Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25160 on: Yesterday at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm
No you don't. There will be more than enough people who attended all games in that season to fill the final ticket allocation.
If you don't attend all the games (for whatever reason) then you shouldn't be 'entitled' to a final ticket.

Pretty much. If the end game is to 'reward' the people that go through the turnstile, then there shouldn't really be any exceptions.
What if this, what if that, what if the other isn't relevant.
If someone misses a game because of a holiday, why did they book a holiday in the first place? If you can't go due to work commitments, that's just the way it is.
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25161 on: Yesterday at 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:06:37 pm
Pretty much. If the end game is to 'reward' the people that go through the turnstile, then there shouldn't really be any exceptions.
What if this, what if that, what if the other isn't relevant.
If someone misses a game because of a holiday, why did they book a holiday in the first place? If you can't go due to work commitments, that's just the way it is.

People have lives to be fair mate. Cant all spend their time with millions of posts here refusing to book holidays until tv dates are announced.

Its like taking a season ticket off someone for missing one game.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25162 on: Yesterday at 01:24:09 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm
No you don't. There will be more than enough people who attended all games in that season to fill the final ticket allocation.
If you don't attend all the games (for whatever reason) then you shouldn't be 'entitled' to a final ticket.

This is too logical for the club to introduce! I 100% agree
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25163 on: Yesterday at 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 01:22:57 pm
People have lives to be fair mate. Cant all spend their time with millions of posts here refusing to book holidays until tv dates are announced.

Its like taking a season ticket off someone for missing one game.

Thats all well and good for league games, people won't lose a season ticket for missing 1 game.
But if you take a holiday over a champions League fixture, when the dates are more or less known a year in advance, then you've no right to complain.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25164 on: Yesterday at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 01:22:57 pm
People have lives to be fair mate. Cant all spend their time with millions of posts here refusing to book holidays until tv dates are announced.

Its like taking a season ticket off someone for missing one game.

You'd get the same response off someone who fucks the group games off cos they cba then comes back for the knockouts
Offline ldsn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25165 on: Yesterday at 02:21:25 pm »
I think they should limit transfers to say 10-20 F&F (which has to be confirmed pre-season), and then have say a max of 3 transfers a season (credit stays with you). That way you allow some leeway for those who do have genuine reasons for not being able to attend.

If you stop the credit hunting then you'll hopefully release more tickets and help others attend on their own memberships and therefore get the credit.
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25166 on: Yesterday at 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:34:28 pm
Thats all well and good for league games, people won't lose a season ticket for missing 1 game.
But if you take a holiday over a champions League fixture, when the dates are more or less known a year in advance, then you've no right to complain.

Not everyone works 9-5. I know someone who works in the fire service, he has a seasie, but will inevitably miss a few games a season, as fires can still happen when Liverpool play a match. He would have to take a work holiday for every shift that clashed with a possible CL date just to be sure, which is just not realistic. I imagine it would be the same in other emergency services too with shift work.

It would be incredibly hard for someone in that situation. We will all clap for you during the pandemic, but when it comes to getting a final ticket, even if you have the credits, you can fuck right off.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25167 on: Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:27:59 pm
Not everyone works 9-5. I know someone who works in the fire service, he has a seasie, but will inevitably miss a few games a season, as fires can still happen when Liverpool play a match. He would have to take a work holiday for every shift that clashed with a possible CL date just to be sure, which is just not realistic. I imagine it would be the same in other emergency services too with shift work.

It would be incredibly hard for someone in that situation. We will all clap for you during the pandemic, but when it comes to getting a final ticket, even if you have the credits, you can fuck right off.

Someone's profession isn't relevant though is it? It's whether they go to the required amount of games or not.

If the club started listening to sob stories or individual circumstances, then they'd get nowhere.
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25168 on: Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:33:43 pm
Someone's profession isn't relevant though is it? It's whether they go to the required amount of games or not.

If the club started listening to sob stories or individual circumstances, then they'd get nowhere.

Exactly mate, he should not be allowed a shot at a final ticket as he has to work shifts saving people's lives. Really if he had any sort of morals he would hand his ST back. Same as the shift workers in the NHS and that.
What we want is a crowd of middle class office workers, who only work 9-5, and have access to a computer during their work day to log on for tickets.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25169 on: Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm »
Dates of the champions League are known fair enough, but we don't know when we are home or away. Also we've got a holiday that's running related that's moved from 2020 to 2021 to 2022. Anything can and will happen, if there is a hard and fast rule that it has to be you who enters to get to "credit" fair enough.

I look forward to the same happening with away tickets too (and STH)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25170 on: Yesterday at 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm
Exactly mate, he should not be allowed a shot at a final ticket as he has to work shifts saving people's lives. Really if he had any sort of morals he would hand his ST back. Same as the shift workers in the NHS and that.
What we want is a crowd of middle class office workers, who only work 9-5, and have access to a computer during their work day to log on for tickets.

What about the supermarket staff that worked all through the pandemic? If they don't work, the shops that people need to buy their food from don't open. Pretty essential staff I would think.
The lorry drivers that deliver the food to the supermarkets so people can buy it?
The kitchen staff in your mate's fire station?
The mechanics that keep their engines in working order?
The suppliers of parts for their engines?
All pretty essential staff there that carry out essential jobs. Just hand them a ticket too?
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25171 on: Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:57:36 pm
What about the supermarket staff that worked all through the pandemic? If they don't work, the shops that people need to buy their food from don't open. Pretty essential staff I would think.
The lorry drivers that deliver the food to the supermarkets so people can buy it?
The kitchen staff in your mate's fire station?
The mechanics that keep their engines in working order?
The suppliers of parts for their engines?
All pretty essential staff there that carry out essential jobs. Just hand them a ticket too?

No ones talking about handing anyone a ticket are they? Except you just now. Why did you twist it?

People were talking about if someone has to miss the odd game, they would be off the ladder for a final - despite years of credits. I said that was incredibly harsh on someone that did not work 9-5. You appear to think they should be fucked off.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25172 on: Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm
No ones talking about handing anyone a ticket are they? Except you just now. Why did you twist it?

People were talking about if someone has to miss the odd game, they would be off the ladder for a final - despite years of credits. I said that was incredibly harsh on someone that did not work 9-5. You appear to think they should be fucked off.

Everyone who isn't in the exact circumstances I am should be.
Offline Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25173 on: Yesterday at 03:14:13 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm
Everyone who isn't in the exact circumstances I am should be.

That is the attitude some appear to have, and not consider anyone else could have a different set of circumstances.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25174 on: Yesterday at 03:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:14:13 pm
That is the attitude some appear to have, and not consider anyone else could have a different set of circumstances.

It's an absolute minefield. The club cannot win
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25175 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 pm »
Why people feel entitled to miss matches and still get the credit towards finals is beyond me

Everyone has their own circumstances, bet they find the time to book the final off and the big 6 in the league, but dont book off Norwich at home mid week  :butt
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25176 on: Yesterday at 03:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:38:03 pm
Exactly mate, he should not be allowed a shot at a final ticket as he has to work shifts saving people's lives. Really if he had any sort of morals he would hand his ST back. Same as the shift workers in the NHS and that.
What we want is a crowd of middle class office workers, who only work 9-5, and have access to a computer during their work day to log on for tickets.

What a really weird point you are making here.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25177 on: Yesterday at 03:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm
No ones talking about handing anyone a ticket are they? Except you just now. Why did you twist it?

People were talking about if someone has to miss the odd game, they would be off the ladder for a final - despite years of credits. I said that was incredibly harsh on someone that did not work 9-5. You appear to think they should be fucked off.

No ones talking about middle class 9-5 office workers except you. Why did you twist it?

Plenty of people that aren't middle class get tickets. Plenty of people that don't work 9-5 get tickets.  Plenty of people that aren't office workers get tickets. 

But the fact is that if someone doesn't attend a game for whatever reason, shouldn't expect to have the same entitlement to a final ticket as someone that has attended them all.
Offline keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25178 on: Yesterday at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:37:07 pm
No ones talking about middle class 9-5 office workers except you. Why did you twist it?

Plenty of people that aren't middle class get tickets. Plenty of people that don't work 9-5 get tickets.  Plenty of people that aren't office workers get tickets. 

But the fact is that if someone doesn't attend a game for whatever reason, shouldn't expect to have the same entitlement to a final ticket as someone that has attended them all.
Youll never be able to police it unless you go to the extreme suggested earlier in the thread that the credit is only attributed to the person who actually attends the match. The club will never do that for all the reasons outlined above.

There is no right of wrong answer. Sometimes youll be lucky in semi final / final ballots and sometimes you wont.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25179 on: Yesterday at 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:37:07 pm
No ones talking about middle class 9-5 office workers except you. Why did you twist it?

Plenty of people that aren't middle class get tickets. Plenty of people that don't work 9-5 get tickets.  Plenty of people that aren't office workers get tickets. 

But the fact is that if someone doesn't attend a game for whatever reason, shouldn't expect to have the same entitlement to a final ticket as someone that has attended them all.

And the same should go for away tickets. But it doesn't
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25180 on: Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:22:21 pm
It's an absolute minefield. The club cannot win

Pretty much

Everyone wants to go
Nobody wants a reason they can't go
Nobody wants to concede there may be more important things
Nobody wants to concede if you go it means nothing if you go and do not SING
everybody has conditions lol

Me? Just gonna try. And if I get games again, just fuckin go for it. I'm working, can be flexible, will try autocup as well.

Best policy innit. Try. We aren't gonna solve this in here.

In a perfect world we could expand Anfield yet further but I think that's impossible after Annie Road. You can support this club from afar... But if you can make the pilgrimage on a regular basis there's nothing like it.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25181 on: Yesterday at 08:38:52 pm »
Myself and 3 friends took out membership today in the hope of getting tickets for a few games in the ballots. Do we have to do anything else, or will we automatically be entered in the ballot? Cheers
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25182 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 08:38:52 pm
Myself and 3 friends took out membership today in the hope of getting tickets for a few games in the ballots. Do we have to do anything else, or will we automatically be entered in the ballot? Cheers

If you're serious. Yes. You will need to "opt in" to the games you want to attend.

Nobody knows when this will be open for members
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25183 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
If you're serious. Yes. You will need to "opt in" to the games you want to attend.

Nobody knows when this will be open for members
Cheers Mark
Offline timmit

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25184 on: Today at 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:28:13 pm
Why people feel entitled to miss matches and still get the credit towards finals is beyond me

Everyone has their own circumstances, bet they find the time to book the final off and the big 6 in the league, but dont book off Norwich at home mid week  :butt

This

I work shifts too. Sometimes it falls nicely, sometimes I have to take leave or swap shift.
Lucky I work with good people I guess that Im pretty much always sorted for the cups. I could never make all the league games though. Thats just how it goes.

Its really boring though that all these people that think they should be allowed to miss games and keep the credit are ALWAYS able to go to a cup final. Weird eh?
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25185 on: Today at 01:39:18 am »
Might sound a daft question but Iv never had to really think about it until now, my lad is coming of age to start going games with me. If I get him a junior membership, would I only be able to take him in the allocated adult and child section or would o be able to get him a ticket in kop etc ?

Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25186 on: Today at 03:08:38 am »
I was thinking about this recently too, if Im on 13 plus & I get the little one a membership, how does that work? We wont be able to buy in the same sale. And I could essentially not end up with 13plus games in trying to sit next to them. I have a good few years yet!

I think you can buy adult/junior anywhere across the stadium now (I may be wrong) 
