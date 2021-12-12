« previous next »
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24440 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
Quote from: jordon148 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 am
Another fun sale comes and goes

Was a good 2k tickets available there...

Watford returned all of 124 and half of 125, was big blocks in U2, U3, U7 and U8 and even a block at the back of 306
Offline Adz LFC

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 821
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24441 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:10:49 am
Was a good 2k tickets available there...

Watford returned all of 124 and half of 125, was big blocks in U2, U3, U7 and U8 and even a block at the back of 306

Ahhh ffs best I had was about 2100 odd ;D
Offline "Stuart"

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 640
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24442 on: Yesterday at 11:37:41 am
first time I managed to get anything in a late sale

Got 2 in 124 queue number 121
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24443 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 am
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 11:19:06 am
Ahhh ffs best I had was about 2100 odd ;D

Probs need to be in the top 500 to get tickets, cos people will buy 2,3 or 4
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24444 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 am
sold out by 11.05
Offline sheepfest

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 228
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24445 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 am
Hopefully someone on here can get this ticket.  About to release it in 124 as I am now in 125. 
Offline Adz LFC

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 821
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24446 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:43:08 am
Probs need to be in the top 500 to get tickets, cos people will buy 2,3 or 4

True ;D

Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:50:20 am
Hopefully someone on here can get this ticket.  About to release it in 124 as I am now in 125. 

Seen that block flash up, as well as a couple of others then
Offline sheepfest

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 228
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24447 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 am
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 11:57:20 am
True ;D

Seen that block flash up, as well as a couple of others then

Sorry got a phone call got 3mins left in basket so will let it run out.  Good luck.
Online walterwhite

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24448 on: Yesterday at 12:24:59 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:50:20 am
Hopefully someone on here can get this ticket.  About to release it in 124 as I am now in 125.

Missed the sale logged in just now picked one up in row 1 of 124
Offline sheepfest

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 228
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24449 on: Yesterday at 12:34:19 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 12:24:59 pm
Missed the sale logged in just now picked one up in row 1 of 124

Nice seat! That ticket was row 6
Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24450 on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
Is back of 124 (row 35) bad ?

Been back of Kemlyn/Sir Kenny before, was ok.
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24451 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
Is back of 124 (row 35) bad ?

Been back of Kemlyn/Sir Kenny before, was ok.

Row 35 :D
https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/13896837.fans-disgust-at-45-seat-with-no-view-of-the-pitch-for-liverpool-v-southampton-match-at-anfield/

You can't see the other half of the pitch when people stand up
Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24452 on: Yesterday at 01:21:20 pm
I could be wrong but the view looks like it is more to the right than 124, maybe 122, as its nearly over in the corner.
Or we saying row 35 anywhere in the lower is bad?


Looked at 3D seatmap, it paints a different picture.
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24453 on: Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 01:21:20 pm
I could be wrong but the view looks like it is more to the right than 124, maybe 122, as its nearly over in the corner.
Or we saying row 35 anywhere in the lower is bad?


Looked at 3D seatmap, it paints a different picture.

That is further right yes, but all of row 33-35 is the same, further back you go the worse it is
 
the 3D software does it at seat level, which you wont be
Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24454 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 pm
Ok, thanks mate, im letting it goooooooo

Good input, thanks.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24455 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
Does anyone have a link to the Watford ticket page please
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 257
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24456 on: Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm
Offline 1964allezallezallez

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24457 on: Yesterday at 06:15:17 pm
Offline Carllfc

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,823
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24458 on: Yesterday at 06:56:14 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
Is back of 124 (row 35) bad ?

Been back of Kemlyn/Sir Kenny before, was ok.

Possibly the worst view in the ground
Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,266
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24459 on: Yesterday at 07:59:05 pm
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 06:56:14 pm
Possibly the worst view in the ground
And maybe the league
Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24460 on: Yesterday at 08:03:14 pm
Yeah, thanks lads, point taken, not worth the £48. Must upset quite a few away fans that. Having traveled on quite a few aways it seems a bit sad we give them these seats at Anfield. Never done Newcastle, heard its in the Gods, but other than that, can't be many grounds with a spec as bad as this for away fans.
Oh well, move on.
Online James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24461 on: Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 08:03:14 pm
Yeah, thanks lads, point taken, not worth the £48. Must upset quite a few away fans that. Having traveled on quite a few aways it seems a bit sad we give them these seats at Anfield. Never done Newcastle, heard its in the Gods, but other than that, can't be many grounds with a spec as bad as this for away fans.
Oh well, move on.
Places like Everton or Crystal Palace are awful with poles in your way (haven't been) but i've been back of the lower annie road and it must be the worst in the league.
Offline Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,535
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24462 on: Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
It's like watching the game through a letterbox. But you won't get wet if it rains!(that's the only nice thing I could think of)
Offline 30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,517
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24463 on: Today at 07:22:12 am
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 08:03:14 pm
Yeah, thanks lads, point taken, not worth the £48. Must upset quite a few away fans that. Having traveled on quite a few aways it seems a bit sad we give them these seats at Anfield. Never done Newcastle, heard its in the Gods, but other than that, can't be many grounds with a spec as bad as this for away fans.
Oh well, move on.

Don't forget your £3 refund for it being a severely restricted view :D
Offline bertiemee

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 421
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24464 on: Today at 09:09:35 am
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 08:03:14 pm
Yeah, thanks lads, point taken, not worth the £48. Must upset quite a few away fans that. Having traveled on quite a few aways it seems a bit sad we give them these seats at Anfield. Never done Newcastle, heard its in the Gods, but other than that, can't be many grounds with a spec as bad as this for away fans.
Oh well, move on.

And your solution is?

It's a dated design which is soon to be gone.

I'd rather fans (home or away) had the option to buy even if it is shit (and the restricted view price should be significantly cheaper). Better to have that instead of an empty row
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,196
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24465 on: Today at 09:52:09 am
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 09:09:35 am
And your solution is?

It's a dated design which is soon to be gone.

I'd rather fans (home or away) had the option to buy even if it is shit (and the restricted view price should be significantly cheaper). Better to have that instead of an empty row

The price should reflect what you can actually see. So they should basically be giving those tickets away for free. I'd rather watch on TV than spend 90 minutes looking at the back of someone's head and jostling to try to see 10% of the action.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24466 on: Today at 11:18:56 am
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 09:09:35 am
And your solution is?

It's a dated design which is soon to be gone.

I'd rather fans (home or away) had the option to buy even if it is shit (and the restricted view price should be significantly cheaper). Better to have that instead of an empty row

Oh come on, mate, £48 for a ridiculous view? I think if other grounds give us decent views we should reciprocate. Personally id rather the home fans get the best views, of course, but hardly fair if away ends we get are far superior. Brighton away for example, right behind the goal, lower tier. Either lower the ticket price or stewards that make people stay seated are two solutions i can think of.

Like you wrote, it will hopefully change end of this season as we finish off the Anny road expansion.

BTW i just try to put myself in other peoples shoes and if the reputation of our club and our stadium is tainted by shocking views, i take that as a stain on our otherwise incredible football club, that is all. It doesn't just affect away fans, there are home fans who also buy these seats in the rest of the lower anny blocks. So if you didn't know, youd come away feeling a bit upset. Sorry if i came across differently.
Offline kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,084
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24467 on: Today at 11:22:24 am
+Was only saying move on, because not really the thread, its a members sale thread. I was just curious as to whether that block and that row were worthy of a purchase. It seems not, not unless you are prepared for what others have experienced as one of the worst views in stadia in the league currently.
Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 800
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24468 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm
Just seen on the Watford sale page that tickets bought in late member sales cant be disturbed. Hopefully they do this going forward as it will defo stop those credit hunters just building up their credits to 13+
Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,266
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24469 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:05:15 pm
Just seen on the Watford sale page that tickets bought in late member sales cant be disturbed. Hopefully they do this going forward as it will defo stop those credit hunters just building up their credits to 13+
This has been the case all season. Except half the tickets bought actually can be distributed
Online James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24470 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:06:33 pm
This has been the case all season. Except half the tickets bought actually can be distributed
? Really? I havent seen anyone who has bought an additional member sale ticket being able to distribute.
Online walterwhite

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24471 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:16:47 pm
? Really? I havent seen anyone who has bought an additional member sale ticket being able to distribute.

I bought a pair in 124 yesterday I can distribute think they might be Watford returns, also if you pick up unused hospo they can be distributed
Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,266
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24472 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:16:47 pm
? Really? I havent seen anyone who has bought an additional member sale ticket being able to distribute.
Yeah, tickets that weren't previously sold can be resold. 2/3 additional sale tickets I've bought this season have been distributable if I wanted to
Online James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24473 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm
Ah, that makes sense if the tickets haven't already been sold and passed back to the club.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,266
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24474 on: Today at 01:46:58 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 01:34:51 pm
Ah, that makes sense if the tickets haven't already been sold and passed back to the club.
Its too complicated for the club to explain all that on a selling notice so they just say no tickets bought can be distributed. In theory people shouldnt be buying in them anyway if they cant go themselves
Online James_1906

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #24475 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:46:58 pm
Its too complicated for the club to explain all that on a selling notice so they just say no tickets bought can be distributed. In theory people shouldnt be buying in them anyway if they cant go themselves
Well exactly... if you are buying in an additional sale a couple days before the game then you shouldn't be able to distribute because you'd be going yourself...
