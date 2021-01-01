« previous next »
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
willss on Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
Thanks, sorted now
stevieG786 on Yesterday at 07:59:15 pm
Hi thanks for reply, got a few questions;  :-X

Whats a light membership?
Whats a ballots?
Is it best to start fresh next season? Or is there any chance of getting anything this season?

Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for them

In July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket for

CL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans take

FA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes sense

You might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales
Don't know where to post this.
This bastard advertised a pair for the rescheduled game v Man Utd. He didn't mention the price, but said it would be certainly more than the face value.
Does the tweet still stand? He blocked me for writing my opinion on this with a few short words.
https://twitter.com/lfc_HomeSpares
