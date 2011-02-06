« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 615 616 617 618 619 [620]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1213488 times)

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24760 on: May 9, 2022, 01:10:32 pm »
Mines pending.

I see Rangers have delayed their season ticket renewals now until after their final to help fans out financially.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24761 on: May 9, 2022, 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on May  9, 2022, 01:10:32 pm
Mines pending.

I see Rangers have delayed their season ticket renewals now until after their final to help fans out financially.

Cheers, I dont trust them to not fuck it up.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24762 on: Yesterday at 12:26:50 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on May  9, 2022, 01:06:29 pm
Anyones Membership auto renew payments not come out of the bank yet?

mine went through today
Logged

Online LFConor

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Believer
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24763 on: Yesterday at 06:59:35 pm »
i had an email saying the card for auto renew had expired but the card hasnt, cant find any indication on the ticket site that the renewal has gone through where would i see if it was pending or not?
Logged
"If the supporters like me, it's not half as much as I like them"
Kenny Dalglish - 6/2/2011

6 European Cups and 19 Leagues thats what we call history

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,393
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24764 on: Today at 09:49:03 am »
Quote from: LFConor on Yesterday at 06:59:35 pm
i had an email saying the card for auto renew had expired but the card hasnt, cant find any indication on the ticket site that the renewal has gone through where would i see if it was pending or not?

I had this the other week and I knew my card hadn't expired, but then I saw it pending in my bank anyway and today I've had the confirmation email. Maybe get on the LFC chat and double check?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online LFConor

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Believer
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24765 on: Today at 10:51:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:49:03 am
I had this the other week and I knew my card hadn't expired, but then I saw it pending in my bank anyway and today I've had the confirmation email. Maybe get on the LFC chat and double check?

Ah yes just got the email through myself now  :D
Logged
"If the supporters like me, it's not half as much as I like them"
Kenny Dalglish - 6/2/2011

6 European Cups and 19 Leagues thats what we call history

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,393
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24766 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
Quote from: LFConor on Today at 10:51:23 am
Ah yes just got the email through myself now  :D

Good stuff! I also got an email about my card being expired for my LFCTV renewal, but when I went on the live chat they said it was a glitch in the system and to ignore it, so seems like that glitch hasn't been fixed!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 615 616 617 618 619 [620]   Go Up
« previous next »
 