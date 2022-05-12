Have any of you had any issues when distributing a ticket? I just transferred my husbands ticket to my son as I am taking him to the game on Sunday but I received an email with my seat number and this is also the information that is on the ticket when I download it to the NFC pass.



I have of course checked my account to make sure that I did not distribute the wrong ticket but it says distributed to my son when I open my husbands ticket.



This is likely what also happened when I took my son to the game against Man U as my ticket disappeared when I scanned my son into the ground. I did not check the seats at that time but this time I just noticed that both my ticket and the one distributed to my son has the same seat number. Last time I had to leave a devastated 6 year old who does not speak any English inside the ground at his first visit to Anfield while I had to run to get some help as the stewards at the turnstile could not help me or let my son out as there were no door and I do not want to repeat this at his second visit.



I have contacted Liverpool to get the right link but as they usually take some time answering I wondered if any else had experienced this and know how to solve it.



