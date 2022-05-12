Just wanna say the biggest issue is the way people view tickets
Just because a ticket is in your name does not mean it is yours to do as you please with.
The club view it as a license you have where you have an agreement that YOU will use that seat for a fixture, not your pal or whoever else you see fit
Just because you have a season ticket or a members card with 13+ or whatever doesn't mean you own it in the clubs eyes. I suppose you could say you rent the seat, and you have to follow the owners (the club) rules on subletting
Totally agree with this 100%.
And yes I'm not just sitting on a moral high ground. We've all done it. I've passed things on, and I've had things passed on to me.
But if you're happy to get a spare from a mate then you cant moan about missing out on tickets, because as 30fiver says, people think they have a divine right to do whatever they want with their ticket. IMO, the club should be the only people that allocate tickets. But until we can 100% determine that the person who sits in the seat is the one who gets the credit then this will carry on.
I've got full home cup credits for at least 5-6 years. Do you think I'm gonna give a ticket back to the club if (god forbid) I cant make a game? Am I shite. Because then I'm off the ladder. Despite hundreds, maybe thousands also not attending but passing on rather than handing back.
Until the club fix this, we will continue in the same situation that we have no. I'm no messiah by the way, I don't have the solution