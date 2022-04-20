« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1201938 times)

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24680 on: April 20, 2022, 04:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on April 20, 2022, 10:02:54 am
Just got one for Sunday in U2. Keep trying.

Same just now
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24681 on: April 20, 2022, 05:38:22 pm »
Been 6 or 7 appear in U2 and U3 last 30 mins. Keep popping up
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline wadey-LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • Round the fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24682 on: April 21, 2022, 06:51:12 pm »
Really hope it drops
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24683 on: April 21, 2022, 07:12:55 pm »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on April 21, 2022, 06:51:12 pm
Really hope it drops
doubt it they'll sell eventually
Logged

Offline bruffell06

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24684 on: April 21, 2022, 11:55:35 pm »
Some still keep popping up for Sunday.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24685 on: April 22, 2022, 06:56:50 am »
Quote from: bruffell06 on April 21, 2022, 11:55:35 pm
Some still keep popping up for Sunday.

The game changer for guaranteed tickets for most cat A games was the automatic drops when tickets were returned to the club. When the exchange first started they used to return them back once they had a couple and then do bulk drops and so less frequent and harder to grab. More options to return tickets now too. By far the best thing the ticket office has introduced
« Last Edit: April 22, 2022, 06:59:47 am by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24686 on: April 22, 2022, 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 22, 2022, 06:56:50 am
The game changer for guaranteed tickets for most cat A games was the automatic drops when tickets were returned to the club. When the exchange first started they used to return them back once they had a couple and then do bulk drops and so less frequent and harder to grab. More options to return tickets now too. By far the best thing the ticket office has introduced
Agreed, us members on 13+ were stuck with a ticket going to waste time if you couldnt go or pass your card on!
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24687 on: April 22, 2022, 11:24:15 am »
anyone still looking theyre dropping all the unsold corporate tickets in the anny road right now...
Logged

Online cookie78

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24688 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
Ticket for today bought in late sale, forgot passport and can't get on the flight.  It won't let us distribute it because its late sale.  Is there anyway round this or return  to the club otherwise there going to be an empty seat?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24689 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: cookie78 on Today at 09:54:39 am
Ticket for today bought in late sale, forgot passport and can't get on the flight.  It won't let us distribute it because its late sale.  Is there anyway round this or return  to the club otherwise there going to be an empty seat?
Is live chat available ? See will they let you cancel
Logged
YNWA

Online cookie78

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24690 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
Not sure.  Know people would use it but no way of getting it to them.  Does a screenshot of the barcode work to access the stadium?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 613 614 615 616 617 [618]   Go Up
« previous next »
 