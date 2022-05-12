« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1219755 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24800 on: May 12, 2022, 10:51:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 09:29:57 pm
Have done a while ago
Not the one with all the hospitality tickets is it?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24801 on: May 12, 2022, 10:58:25 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 12, 2022, 10:51:51 pm
Not the one with all the hospitality tickets is it?
Nah. This lad has a load of 13+ cards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24802 on: May 12, 2022, 11:47:54 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 10:58:25 pm
Nah. This lad has a load of 13+ cards
Not noticed him to be honest. The fan update clearly worked a treat then, didnt it? Massive problem this within our fan base, an issue the club seem to be facing an uphill task in cleaning up too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24803 on: May 13, 2022, 01:35:25 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 08:55:23 pm
Few angry tweets from a known tout from back in Ireland today giving off he didnt get anything in the ballot. Despite two of his cards having all champions league games on them etc etc. there in lies the problem. Why have you got two

The thing is it's not even just touts, seen loads of good lads over twitter/in groups who are entering multiple cards every ballot :no
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24804 on: May 13, 2022, 03:29:13 pm »
Not-so-good lads then? Club beed to do more to ensure it's one per person
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24805 on: May 13, 2022, 03:32:26 pm »
Have i missed something, i though the NFC was to cut allot of this out. are people handing out phones with tickets or do print outs / copy of the QR code work?

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24806 on: May 13, 2022, 03:38:52 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on May 13, 2022, 03:32:26 pm
Have i missed something, i though the NFC was to cut allot of this out. are people handing out phones with tickets or do print outs / copy of the QR code work?
phones with tickets and screenshots of QR codes
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24807 on: May 14, 2022, 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 12, 2022, 05:17:24 pm
Have you reported them?
Just had a reply back;

 Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.﻿
﻿
They may be a few reasons why the seats are empty.﻿
﻿
They maybe season ticket holders who have taken a holiday for last season or they could be ticket exchange seats or members sale seats as the whole stadium is not season ticketed as we do have over 10,000 seats available per game for members.﻿
 ﻿
I hope this helps with your enquiry.﻿

The seats have literally been empty for every game apart from Manchester United and Everton. Naïve from the club or just not arsed?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24808 on: May 14, 2022, 01:46:50 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 14, 2022, 01:22:39 pm
Just had a reply back;

 Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.﻿
﻿
They may be a few reasons why the seats are empty.﻿
﻿
They maybe season ticket holders who have taken a holiday for last season or they could be ticket exchange seats or members sale seats as the whole stadium is not season ticketed as we do have over 10,000 seats available per game for members.﻿
 ﻿
I hope this helps with your enquiry.﻿

The seats have literally been empty for every game apart from Manchester United and Everton. Naïve from the club or just not arsed?
Its like they dont realise ticket exchange seats are sold within seconds every time
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24809 on: May 14, 2022, 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 14, 2022, 01:22:39 pm
Just had a reply back;

 Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club.﻿
﻿
They may be a few reasons why the seats are empty.﻿
﻿
They maybe season ticket holders who have taken a holiday for last season or they could be ticket exchange seats or members sale seats as the whole stadium is not season ticketed as we do have over 10,000 seats available per game for members.﻿
 ﻿
I hope this helps with your enquiry.﻿

The seats have literally been empty for every game apart from Manchester United and Everton. Naïve from the club or just not arsed?

Could be either but naive at best! I feel at times they seem to treat us like idiots when we are trying to help. Wolves would be a good measure I think and maybe worth another email pointing out that they said they don't want seats to be left empty and you are just trying to support that ::)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24810 on: May 15, 2022, 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on May 12, 2022, 10:59:01 am
Just wanna say the biggest issue is the way people view tickets

Just because a ticket is in your name does not mean it is yours to do as you please with.

The club view it as a license you have where you have an agreement that YOU will use that seat for a fixture, not your pal or whoever else you see fit

Just because you have a season ticket or a members card with 13+ or whatever doesn't mean you own it in the clubs eyes. I suppose you could say you rent the seat, and you have to follow the owners (the club) rules on subletting
This isnt just with football tickets either, look at concert tickets, theatre tickets etc not sure there is a real way to stop it to be honest.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24811 on: May 15, 2022, 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 15, 2022, 09:49:10 pm
This isnt just with football tickets either, look at concert tickets, theatre tickets etc not sure there is a real way to stop it to be honest.
the issue is that those are one off events so whether you go or not has no bearing on the next concert or whatever, although they are hotbed for touts too but at least they can't credit hunt like they do here
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24812 on: May 15, 2022, 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 14, 2022, 06:13:01 pm
Could be either but naive at best! I feel at times they seem to treat us like idiots when we are trying to help. Wolves would be a good measure I think and maybe worth another email pointing out that they said they don't want seats to be left empty and you are just trying to support that ::)
Will see whether theyre empty for Wolves and if they are Ill get back in touch with them. I emailed the generic contact us email address, so perhaps thats partly to do with the generic and pointless response from them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24813 on: May 15, 2022, 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 11:01:25 pm
Will see whether theyre empty for Wolves and if they are Ill get back in touch with them. I emailed the generic contact us email address, so perhaps thats partly to do with the generic and pointless response from them.

The club are weird sometimes, but what do you expect them to do ? the seats could have been bought by genuine supporters, maybe by touts - who knows - they are not being used - so what ? no offence mate - but you have no right to be informed about anything.. its GDPR etc -
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24814 on: May 15, 2022, 11:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on May 15, 2022, 11:10:15 pm
The club are weird sometimes, but what do you expect them to do ? the seats could have been bought by genuine supporters, maybe by touts - who knows - they are not being used - so what ? no offence mate - but you have no right to be informed about anything.. its GDPR etc -
You what? GDPR? Im not wanting information or to be informed about anything. Where have I indicated that? What a proper weird reply.

Im asking for sod all in reality. Im just alerting the club to the fact that four seats next to us have been empty all season apart from two games when theres people desperate for tickets and demand is through the roof.

Touts. Yes exactly. If the seats are owned by touts, then why shouldnt it be reported and dealt with by the club? Fan updates, a Season Ticket amnesty and numerous quotes from the club that they dont want to see any seats go unsold, yet heres four each game empty.

Doesnt affect me whatsoever, but theres people out there desperate for tickets and a big ticketing issue within the club and it perhaps wouldve been nice to see them maybe take the issue on board and at least ask for the details of the seats so that they could look into the possibility of touting, etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24815 on: May 16, 2022, 12:06:28 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 11:57:17 pm
You what? GDPR? Im not wanting information or to be informed about anything. Where have I indicated that? What a proper weird reply.

Im asking for sod all in reality. Im just alerting the club to the fact that four seats next to us have been empty all season apart from two games when theres people desperate for tickets and demand is through the roof.

Touts. Yes exactly. If the seats are owned by touts, then why shouldnt it be reported and dealt with by the club? Fan updates, a Season Ticket amnesty and numerous quotes from the club that they dont want to see any seats go unsold, yet heres four each game empty.

Doesnt affect me whatsoever, but theres people out there desperate for tickets and a big ticketing issue within the club and it perhaps wouldve been nice to see them maybe take the issue on board and at least ask for the details of the seats so that they could look into the possibility of touting, etc.

no worries. my point being that the people bought the tickets might be dead/touts/stopped going the game or moved to china.. you will not or should not get anything more than a generic reply fromt the club as it is not your matter
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24816 on: May 16, 2022, 12:14:37 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on May 16, 2022, 12:06:28 am
no worries. my point being that the people bought the tickets might be dead/touts/stopped going the game or moved to china.. you will not or should not get anything more than a generic reply fromt the club as it is not your matter
They could reply and ask for the details of the seats and advise that theyll look into it? You know, actually be consistent in taking any possible ticketing misuse on board and maybe deal with it. Thats what the Season Ticket amnesty and fan update was all about, wasnt it?

I couldnt care less who owns them, where they are, whether theyre still alive or why the seats arent being used, but all the possible reasons you listed are surely good enough reasons for the club to address why the seats are empty when weve got an out of hand Season Ticket waiting list and thousands of people desperate to get tickets, who cant.

I dont want details from the club. I dont even want the outcome of a possible investigation. I just want tickets in the right hands of the right supporters and if those tickets are in the wrong hands for whatever the reason, then itd be nice for the club to practice what they preach rather than just dismissing the whole thing like you are.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24817 on: May 16, 2022, 10:09:27 am »


Anyone have a link to the hallmap for Wolves?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24818 on: May 16, 2022, 12:50:49 pm »
Have any of you had any issues when distributing a ticket? I just transferred my husbands ticket to my son as I am taking him to the game on Sunday but I received an email with my seat number and this is also the information that is on the ticket when I download it to the NFC pass.

I have of course checked my account to make sure that I did not distribute the wrong ticket but it says distributed to my son when I open my husbands ticket.

This is likely what also happened when I took my son to the game against Man U as my ticket disappeared when I scanned my son into the ground. I did not check the seats at that time but this time I just noticed that both my ticket and the one distributed to my son has the same seat number. Last time I had to leave a devastated 6 year old who does not speak any English inside the ground at his first visit to Anfield while I had to run to get some help as the stewards at the turnstile could not help me or let my son out as there were no door and I do not want to repeat this at his second visit.

I have contacted Liverpool to get the right link but as they usually take some time answering I wondered if any else had experienced this and know how to solve it.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24819 on: May 16, 2022, 01:43:11 pm »
Quote from: fowler_dk on May 16, 2022, 12:50:49 pm
Have any of you had any issues when distributing a ticket? I just transferred my husbands ticket to my son as I am taking him to the game on Sunday but I received an email with my seat number and this is also the information that is on the ticket when I download it to the NFC pass.

I have of course checked my account to make sure that I did not distribute the wrong ticket but it says distributed to my son when I open my husbands ticket.

This is likely what also happened when I took my son to the game against Man U as my ticket disappeared when I scanned my son into the ground. I did not check the seats at that time but this time I just noticed that both my ticket and the one distributed to my son has the same seat number. Last time I had to leave a devastated 6 year old who does not speak any English inside the ground at his first visit to Anfield while I had to run to get some help as the stewards at the turnstile could not help me or let my son out as there were no door and I do not want to repeat this at his second visit.

I have contacted Liverpool to get the right link but as they usually take some time answering I wondered if any else had experienced this and know how to solve it.

Did you log in from your husbands account? if you logged in from your member account and selected his ticket your still distributing your ticket, its a bad user experience that makes you think you can distribute another ticket you bought but from your account you can only distribute your own ticket no matter what you select
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24820 on: May 16, 2022, 02:31:37 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on May 16, 2022, 01:43:11 pm
Did you log in from your husbands account? if you logged in from your member account and selected his ticket your still distributing your ticket, its a bad user experience that makes you think you can distribute another ticket you bought but from your account you can only distribute your own ticket no matter what you select

I did it from my own account. So I guess I can recall the ticket and then distribute it to my son from my husbands account.

I hope Liverpool sort this so that it does not look like you distribute another ticket than your own. When I open the details it shows very clearly under my husbands ticket on my account that it has been distributed and nothing shows under mine.

Thank you for your help
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24821 on: May 16, 2022, 02:42:43 pm »
Still haven't recieved any e-mail yet if the payment has been succesful or not for the renewal of the membership. Anyone else in the same boat?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24822 on: May 16, 2022, 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Minore on May 16, 2022, 02:42:43 pm
Still haven't recieved any e-mail yet if the payment has been succesful or not for the renewal of the membership. Anyone else in the same boat?
Ive only had 1 out of 2 payments taken out so far.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24823 on: May 16, 2022, 04:43:08 pm »
I was successful in the ballot for Wolves but had a complete nightmare on my part and ended up missing the initial Ticket Sale. I ended up getting an Adult and Junior (£9 ticket In Annie Upper) together though in the free for all sale the following day. Do you think the club would let me or  tell me to get lost if I rang them up and told them that I’d pay the difference if they let me change it to an Adult? Anyone hardly any experience of this.
« Last Edit: May 16, 2022, 05:16:52 pm by Malachys15 »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24824 on: May 16, 2022, 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on May 16, 2022, 04:43:08 pm
I was successful in the ballot for Wolves but had a complete nightmare on my part and ended up missing the initial Ticket Sale. I ended up getting an Adult and Young Adult (£9 ticket) together though in the free for all sale the following day. Do you think the club would let me or  tell me to get lost if I rang them up and told them that Id pay the difference if they let me change it to an Adult? Anyone hardly any experience of this.

Adults can use Young adults this season. Just transfer to email address.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24825 on: May 16, 2022, 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on May 16, 2022, 04:43:08 pm
I was successful in the ballot for Wolves but had a complete nightmare on my part and ended up missing the initial Ticket Sale. I ended up getting an Adult and Young Adult (£9 ticket) together though in the free for all sale the following day. Do you think the club would let me or  tell me to get lost if I rang them up and told them that Id pay the difference if they let me change it to an Adult? Anyone hardly any experience of this.
the club are waving all additional charges, just go the game as normal and you'll be fine
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24826 on: May 16, 2022, 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on May 16, 2022, 04:50:53 pm
Adults can use Young adults this season. Just transfer to email address.
[/quot
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 16, 2022, 04:50:56 pm
the club are waving all additional charges, just go the game as normal and you'll be fine
e]

Thank you for the quick responses lads, greatly appreciated. I see that I am able to diustribute them by email.
Apologies, I actually meant to say the £9 ticket was a 'Junior' ticket and not 'Young Adult'. Do you know if this is the same for this or would it be different for Junior? Would save some stress and hardship if it is!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24827 on: May 16, 2022, 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on May 16, 2022, 04:56:59 pm


Thank you for the quick responses lads, greatly appreciated. I see that I am able to diustribute them by email.
Apologies, I actually meant to say the £9 ticket was a 'Junior' ticket and not 'Young Adult'. Do you know if this is the same for this or would it be different for Junior? Would save some stress and hardship if it is!

it's the same mate
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24828 on: May 16, 2022, 05:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on May 16, 2022, 04:57:42 pm
it's the same mate
yeah you'll be sound lad
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24829 on: May 16, 2022, 05:06:47 pm »
That's great Lads, I'm delighted, thanks for the info.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24830 on: May 16, 2022, 07:39:36 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on May 12, 2022, 10:59:01 am
Just wanna say the biggest issue is the way people view tickets

Just because a ticket is in your name does not mean it is yours to do as you please with.

The club view it as a license you have where you have an agreement that YOU will use that seat for a fixture, not your pal or whoever else you see fit

Just because you have a season ticket or a members card with 13+ or whatever doesn't mean you own it in the clubs eyes. I suppose you could say you rent the seat, and you have to follow the owners (the club) rules on subletting

Totally agree with this 100%.

And yes I'm not just sitting on a moral high ground. We've all done it. I've passed things on, and I've had things passed on to me.

But if you're happy to get a spare from a mate then you cant moan about missing out on tickets, because as 30fiver says, people think they have a divine right to do whatever they want with their ticket. IMO, the club should be the only people that allocate tickets. But until we can 100% determine that the person who sits in the seat is the one who gets the credit then this will carry on.

I've got full home cup credits for at least 5-6 years. Do you think I'm gonna give a ticket back to the club if  (god forbid) I cant make a game? Am I shite. Because then I'm off the ladder. Despite hundreds, maybe thousands also not attending but passing on rather than handing back.

Until the club fix this, we will continue in the same situation that we have no. I'm no messiah by the way, I don't have the solution
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24831 on: May 17, 2022, 03:14:16 pm »
A few hospitality seats added for Wolves now at £780 a pop  :o
But it's ok, because you get a meal and a program.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24832 on: May 17, 2022, 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 17, 2022, 03:14:16 pm
A few hospitality seats added for Wolves now at £780 a pop  :o
But it's ok, because you get a meal and a program.

Quails eggs, oysters, and frois gras for starters, with a magnum bottle of bollinger 62 for half time.

Absolutely scandalous that there is no salt bae!!!

ha ha
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24833 on: Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm »
So what do we think the chances are in the additional members sale tomorrow 🤞🤔🦄💩
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24834 on: Yesterday at 08:07:30 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
So what do we think the chances are in the additional members sale tomorrow 🤞🤔🦄💩

Prob 3 tickets and 10.000 people trying to get in to get them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24835 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
So what do we think the chances are in the additional members sale tomorrow 🤞🤔🦄💩

At one time, the club used to confirm how many tickets were on sale. Id like a bit more transparency.

I tend to swerve the late availability sale and go for the f5 tactic right until kick off. Gonna be tough this one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24836 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
At one time, the club used to confirm how many tickets were on sale. Id like a bit more transparency.

I tend to swerve the late availability sale and go for the f5 tactic right until kick off. Gonna be tough this one.
the club have absolutely no transparency when it comes to home tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24837 on: Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 17, 2022, 03:14:16 pm
A few hospitality seats added for Wolves now at £780 a pop  :o
But it's ok, because you get a meal and a program.
I'd snap your hands off for that at Paris to guarantee a seat :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24838 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
So what do we think the chances are in the additional members sale tomorrow 🤞🤔🦄💩

there's less than 60 tickets, so they'll be gone in seconds
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24839 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
there's less than 60 tickets, so they'll be gone in seconds

Is that an actual figure?
