This all sounds far fetched to me...none of seems thoroughly thought out. There so many loopholes and they are all helping the touts. By stopping normal fans passing on the odd tickets they are increasing the demand to buy from touts and therefore the prices will go up. Like the guy above me says they don't transfer through the club they will pass on burners. This is a dream for the touts..higher prices, being able to increase the amount of cards they hold in one season. They won't care if they lose the odd one.

Ps oh and nft doesn't work it will take 2-3 games with massive q's again to show that and reverse back to codes. If you want to tackle touts go on social media they are not hidding...look at the websites that resell and start canceling cards.