots will be lucky to get one game with 0+ credits I reckon- it was fairly competitive last season and Covid was still a massive thing.