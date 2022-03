Hi All, wonder can someone help me with a query. I want to pick up a ticket for watford in tomorrows Late Availability or by F5 during the week by using my account over the next few days for a mate who is a paid up member. If i pick up a ticket in the Late availability or by F5, will i be able to assign his name to it when I basket it and buy it as normal? If I cant, would it be best to just use his login details when i am looking for a ticket? Sorry if this has been asked.