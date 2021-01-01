« previous next »
Members Sales

This all sounds far fetched to me...none of seems thoroughly thought out. There so many loopholes and they are all helping the touts. By stopping normal fans passing on the odd tickets they are increasing the demand to buy from touts and therefore the prices will go up. Like the guy above me says they don't transfer through the club they will pass on burners. This is a dream for the touts..higher prices, being able to increase the amount of cards they hold in one season. They won't care if they lose the odd one.
Ps oh and nft doesn't work it will take 2-3 games with massive q's again to show that and reverse back to codes. If you want to tackle touts go on social media they are not hidding...look at the websites that resell and start canceling cards.
Where does this whole thing leave the ST holders?? I mean are they ok to pass games etc!?? They won't lose the ST we all know that...there are touts with ST. Also hospos ...there is guy on Facebook who just raffled 2 tickets to 60people at £15 a pop. That's £900 for a pair for Crystal Palace that would cost him less then £600 cus he will buy it early with the discount.
The club are being very naive if they think most people use nft to get in and q's will be a lot smaller cus they know how to use it now. Literally everyone I see scans a code to get in...the whole reason we go in quick now is cus we are not waving phones for 2min every time. We all know just to get ur code ready to save time and needless faffin around.
Yep, tried the NFC about 4 times last season , never worked for me. Bar code every time.
That could be down to the NFC tech on your phone. Mine has never worked either, but neither does my contactless apple pay so I think it is my device
Never had issues using the Google pay on it. We'll see next season. Hopefully not back to the massive queues when this kicks in.
