Mines pending.I see Rangers have delayed their season ticket renewals now until after their final to help fans out financially.
Anyones Membership auto renew payments not come out of the bank yet?
i had an email saying the card for auto renew had expired but the card hasnt, cant find any indication on the ticket site that the renewal has gone through where would i see if it was pending or not?
I had this the other week and I knew my card hadn't expired, but then I saw it pending in my bank anyway and today I've had the confirmation email. Maybe get on the LFC chat and double check?
Ah yes just got the email through myself now
