I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.



Yes, sort of. When that Alert box appears on the top right of personal details page to advertise Ticket Exchange then it shows you not only any future tickets you could return but also the last couple of games as well. If it sold it shows it did and tells you you got money (credit) back, if not it still says you returned it but, that's all, so you know it didn't sell.Annoyingly if you haven't got any tickets coming up that are eligible to be re-sold then you don't get the Alert box appearing and so can't see any of this info . . . . unless someone has found another way to see all the info via another route, in which case I'd also be grateful to know!