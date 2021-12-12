« previous next »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:18:13 pm
And your list will be locked BEFORE the start of the season so not that easy.

That's good, if it happens.

They said last season only 20 F&F, yet they let you add unlimited number, and then didn't even use it anyway.

I think someone earlier mentioned they should limit the number of games you can have transferred to you. That would be good. I mean, if you want loads of games given to you, then you should be buying a membership like the rest of us. Otherwise, why are we shelling out £30 a year when loads don't have to?
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:23:02 pm
That's good, if it happens.

They said last season only 20 F&F, yet they let you add unlimited number, and then didn't even use it anyway.

I think someone earlier mentioned they should limit the number of games you can have transferred to you. That would be good. I mean, if you want loads of games given to you, then you should be buying a membership like the rest of us. Otherwise, why are we shelling out £30 a year when loads don't have to?

As i have said loads of times, this is going to be a staged process.  last year they wanted to get NFC in, this year is about starting to tie it down further and learning a bit more, next season they will tie it down even further.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:17:19 pm
So what would you do?  everyone moans about people buying and not going and now moan when the credit goes to the person who attended

If you buy the ticket and attend the game, you get the credit for it.
If you buy the ticket but don't attend the game, you don't get the credit.
If you don't buy the ticket direct from the club, you don't get a credit.

It's hardly rocket science.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:25:49 pm
If you buy the ticket and attend the game, you get the credit for it.
If you buy the ticket but don't attend the game, you don't get the credit.
If you don't buy the ticket direct from the club, you don't get a credit.

It's hardly rocket science.

Thanks for the passive aggressive response....

That is what they are doing but they are also fixing it for those who have relied on others for years to go to finally build their credits.

As i have said i would expect it to be tied down even further in the coming seasons.
no QR codes will cause carnage at the turnstiles since most go in using them rather than NFC
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:18:13 pm
And your list will be locked BEFORE the start of the season so not that easy.

It literally is that easy. Just get 4 people from Twitter and add them. No need for anyone else. Transfer 13 games to those 4 people. They're now in the guaranteed sale having never been to a game in their life.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:18:13 pm
And your list will be locked BEFORE the start of the season so not that easy.

a tout with burner phones will go from 6 cards to 10 cards next season if they planned ahead...
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Thanks for the passive aggressive response....

That is what they are doing but they are also fixing it for those who have relied on others for years to go to finally build their credits.

As i have said i would expect it to be tied down even further in the coming seasons.

Apologies, that wasn't directed at you. It's a baffling decision from the club.
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:28:33 pm
no QR codes will cause carnage at the turnstiles since most go in using them rather than NFC

also a significant number of people don't have NFC smartphones. a friend has an older android and the only way is via QR code.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:28:39 pm
It literally is that easy. Just get 4 people from Twitter and add them. No need for anyone else. Transfer 13 games to those 4 people. They're now in the guaranteed sale having never been to a game in their life.

Not sure your maths work there.  You are transferring 13 games to 4 people?  that is 52 games?!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:29:25 pm
Apologies, that wasn't directed at you. It's a baffling decision from the club.

Its not just the club though is it, this will have input from the SOS etc.  they are intending to use FAN Update etc a lot more this season and don't forget they will be able to see who been added to the F&F lists etc so will be able to target people
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:30:23 pm
Not sure your maths work there.  You are transferring 13 games to 4 people?  that is 52 games?!

Me, my 2 mates and my brother have 13+ games but all live in NI, so will not have 13+ for next season.

I mean if each of us were to transfer 13 games this season to someone we've never met.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:22:43 pm
QR codes going totally, will take a few games but going in full

They need to improve the scanner then because my phone will only scan when I bring up the QR code.
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:28:33 pm
no QR codes will cause carnage at the turnstiles since most go in using them rather than NFC

Hence why they are going to phase it out over a number of games
People in this thread always vastly over-estimate the number of people who ACTUALLY go to 13+, rather than just have the credits for 13+. There are probably loopholes and sweet spots with this new system, but the idea that there are loads of groups of friends out there who each have 13+ and also know others who can and will go to 13+ is just paranoia from those who think they're going to lose out.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Me, my 2 mates and my brother have 13+ games but all live in NI, so will not have 13+ for next season.

I mean if each of us were to transfer 13 games this season to someone we've never met.

ahh sorry i didn't read that way.   My understanding is that the club are going monitor this very closely and if people are transferring regularly they will be pulled up about it
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:32:53 pm
People in this thread always vastly over-estimate the number of people who ACTUALLY go to 13+, rather than just have the credits for 13+. There are probably loopholes and sweet spots with this new system, but the idea that there are loads of groups of friends out there who each have 13+ and also know others who can and will go to 13+ is just paranoia from those who think they're going to lose out.

Agreed.

it is a MASSIVE gamble to transfer to people you don't know.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:29:40 pm
also a significant number of people don't have NFC smartphones. a friend has an older android and the only way is via QR code.

He can get a photo ID card
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:32:53 pm
People in this thread always vastly over-estimate the number of people who ACTUALLY go to 13+, rather than just have the credits for 13+. There are probably loopholes and sweet spots with this new system, but the idea that there are loads of groups of friends out there who each have 13+ and also know others who can and will go to 13+ is just paranoia from those who think they're going to lose out.

I won't lose out but still think it's daft to not need memberships
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:43:23 pm
I won't lose out but still think it's daft to not need memberships

You will though to take any kind of advantage.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:32:44 pm
Hence why they are going to phase it out over a number of games

how can they phase it out when the country still sells smartphones without NFC tech? are they expecting people to buy new phones?

i'd have got it if these phones weren't wildly in circulation, but they are.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:45:11 pm
how can they phase it out when the country still sells smartphones without NFC tech? are they expecting people to buy new phones?

i'd have got it if these phones weren't wildly in circulation, but they are.

Don't know, i don't work for the Club!!!  just passing on what i have heard
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:44:20 pm
You will though to take any kind of advantage.

I mean in terms of the fact I attend all games and don't transfer any anyway
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:58:05 pm
I mean in terms of the fact I attend all games and don't transfer any anyway

Sorry, i know what you meant, what i mean is that for someone to take advantage of these credits in future they will need to be a member too.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:47:45 pm
Don't know, i don't work for the Club!!!  just passing on what i have heard

sorry i was just musing not actually asking you  ;D

it's a good thing, but only if the tech is accessible and actually works
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:59:18 pm
Sorry, i know what you meant, what i mean is that for someone to take advantage of these credits in future they will need to be a member too.

Yeah, get you
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:11:41 pm
You will be able to transfer to anyone on your friends and family, they don't have to be members, the credit will still go to them.  up to them to become a member or not after that.

Thanks for finally coming on to back me up on this was on my lonesome for a week 🤣
@sonofkenny any particular number for friends and family list?
I dont agree with it at all.

I could just transfer my games to my partner to get them up to the 13, say they only have 11 Ill transfer 2 in his name.

I just think if you cant go. Sell back to the club.
