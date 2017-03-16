« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 07:57:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:45 pm
Got a membership, added my Grandad as an over 65 and when trying to register for games, its stating that Ive exceeded my allocation.

Any ideas? Wont let me register for a single one. Or does my Grandad need a membership too? Which is frankly fucking ridiculous if this is the case.

Yes, both will need a membership to buy a ticket
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:45 pm
Got a membership, added my Grandad as an over 65 and when trying to register for games, its stating that Ive exceeded my allocation.

Any ideas? Wont let me register for a single one. Or does my Grandad need a membership too? Which is frankly fucking ridiculous if this is the case.


why is this ridiculous?
Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:58:56 pm
why is this ridiculous?
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
each individual person needs a membership
Why am I not surprised. So this is essentially £75 to have a chance for tickets.

Seems to me unfair to have to make an octogenarian have a membership rather than just allow the one organiser to input their details and control it from a master account thats paid for the privilege.
Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Why am I not surprised. So this is essentially £75 to have a chance for tickets.

Seems to me unfair to have to make an octogenarian have a membership rather than just allow the one organiser to input their details and control it from a master account thats paid for the privilege.
Yes, I have to pay one for me, da, sister and my GF. Its been this way for years and often we don't even get near a ticket. I can usually nail myself one in the late availability but as for seats together etc its very difficult although we did get three for Leeds last year which subsequently got moved to midweek after a postponement and the others couldn't go  :butt  This is the world of the membership
Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 08:13:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Why am I not surprised. So this is essentially £75 to have a chance for tickets.

Seems to me unfair to have to make an octogenarian have a membership rather than just allow the one organiser to input their details and control it from a master account thats paid for the privilege.
you can buy the light membership for 25 quid it's also been this way for years
Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 05:24:21 pm
Yeah it's easy now.

Got two mates who haven't renewed. Are they ok to register tonight and then be entered or have they missed some sort of deadline?

You can buy the membership now and immediately register. My bro just did it. 👍
Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
I appreciate its been this way for years. Perhaps just me being a dinosaur because Ive always managed to get to a few good games a year off of friends season tickets and my Grandad is obviously from a time when he rocked up last minute every week and paid on the gate.

Ill buy the extra membership and sort his account and hopefully at least get a few matches before the end of the season. My Grandad is the main reason I support the Reds and I want to repay him by taking him a few games before he gets too old to manage it.
Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 pm
Waiting until now to finish off the registration process was a wise choice. Website flying it now
Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 08:26:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
I appreciate its been this way for years. Perhaps just me being a dinosaur because Ive always managed to get to a few good games a year off of friends season tickets and my Grandad is obviously from a time when he rocked up last minute every week and paid on the gate.

Ill buy the extra membership and sort his account and hopefully at least get a few matches before the end of the season. My Grandad is the main reason I support the Reds and I want to repay him by taking him a few games before he gets too old to manage it.
apologies if I came across a little sharp but sometimes it gets annoying when people and quite often season ticket holders slag members and claim we have "been to one game all season" etc when really the work and cost involved often to not even get anything is crazy
Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 08:42:22 pm
Managed to get on earlier, going through on my phone, never done it before but it was pretty straight forward.

Wish theyd add an option to just tick which games you want in a selection though instead of going through one by one, would massively speed the process up and help with the queue times.

Havent been to a match in years due to finances so fingers crossed I manage to get to one this season.

How does the late availability work? Do you get an e-mail if youre a member or do you just need to keep an eye on the site?
Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Registrations are in my purchase history but no confirmation email so far, did them about an hour ago. 
Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:26:54 pm
apologies if I came across a little sharp but sometimes it gets annoying when people and quite often season ticket holders slag members and claim we have "been to one game all season" etc when really the work and cost involved often to not even get anything is crazy
No its perfectly okay, I was being reactionary to the annoyance of not being able to register my Grandad. He is in his 80s and despite being super fit and sharp for his age, hes not great with technology so Ive been trying to register an account in his name in order to purchase him a membership and add him to my registrations.

Repeat attempts have failed as the system is clearly recognising a previous account he has (he must have some form of registration as were 15+ years in the season ticket waiting list) despite him not having actively purchased tickets since pre-FSG. Ive asked him to go through his emails and try to find an account number and reset his password, but I know this will probably confuse him. So were at a dead end really.
Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Registrations are in my purchase history but no confirmation email so far, did them about an hour ago.

I got me email at 5. Registered early afternoon
Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
No its perfectly okay, I was being reactionary to the annoyance of not being able to register my Grandad. He is in his 80s and despite being super fit and sharp for his age, hes not great with technology so Ive been trying to register an account in his name in order to purchase him a membership and add him to my registrations.

Repeat attempts have failed as the system is clearly recognising a previous account he has (he must have some form of registration as were 15+ years in the season ticket waiting list) despite him not having actively purchased tickets since pre-FSG. Ive asked him to go through his emails and try to find an account number and reset his password, but I know this will probably confuse him. So were at a dead end really.

If he has an email address, choose the reset password option and it will indicate whether he has used it before.
I remember a few years back having to reset my password after being instructed by the club.
Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 05:36:13 pm
Doesn't look like it.

For example, https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-crystal-palace-13-aug-2022-0300pm-193 seems to say you just need to have an official 22/23 membership
Yep- perfect - they've both renewed and I've entered them into the league draws and the other fella into all the cups. Finally sorted 12 hours after the registration started.
Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:42:22 pm
How does the late availability work? Do you get an e-mail if youre a member or do you just need to keep an eye on the site?

AFAIK there is no email sent to members telling them about late availability sales, you just have to keep an eye on the site. Generally, late availability sales a week before the game. It's just a case of regularly [ some would say constantly ;) ] refreshing the ticket availability page.
Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm
Yeah in typical luck, last season I broke 30+ games for the first time but with the cost of diesel unless I can find more people travelling up from down south I can't really justify £100 return in fuel on my own for some games. Though tbf most of the league games I went to I picked up late or were 4+ games. I probably just won't attend as many via the late sales now until either the fuel comes down or I find some more people to share with. Cool though in a way, that sort of nicely solves the budget issue for next season on it's own as I always do all the cup ones bar the Euro aways.

We've entered all of our league ones in groups of four and by location as much as possible so if any do come out, people that are relatively nearby can go together. Looking forward to the new season now just hopeful we get a couple.  Good luck to everyone else and my sympathies to everyone on 13+ who had to go through that just to buy in the guaranteed sales anyway ;D
Reply #25497 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:42:22 pm

How does the late availability work? Do you get an e-mail if youre a member or do you just need to keep an eye on the site?

If they restrict friends and family to 20, then potentially an even larger percentage of tickets should be available in the late sales. 20 is a lot to be fair but you can't then just box some random on Twitter/Facebook etc. Often they turn up as and when people return their tickets. But remains to be seen exactly how easy it is as parts of last season weren't the same because of Covid and travel restrictions.

But yeah, eye on the website and refresh in the days leading up. Then just basket and check out!
Reply #25498 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Could someone have two or more memberships (unlinked) and register for the ballot, which essentially increases their chances of getting a ticket?

I ask because someone I know has been going on about getting tickets to nearly every game via the ballot last season. Meanwhile, I only got the 1. Could he theoretically have paid for 5 memberships in order to get a better chance of nabbing a ticket?
Reply #25499 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Could someone have two or more memberships (unlinked) and register for the ballot, which essentially increases their chances of getting a ticket?

I ask because someone I know has been going on about getting tickets to nearly every game via the ballot last season. Meanwhile, I only got the 1. Could he theoretically have paid for 5 memberships in order to get a better chance of nabbing a ticket?

Pretty sure there is nothing to stop you - they would all need different email addresses - but at £25 (min) a membership - that is quite a bit of money for no guarantee of getting a ticket.
Reply #25500 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Could someone have two or more memberships (unlinked) and register for the ballot, which essentially increases their chances of getting a ticket?

I ask because someone I know has been going on about getting tickets to nearly every game via the ballot last season. Meanwhile, I only got the 1. Could he theoretically have paid for 5 memberships in order to get a better chance of nabbing a ticket?
even with multiple accounts the odds of that are miniscule, sounds like shite
Reply #25501 on: Today at 06:17:08 am
Bopped in late last night to register

Email arrived fairly quickly. This stage is not a race
Reply #25502 on: Today at 07:20:55 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Could someone have two or more memberships (unlinked) and register for the ballot, which essentially increases their chances of getting a ticket?

I ask because someone I know has been going on about getting tickets to nearly every game via the ballot last season. Meanwhile, I only got the 1. Could he theoretically have paid for 5 memberships in order to get a better chance of nabbing a ticket?

They wouldn't have to be unlinked. Just don't apply at the same time.

Back after uni three of us moved in to a house off Aigburth road and we're all reds.

There's nothing stopping that in reality. Even with the transfer last season he theoretically could transfer any to himself and therefore on the odd chance he is asked for an ID check he's ok
Reply #25503 on: Today at 07:39:23 am
I have two memberships that I pay for, is it possible for me to add friends (who are not paying members) to both of those memberships and transfer them tickets if I'm unable to go to a match?
Reply #25504 on: Today at 07:48:31 am
Quote from: Teigen on Today at 07:39:23 am
I have two memberships that I pay for, is it possible for me to add friends (who are not paying members) to both of those memberships and transfer them tickets if I'm unable to go to a match?

Yeah, should be an announcement today/this week about all this
Reply #25505 on: Today at 09:40:38 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:45 pm
Got a membership, added my Grandad as an over 65 and when trying to register for games, its stating that Ive exceeded my allocation.

Any ideas? Wont let me register for a single one. Or does my Grandad need a membership too? Which is frankly fucking ridiculous if this is the case.

Am I able to register myself alone and then still potentially get two tickets when they go on sale?

Apologies for the basic questions. Weve had longstanding access to a season ticket that we can no longer have so have never had to actually register and purchase them myself before.

I have the same issue, ive exceeded my allocation, but in my case ive linked my dads membership to mine. I am not seeing where I can allocate the additional item to my eligible friend? As mentioned, we both have memberships and ID numbers and I have linked him as a friend in my own account (located him via his surname and ID number).
Reply #25506 on: Today at 09:44:03 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:40:38 am
I have the same issue, ive exceeded my allocation, but in my case ive linked my dads membership to mine. I am not seeing where I can allocate the additional item to my eligible friend? As mentioned, we both have memberships and ID numbers and I have linked him as a friend in my own account (located him via his surname and ID number).

When you click on the game you want to register for, it should bring up a page with a little drop down menu to change from 1 to 2 or however many you want to add. It then proceeds to a screen where you use the drop down menu to allocate the other tickets to the right people and updates so you aren't exceeding your allocation.
Reply #25507 on: Today at 09:44:59 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:40:38 am
I have the same issue, ive exceeded my allocation, but in my case ive linked my dads membership to mine. I am not seeing where I can allocate the additional item to my eligible friend? As mentioned, we both have memberships and ID numbers and I have linked him as a friend in my own account (located him via his surname and ID number).
I have the same issue my son is linked to my membership(junior member)but when I apply for tickets I can only apply for one?
Reply #25508 on: Today at 09:46:22 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:44:03 am
When you click on the game you want to register for, it should bring up a page with a little drop down menu to change from 1 to 2 or however many you want to add. It then proceeds to a screen where you use the drop down menu to allocate the other tickets to the right people and updates so you aren't exceeding your allocation.

Any chance of providing a screenshot? Not seeing this dropdown at all, ive gone in a couple of times now. Thanks so much for the reply
Reply #25509 on: Today at 10:01:04 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:46:22 am
Any chance of providing a screenshot? Not seeing this dropdown at all, ive gone in a couple of times now. Thanks so much for the reply

If you have added 2 tickets to your basket, go to your basket and it should show you have 2 tickets. Should have your name beside both with a little arrow pointing downwards. Press this arrow to get the list of people on your friends and family then pick whoever you are allocating that game to.

Reply #25510 on: Today at 10:18:53 am
Thanks a million for this!

One more question and my apologies if its already been answered. Linked my own and my dads cards and applied for 2 tickets via my own account.

Can I now get him to log into his account and apply also linking me (i.e registering for 2 tickets for us) aswell? Double the chance of being successful?

Can you enter your Supporter ID a couple of times by being linked to other accounts? Or is it one application per ID number?
Reply #25511 on: Today at 10:28:53 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 10:18:53 am
Thanks a million for this!

One more question and my apologies if its already been answered. Linked my own and my dads cards and applied for 2 tickets via my own account.

Can I now get him to log into his account and apply also linking me (i.e registering for 2 tickets for us) aswell? Double the chance of being successful?

Can you enter your Supporter ID a couple of times by being linked to other accounts? Or is it one application per ID number?
no once the supporter ID is entered then it can't enter again
Reply #25512 on: Today at 10:29:38 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 10:18:53 am
Thanks a million for this!

One more question and my apologies if its already been answered. Linked my own and my dads cards and applied for 2 tickets via my own account.

Can I now get him to log into his account and apply also linking me (i.e registering for 2 tickets for us) aswell? Double the chance of being successful?

Can you enter your Supporter ID a couple of times by being linked to other accounts? Or is it one application per ID number?

No, the system only allows one application per supporter ID.
Reply #25513 on: Today at 10:37:09 am
Judging by the messages posted on here over the last 24 hours of people completely clueless to how the system works, I think your ballot odds are going to decrease and LFC are laughing all the way to the bank with their membership money ;D

1 in 15 won't seem too bad come next Thursday :D
Reply #25514 on: Today at 10:42:51 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:37:09 am
Judging by the messages posted on here over the last 24 hours of people completely clueless to how the system works, I think your ballot odds are going to decrease and LFC are laughing all the way to the bank with their membership money ;D

1 in 15 won't seem too bad come next Thursday :D
If you think the comments in here are bad, check out twitter... some are absolute gold
Reply #25515 on: Today at 10:46:23 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:37:09 am
Judging by the messages posted on here over the last 24 hours of people completely clueless to how the system works, I think your ballot odds are going to decrease and LFC are laughing all the way to the bank with their membership money ;D

1 in 15 won't seem too bad come next Thursday :D
unfortunately its why touts make so much money, people haven't a clue how it works.
