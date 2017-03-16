« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1238637 times)

Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24960 on: June 15, 2022, 12:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2022, 05:24:39 pm
This suggests 21/22 won't be used for cup games either

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-match-credits-for-cup-tickets-purchased-during-season-2021-22-be-used-as-eligibility-for-future-sales

And confirmation on league games

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-are-match-credits-from-season-2021-22-premier-league-and-cup-being-used-as-qualifying-criteria-and-eligibility-for-future-seasons

I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24961 on: June 15, 2022, 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on June 15, 2022, 12:49:08 pm
I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15

The kick off will come from those that abuse the system and credit hunt despite not attending when they (somehow) put a system in place to stop it, as well as refreshing QR codes etc.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24962 on: June 15, 2022, 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2022, 01:03:33 pm
The kick off will come from those that abuse the system and credit hunt despite not attending

Honestly don't understand how anyone that doesn't attend the 13+ games can complain if/when this is introduced.

I'll be one of those that loses out but won't be complaining at all. I don't credit hunt, but I can absolutely see that those that attend games should be given priority over those that just buy tickets for their mates or strangers.
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24963 on: June 15, 2022, 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on June 15, 2022, 12:49:08 pm
I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15

Like they kicked off last year when they said 19/20 wouldnt count at all

So they changed it, and some still kicked off because they had 9-12 and were adamant they'd get to 13, or had 13 before the refunded games

If the club gave in and gave them tickets, people would moan there's less in the ballot

Cant win
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24964 on: June 15, 2022, 01:57:43 pm »
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.
Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 818
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24965 on: June 15, 2022, 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2022, 01:57:43 pm
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.

Is 7K a lot?
Offline James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24966 on: June 15, 2022, 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2022, 01:57:43 pm
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.
As said many times by various people on here, you should get the credit on attendance and not purchase - dont know how they would do that exactly but its the first step in actually rewarding loyalty of going the game.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24967 on: June 15, 2022, 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on June 15, 2022, 02:02:53 pm
Is 7K a lot?

When there are only 10k guaranteed to members, yes
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24968 on: June 15, 2022, 03:10:03 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2022, 01:57:43 pm
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.
I'm sure I read something where the "10k" figure per game is variable and for some games that figure isn't close, not sure if it was something official or a post in here

The whole allocation/criteria needs an overhaul but it's clear that no solution will be perfect especially with the club striking a balance with rewarding loyalty & preventing a closed shop in addition to the other benefits they get from an increased variety in the number of attendees. The club's initial proposal on limiting transfers of matches as well as the credit being held by the attendee are a move in the right direction.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24969 on: June 15, 2022, 03:13:51 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on June 15, 2022, 03:10:03 pm
I'm sure I read something where the "10k" figure per game is variable and for some games that figure isn't close, not sure if it was something official or a post in here

The whole allocation/criteria needs an overhaul but it's clear that no solution will be perfect especially with the club striking a balance with rewarding loyalty & preventing a closed shop in addition to the other benefits they get from an increased variety in the number of attendees. The club's initial proposal on limiting transfers of matches as well as the credit being held by the attendee are a move in the right direction.

I posted in here

Contractually they take more for bigger fixtures and around certain dates

Other games they give more than 10k for though

In the prem season, theres at least 190,000 tickets for members, excluding local sales

Reality is there's more like 8.5-9k for United and City etc... and 12k for leicester mid week
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24970 on: June 15, 2022, 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2022, 01:57:43 pm
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.

There's just over 7k now
Before fan update it was 8400

400 people got to 13 of the 15 games in 19/20 for the first time

There were 6,800 after fan update
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24971 on: Yesterday at 10:35:22 am »
Members sale W/C the 18th July for 10 fixtures
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24972 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:35:22 am
Members sale W/C the 18th July for 10 fixtures

Is that ballot registration or actual sale?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24973 on: Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:21:02 am
Is that ballot registration or actual sale?

Sale, registration will be in the week prior

Exact wording in the fixture release notice
"The Official Members ticket sale for the first half of the 2022-23 season (for games played until December) will take place in the week commencing July 18, 2022. More information regarding the sale to follow."
Offline Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24974 on: Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm »
Just to clarify for a friend, members in the ballot dont have to purchase for all the games theyve been successful in?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24975 on: Yesterday at 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm
Just to clarify for a friend, members in the ballot dont have to purchase for all the games theyve been successful in?

Correct
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24976 on: Yesterday at 12:26:55 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
Sale, registration will be in the week prior

Exact wording in the fixture release notice
"The Official Members ticket sale for the first half of the 2022-23 season (for games played until December) will take place in the week commencing July 18, 2022. More information regarding the sale to follow."
Tuesday 19th or Wednesday 20th then?
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24977 on: Yesterday at 12:28:57 pm »
Don't know why everyone worries about +13, Tickets are always on sale leading up to the game in a members sale (+4 for certain ones) + late availability/late returns sale also, don't sweat it!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24978 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm »
So we still ave to do that pointless register your interest in each game thing
Offline Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24979 on: Yesterday at 12:30:17 pm »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24980 on: Yesterday at 01:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 12:26:55 pm
Tuesday 19th or Wednesday 20th then?

I'd guess tue/wednesday 13+, ballot sale thursday, unsuccessful friday
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24981 on: Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm »

Anyone know when hospo for the second half of the season is available? Last year it was the same day as the first half and the fixtures announcement but nothing on there yet. Thanks
Offline Schmohawk

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24982 on: Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
Exact wording in the fixture release notice
"The Official Members ticket sale for the first half of the 2022-23 season (for games played until December) will take place in the week commencing July 18, 2022. More information regarding the sale to follow."
I looked at the website and hospitality tickets are available. Is that always the case, that they are available before the "normal" tickets? Is it easy to buy tickets through the member sale if I haven't bought tickets from the club before? Is it first come, first served? I've been trying to make sense of the available information, but I still need to double check everything.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24983 on: Yesterday at 02:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
I looked at the website and hospitality tickets are available. Is that always the case, that they are available before the "normal" tickets? Is it easy to buy tickets through the member sale if I haven't bought tickets from the club before? Is it first come, first served? I've been trying to make sense of the available information, but I still need to double check everything.

Sorry to laugh, but hahahah :D

Ballots were a 1 in 17 ish chance per game, you'd not get any of the big 6 or Everton, and you might get 1 game if lucky refreshing for hours on end the days before the fixture
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24984 on: Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
I looked at the website and hospitality tickets are available. Is that always the case, that they are available before the "normal" tickets? Is it easy to buy tickets through the member sale if I haven't bought tickets from the club before? Is it first come, first served? I've been trying to make sense of the available information, but I still need to double check everything.

Put a bit of work in for a season or two if you intend on going to 13+ games in future. Then it's easy. A whole lot of screen time for that season or 2 though
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24985 on: Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm
So we still ave to do that pointless register your interest in each game thing

Yep pointless when they could easily wait till after the 13+ sale is done to find out the numbers left, and it annoyed me even more for the league cup last season cos I never registered it at first and there was plenty of places left over 2 months later yet couldnt get on it because of it.
Offline NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24986 on: Yesterday at 03:52:50 pm »
So I have become a member after a few years off due to financial constraints and I'm slightly confused. A lot of stuff on the website still mentions the members sale but from what I can gather anyone with less 13 games from previous seasons goes into a ballot instead now?

Would someone mind confirming this and explaining how it works/copying a link to an explainer on the site (can't for the life of me find one)?

My Dad and I have purchased memberships for the whole family in the hope of getting a couple of tickets next season. Hopefully the more linked memberships still puts the odds in your favour like it used to.

I'd take two tickets for Bournemouth at home at this point to be honest.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24987 on: Yesterday at 03:55:39 pm »
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Yesterday at 03:52:50 pm
So I have become a member after a few years off due to financial constraints and I'm slightly confused. A lot of stuff on the website still mentions the members sale but from what I can gather anyone with less 13 games from previous seasons goes into a ballot instead now?

Would someone mind confirming this and explaining how it works/copying a link to an explainer on the site (can't for the life of me find one)?

My Dad and I have purchased memberships for the whole family in the hope of getting a couple of tickets next season. Hopefully the more linked memberships still puts the odds in your favour like it used to.

I'd take two tickets for Bournemouth at home at this point to be honest.

Depends what you mean by the whole family. You can only buy up to 4 tickets for each game in 1 transaction.

As new members, just enter the ballots for as many games as you want (won't be eligible for the big games) then buy the games you intend to go to if you're successful.

The club will release full details in due course.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24988 on: Yesterday at 03:57:55 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Yep pointless when they could easily wait till after the 13+ sale is done to find out the numbers left, and it annoyed me even more for the league cup last season cos I never registered it at first and there was plenty of places left over 2 months later yet couldnt get on it because of it.

Then you could miss a game and not be able to buy for it, just do the 13 plus the week before.
Offline NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24989 on: Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:55:39 pm
Depends what you mean by the whole family. You can only buy up to 4 tickets for each game in 1 transaction.

As new members, just enter the ballots for as many games as you want (won't be eligible for the big games) then buy the games you intend to go to if you're successful.

The club will release full details in due course.

Yeah 4 max per game but can you apply for the same game for 2 tickets with each membership, then just buy the ones you want ie 2 tickets. But increasing your odds using multiple memberships to still just 2 tickets?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24990 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm »
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Yesterday at 04:01:54 pm
Yeah 4 max per game but can you apply for the same game for 2 tickets with each membership, then just buy the ones you want ie 2 tickets. But increasing your odds using multiple memberships to still just 2 tickets?

No, just 1 game per membership. Pretty sure you can apply as a group though and it's either all successful or none.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24991 on: Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:45:54 pm
Sorry to laugh, but hahahah :D

Ballots were a 1 in 17 ish chance per game, you'd not get any of the big 6 or Everton, and you might get 1 game if lucky refreshing for hours on end the days before the fixture

Got about 14 games last season on local members sale, 2 on late availability and then the rest missed out or on holiday! Just have to put in the work!
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24992 on: Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm »
you get a credit for hospitality tickets in 22/23. i thought they decided to close that loophole...

https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/frequently-asked-questions
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24993 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm
you get a credit for hospitality tickets in 22/23. i thought they decided to close that loophole...

https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/frequently-asked-questions

Pretty expensive loophole compared to people gaming the local sales for £9 tickets with a fictitious L postcode!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24994 on: Today at 07:09:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm
you get a credit for hospitality tickets in 22/23. i thought they decided to close that loophole...

https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/frequently-asked-questions

No - they closed the CL loophole of buying first game hospo and qualifying in the first sale for the 2nd game, now they have the guaranteed sale of +1 from the year before
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24995 on: Today at 07:22:55 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Yep pointless when they could easily wait till after the 13+ sale is done to find out the numbers left, and it annoyed me even more for the league cup last season cos I never registered it at first and there was plenty of places left over 2 months later yet couldnt get on it because of it.
'

Ima 13+  have been for years, I missed the registration for 2nd half, so locked out of All sales. I got lucky the TO would call me a few days before each game with a returned ticket.

Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24996 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm
Got about 14 games last season on local members sale, 2 on late availability and then the rest missed out or on holiday! Just have to put in the work!

I just don't understand how this happens. Fair play to you though. I was never under 10k for local sale despite being on a good hour before. Not sure how 10k press the button quicker than me every single game. I refreshed up to hours before games and absolutely nothing. Shite

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24997 on: Today at 10:22:26 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:10:37 am
I just don't understand how this happens. Fair play to you though. I was never under 10k for local sale despite being on a good hour before. Not sure how 10k press the button quicker than me every single game. I refreshed up to hours before games and absolutely nothing. Shite

Unless someone has figured out a way to jump the queue, the time you log on is irrelevant.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24998 on: Today at 10:27:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:22:26 am
Unless someone has figured out a way to jump the queue, the time you log on is irrelevant.

Well you could log on within a second of opening and you are randomly placed in the queue. I just suspect there are a load of bots on there to be honest. There is a reason there are unlimited tickets on tout sites.

We need the credit on the people who walk in the ground. Only way should be your fan card clicking into that stadium and that game registered to you.
