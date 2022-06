Im waiting for that. I heard that credits may drop If the card not scanned at match. but idea was dropped due to pandemic. Just worry’s me if get called into work of a family matter comes up last min causing me to miss 1 game I loose 20 years of building the loyalty.



I think the club will need to address this issue. Certainly for league games there's no problem with only giving the credit if you actually attend the game (if you miss 7 games then you can't really complain about falling off the ladder). However, with the cups (in particular UCL), if you miss one game you don't get any other games that season and can't get ACS the next (and may not even get any games in that competition next if you're really unlucky). Not sure what the solution is, but people shouldn't lose their whole loyalty in the competition in one game.