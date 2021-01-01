« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1184802 times)

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24520 on: Today at 04:14:18 pm »
Think I have just hit a wall last few games. When credits are back in contention, who has the credit if the ticket is transferred? Is it the person scanning their NFC at the ground or the person who bought it?
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24521 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 04:14:18 pm
Think I have just hit a wall last few games. When credits are back in contention, who has the credit if the ticket is transferred? Is it the person scanning their NFC at the ground or the person who bought it?

Unless something changes, the transferor doesn't keep his credit. Not really clear yet (as far as I know) if the transferee gets to keep the credit. Will create a bit of a further potential issue of people already on 13+ possibly sorting their mates so they're all on 13+ the next season which is arguably unfair too, although if people attend I think they should always get the credit.
Logged
YNWA.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,531
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24522 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:17:34 pm
Unless something changes, the transferor doesn't keep his credit. Not really clear yet (as far as I know) if the transferee gets to keep the credit. Will create a bit of a further potential issue of people already on 13+ possibly sorting their mates so they're all on 13+ the next season which is arguably unfair too, although if people attend I think they should always get the credit.

Exactly, the person attending should always get the credit. Hopefully when the change the F&F thing next season, the person the ticket is being transferred to will get the credit. It won't remove the issue due to passing devices round etc. but it'll help, a bit.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24523 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:23:51 pm
Exactly, the person attending should always get the credit. Hopefully when the change the F&F thing next season, the person the ticket is being transferred to will get the credit. It won't remove the issue due to passing devices round etc. but it'll help, a bit.

Won't happen but would love to know how many 'new' 13+ers there are in the season after
Logged
YNWA.

Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24524 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm »
To stop mates passing tickets or credits on through F&F they could make it as a 16+ sale, would give less leeway for people to pass on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 609 610 611 612 613 [614]   Go Up
« previous next »
 