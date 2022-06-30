« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25200 on: Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:00:58 am
Info for auto cup will be out today or tomorrow, I'd expect there to be some information about passing on tickets to be published along with this as they won't want people signing up to ACS if they have no intention of going and then find they can't pass it on

Nothing with todays notices, gonna have be before the weekend?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25201 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:41:50 am
https://twitter.com/michael48625587/status/1536657514086993921?s=21&t=q3vODvtktn8SM97kiTGbNw
£1500 🙃

https://twitter.com/liamanf1eld/status/1541679508176224257?s=21&t=q3vODvtktn8SM97kiTGbNw
Just going first game, City and Chelsea, whats the odds the others he keeps to go are just Utd and the last home game?



How do you buy someone's NFC pass permanently? You'd have to keep their membership name/number wouldn't you?

Anyway, people like these need reporting and banning by the club, they've made no attempt to hide their names.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25202 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:51:20 am
Nothing with todays notices, gonna have be before the weekend?

If they go ahead with it...
I think the cost of living might have saved people for another season
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25203 on: Today at 12:14:52 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:51:20 am
Nothing with todays notices, gonna have be before the weekend?
Maybe they won't be as strict then?

Thought there might be info out shortly about the passing on and how that will work compared to last season.
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25204 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm
How long do you have to wait until your membership is active or is immediate after purchase?
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25205 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm
Says in the faq.  Purchases made for the 22/23 season will be used as credits for next season
Wonder will that change?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25206 on: Today at 12:27:49 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 12:26:38 pm
Says in the faq.  Purchases made for the 22/23 season will be used as credits for next season
Wonder will that change?

Why would it change?
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25207 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:27:49 pm
Why would it change?

As in there's no elaboration on user takes credit not purchaser.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25208 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 12:26:38 pm
Says in the faq.  Purchases made for the 22/23 season will be used as credits for next season
Wonder will that change?

For the past few weeks my physio team, have not worn masks or anything, today, they arrived full of PPE.
Cant see another lock down though, how could the Government  have the cheek to ask, after what happened.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25209 on: Today at 12:36:15 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:43:25 am
"Going travelling in a few weeks time so looking to sell these on so I can keep my membership credits"

--

The problem right here!

agree but also it's just shite that we have to be so mindful over football credits when we want to do something other than football with our lives. in theory things may level out but it's hard to know if someone would ever be able to comfortably reach 13+ again, at least in the Klopp era.
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25210 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm
No pen in the membership pack!

Or a keyring boo
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25211 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:36:15 pm
agree but also it's just shite that we have to be so mindful over football credits when we want to do something other than football with our lives. in theory things may level out but it's hard to know if someone would ever be able to comfortably reach 13+ again, at least in the Klopp era.
But when demand is as crazy as it is, its hardly fair you can go travelling for a year yet expect to be able to continue as normal with a full rack of credits when you're back
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25212 on: Today at 01:30:54 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:58:30 pm
But when demand is as crazy as it is, its hardly fair you can go travelling for a year yet expect to be able to continue as normal with a full rack of credits when you're back

yeah, i don't disagree, but still annoying.
donnerz

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25213 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm
Is there a reason why the 4+ sale has disappeared?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25214 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 01:38:45 pm
Is there a reason why the 4+ sale has disappeared?

There is only Man City for the first half of the season, it's still 4+ for that.
gordo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25215 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm
Changed my phone recently and although I deleted my NFC pass from my old, I cant download it to my new. Getting a bit worried now with the sales announcements etc as I know how poorly they handle and how long the ticket office take with these things

Its also bothering me that my Champions league final ballot waiting position is still being displayed on my account page.  :butt

I feel like Ive been forgotten about  :-\
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25216 on: Today at 02:42:02 pm
Quote
10% retail discount in LFC official stores and online*



* Maximum discount value of £75 across the season

Cheap bastards  :D
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25217 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm
Quote from: gordo on Today at 02:37:02 pm
Changed my phone recently and although I deleted my NFC pass from my old, I cant download it to my new. Getting a bit worried now with the sales announcements etc as I know how poorly they handle and how long the ticket office take with these things

Its also bothering me that my Champions league final ballot waiting position is still being displayed on my account page.  :butt

I feel like Ive been forgotten about  :-\
just message them on twitter and ask them to reset it
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25218 on: Today at 02:47:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:42:02 pm
Cheap bastards  :D

Haha, didn't that used to be like £500 or something?!
End Product

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25219 on: Today at 02:48:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:57:36 pm
What about the supermarket staff that worked all through the pandemic? If they don't work, the shops that people need to buy their food from don't open. Pretty essential staff I would think.
The lorry drivers that deliver the food to the supermarkets so people can buy it?
The kitchen staff in your mate's fire station?
The mechanics that keep their engines in working order?
The suppliers of parts for their engines?
All pretty essential staff there that carry out essential jobs. Just hand them a ticket too?

Haha 😄 love people think fire stations have kitchen staff.
gordo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25220 on: Today at 02:52:05 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:42:13 pm
just message them on twitter and ask them to reset it


Does twitter still exist?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25221 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 02:48:57 pm
Haha 😄 love people think fire stations have kitchen staff.

My last experience of a fire station was watching London's Burning  :D
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25222 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:41:03 pm
There is only Man City for the first half of the season, it's still 4+ for that.
Not doubting you Barney but does it says that anywhere, as it doesnt seem to be mentioned in the main Announcement unless Ive missed that bit?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25223 on: Today at 03:25:04 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:23:43 pm
Not doubting you Barney but does it says that anywhere, as it doesnt seem to be mentioned in the main Announcement unless Ive missed that bit?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-with-4-or-more-games

Members that recorded between four and 12 Premier League home games from either 2018/19 or 2019/20 seasons will be eligible to register for the following games:

Manchester City*
*Members that register for the above game will be placed in a ballot alongside other members that have registered and recorded between four and 12 games.

Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United
Leeds United
Southampton
Leicester City

Members that register for the above nine games will be entered into a ballot alongside those members that have registered and recorded less than four games.
benitezexpletives

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25224 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm
So to cut a long story short, is it looking unlikely to be able to transfer tickets to non-members this year?
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25225 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:25:04 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-with-4-or-more-games

Members that recorded between four and 12 Premier League home games from either 2018/19 or 2019/20 seasons will be eligible to register for the following games:

Manchester City*
*Members that register for the above game will be placed in a ballot alongside other members that have registered and recorded between four and 12 games.

Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United
Leeds United
Southampton
Leicester City

Members that register for the above nine games will be entered into a ballot alongside those members that have registered and recorded less than four games.
Cheers, judging by how the ballots went for the non 4+ games last season I may not be watching many games in the first few months. Outside of getting lucky with some manic F5 sessions that is
gordo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25226 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm
Quote from: gordo on Today at 02:37:02 pm
Changed my phone recently and although I deleted my NFC pass from my old, I cant download it to my new. Getting a bit worried now with the sales announcements etc as I know how poorly they handle and how long the ticket office take with these things

Its also bothering me that my Champions league final ballot waiting position is still being displayed on my account page.  :butt

I feel like Ive been forgotten about  :-\

Ive just been on live chat with the T.O. and after a 30 minute wait I got the short answer that the NFC passes are being updated so Ill be able to download nearer to the season.

I suggested they put a notice out on the NFC help page regarding this, but this is clearly too much of a common sense approach for our ticket office to action.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25227 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 03:27:40 pm
So to cut a long story short, is it looking unlikely to be able to transfer tickets to non-members this year?

No word on that as far as I can see. Likely to be the supporter ID business they were introducing last season I would guess.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25228 on: Today at 03:47:11 pm
Quote from: gordo on Today at 03:36:38 pm
Ive just been on live chat with the T.O. and after a 30 minute wait I got the short answer that the NFC passes are being updated so Ill be able to download nearer to the season.

I suggested they put a notice out on the NFC help page regarding this, but this is clearly too much of a common sense approach for our ticket office to action.
if you deleted it off an old phone you will still need to get it reset before being able to download it again
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25229 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:36:15 pm
agree but also it's just shite that we have to be so mindful over football credits when we want to do something other than football with our lives. in theory things may level out but it's hard to know if someone would ever be able to comfortably reach 13+ again, at least in the Klopp era.
it's shit that you basically have to plan 10/12 months around football just so you keep priority for future seasons it's not fun that when the first thing you think about it is "how could this affect the football" but when's there's literally thousands of people who'll happily take your place then I think it's just one of those things, I do think people should be allowed an annual holiday every 5 years say? You just opt out at the start of the season and you keep credits for future seasons
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25230 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm
Love how everyone thinks "you missed games" is down to something happy or like, square or avoidable

Me? Few years ago was nursing my mum, then lost her. Last year my dad. Lol, not after pity

I'm just gonna go for it this year, yknow?

But "you missed games and that's that" is a bit heartless.

But obviously the club can't take everything on a case by case basis. Even if I could show them legal or medical docs proving things hahaha

You know what I want from who goes this year?

1) me
2) people at the game are happy and there to support - don't care if they're from Australia, if they sing and don't shout YOU C--- at Hendo lol

I do have one rule though. I'd love our club to enforce it

If you have a half and half scarf YOU'RE NOT COMING IN
LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25231 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:51:37 pm
Love how everyone thinks "you missed games" is down to something happy or like, square or avoidable

Me? Few years ago was nursing my mum, then lost her. Last year my dad. Lol, not after pity

I'm just gonna go for it this year, yknow?

But "you missed games and that's that" is a bit heartless.

But obviously the club can't take everything on a case by case basis. Even if I could show them legal or medical docs proving things hahaha

You know what I want from who goes this year?

1) me
2) people at the game are happy and there to support - don't care if they're from Australia, if they sing and don't shout YOU C--- at Hendo lol

I do have one rule though. I'd love our club to enforce it

If you have a half and half scarf YOU'RE NOT COMING IN

Sorry for your loss mate and hope you get to loads of matches this season.

100% with you on the half and half scarves. My biggest pet hate. Cant understand anyone buying them.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25232 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm
So just so I ma clear on this, the members sale registration and the ACS registration are both starting on Monday at 10am? I am so paranoid about missing these dates!
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25233 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm
Seems so

My email today about Tickets went to this link for it..
Trust the website. That's where we have to go!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

Covers all tickets. ACS, league.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25234 on: Today at 08:32:53 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:28:04 pm
So just so I ma clear on this, the members sale registration and the ACS registration are both starting on Monday at 10am? I am so paranoid about missing these dates!

yeah
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25235 on: Today at 08:38:25 pm
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25236 on: Today at 08:39:22 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:30:38 pm
Seems so

My email today about Tickets went to this link for it..
Trust the website. That's where we have to go!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability

Covers all tickets. ACS, league.

Thanks for poditng. I never received an email about the ACS, but i've been enrolled in to it for seasons
