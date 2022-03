It would be nice if the club published figures of how many cards are on x amount of credits (home and away) some clubs do it already



Would be but they never will.. Too much backlash on how many don't go to standard season ticket holders and members, when you think about it once you take off away fans theres 10k ish per league game that doesn't go to GA, be even higher for CLIf the ones not on 13+ found out how many tickets they actually have access to and how many actually have memberships there'd be uproarAnd lets not forget the % the club take off the away allocations