It's an absolute minefield. The club cannot win
Pretty much
Everyone wants to go
Nobody wants a reason they can't go
Nobody wants to concede there may be more important things
Nobody wants to concede if you go it means nothing if you go and do not SING
everybody has conditions lol
Me? Just gonna try. And if I get games again, just fuckin go for it. I'm working, can be flexible, will try autocup as well.
Best policy innit. Try. We aren't gonna solve this in here.
In a perfect world we could expand Anfield yet further but I think that's impossible after Annie Road. You can support this club from afar... But if you can make the pilgrimage on a regular basis there's nothing like it.