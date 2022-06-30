Love how everyone thinks "you missed games" is down to something happy or like, square or avoidable



Me? Few years ago was nursing my mum, then lost her. Last year my dad. Lol, not after pity



I'm just gonna go for it this year, yknow?



But "you missed games and that's that" is a bit heartless.



But obviously the club can't take everything on a case by case basis. Even if I could show them legal or medical docs proving things hahaha



You know what I want from who goes this year?



1) me

2) people at the game are happy and there to support - don't care if they're from Australia, if they sing and don't shout YOU C--- at Hendo lol



I do have one rule though. I'd love our club to enforce it



If you have a half and half scarf YOU'RE NOT COMING IN