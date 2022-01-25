« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 01:55:37 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on January 25, 2022, 01:44:04 pm
unlikely to get seats together is the only thing
I got 3 together for Brighton. Of course there's some luck involved but that's still preferable to paying touts. If you can be flexible with the game it helps too
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 02:36:59 pm

Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.
timmit

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 03:08:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 25, 2022, 02:36:59 pm
Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.

They will ABSOLUTELY frequent this forum.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 05:06:46 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 25, 2022, 02:36:59 pm
Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.
Id suggest they frequent and post on this forum. A lot of posts looking to know how to distribute tickets etc minutes after they buy them. A lot are people who can't be assed going to Brighton at home but want to go to united etc so they buy for every game and sell the majority.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 05:51:38 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on January 25, 2022, 05:06:46 pm
Id suggest they frequent and post on this forum. A lot of posts looking to know how to distribute tickets etc minutes after they buy them. A lot are people who can't be assed going to Brighton at home but want to go to united etc so they buy for every game and sell the majority.

For sure those are the most suspect posts.

Heres what I dont get. Cant the club flush these out by buying from a tout. The club will then know which seat and therefore which member or STH has sold on at a profit in breach of the terms of their membership. The club can then cancel the membership/STH and issue a ban (lifetime in my view) and keep any amounts already paid by the tout for future matches/the full cost of the STH. So the club wouldnt lose out, wed free up more STH and tickets for real fans and wed drive the vermin out of our club.

Apologies that this is kind of in the wrong section but it is intrinsically linked to members sales.

PS. I have no issue with people passing on for face value and a pint if they cant make a game or want to treat a friend.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 06:26:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on January 25, 2022, 05:51:38 pm
For sure those are the most suspect posts.

Heres what I dont get. Cant the club flush these out by buying from a tout. The club will then know which seat and therefore which member or STH has sold on at a profit in breach of the terms of their membership. The club can then cancel the membership/STH and issue a ban (lifetime in my view) and keep any amounts already paid by the tout for future matches/the full cost of the STH. So the club wouldnt lose out, wed free up more STH and tickets for real fans and wed drive the vermin out of our club.

Apologies that this is kind of in the wrong section but it is intrinsically linked to members sales.

PS. I have no issue with people passing on for face value and a pint if they cant make a game or want to treat a friend.
Yea though maybe sths should have a minimum quantity of games then must attend to keep the sth? I think Ive heard of other clubs doing this
actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
January 25, 2022, 11:41:16 pm
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 01:10:11 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 25, 2022, 11:41:16 pm
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.
Takes 4/5 days after game is played. What game is it?
anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 09:42:45 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 25, 2022, 11:41:16 pm
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.

Yes, sort of. When that Alert box appears on the top right of personal details page to advertise Ticket Exchange then it shows you not only any future tickets you could return but also the last couple of games as well. If it sold it shows it did and tells you you got money (credit) back, if not it still says you returned it but, that's all, so you know it didn't sell.

Annoyingly if you haven't got any tickets coming up that are eligible to be re-sold then you don't get the Alert box appearing and so can't see any of this info . . . . unless someone has found another way to see all the info via another route, in which case I'd also be grateful to know!
actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 10:39:42 am
Quote from: anfieldash on January 26, 2022, 09:42:45 am
Yes, sort of. When that Alert box appears on the top right of personal details page to advertise Ticket Exchange then it shows you not only any future tickets you could return but also the last couple of games as well. If it sold it shows it did and tells you you got money (credit) back, if not it still says you returned it but, that's all, so you know it didn't sell.

Annoyingly if you haven't got any tickets coming up that are eligible to be re-sold then you don't get the Alert box appearing and so can't see any of this info . . . . unless someone has found another way to see all the info via another route, in which case I'd also be grateful to know!

Thanks! Yeah can't see it at the moment, presumably because the Leicester game is still a few weeks away.

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on January 26, 2022, 01:10:11 am
Takes 4/5 days after game is played. What game is it?

Brentford. If I don't get it in the next few days then I suppose I should assume they weren't sold then.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 10:50:20 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 26, 2022, 10:39:42 am


Brentford. If I don't get it in the next few days then I suppose I should assume they weren't sold then.

Can always ask live chat - they'd need a good reason for not selling it if you sent it back in fair time given it was 'sold out' sunday morning
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 02:03:39 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 26, 2022, 10:39:42 am
Thanks! Yeah can't see it at the moment, presumably because the Leicester game is still a few weeks away.

Brentford. If I don't get it in the next few days then I suppose I should assume they weren't sold then.

I returned a ticket to the club for Brentford on the Sat evening before the match and have received the money into my account today.
Interestingly the seat was empty for the game, which I assumed meant that it hadnt been sold.
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 02:46:44 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on January 26, 2022, 02:03:39 pm
I returned a ticket to the club for Brentford on the Sat evening before the match and have received the money into my account today.
Interestingly the seat was empty for the game, which I assumed meant that it hadnt been sold.
they always sell, maybe sat somewhere else
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 04:58:05 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January 26, 2022, 02:46:44 pm
they always sell, maybe sat somewhere else

Yes I did hope so but funnily enough Ive returned two other games and had the purchaser sit next to me. Granted these were more glamorous than Brentford so maybe there were better specs to sit in for Brentford than mine
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 05:06:39 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on January 26, 2022, 04:58:05 pm
Yes I did hope so but funnily enough Ive returned two other games and had the purchaser sit next to me. Granted these were more glamorous than Brentford so maybe there were better specs to sit in for Brentford than mine
yeah could've went and sat with mates or something but would be very weird if the ticket wasn't used
banksybanks

Re: Members Sales
January 26, 2022, 11:45:50 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 25, 2022, 11:41:16 pm
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.

It's not clear at all. I sold tickets for Leeds, which has obviously been delayed. Also need to get rid of WHU as I can't make it anymore. I click into the Alerts at the top of the members/tickets page, and have the option to sell tickets for Villa & Leeds (although Leeds says already sold!)

Also no longer get the option to distribute or recall anything; can only click on Details, which just redirects to a list of all my tickets!
banksybanks

Re: Members Sales
January 27, 2022, 01:28:38 pm
Just in case anyone is interested, the ticket office informed me the ticket exchange and distributing tickets is not available at the moment, as we don't have any games for a while...
actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
January 28, 2022, 11:11:35 am
Quote from: Biscuitman on January 26, 2022, 02:03:39 pm
I returned a ticket to the club for Brentford on the Sat evening before the match and have received the money into my account today.
Interestingly the seat was empty for the game, which I assumed meant that it hadnt been sold.
Money arrived in the account. So all good!
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
January 28, 2022, 11:36:27 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on January 28, 2022, 11:11:35 am
Money arrived in the account. So all good!

Nice one mate
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 10:30:23 am
Is it unlikely that cardiff will drop to all members now?
Kls89

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 10:54:22 am
Quote from: russmills10 on January 31, 2022, 10:30:23 am
Is it unlikely that cardiff will drop to all members now?

No theyll only be the odd few returns dropping now so theyll sell to those with Shrewsbury who were unsuccessful
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 12:06:09 pm
Anyone know what the take up has been like for the registration for the Carabao Final??
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 02:13:30 pm
Has anyone ever had a sniff in the local £9 sale? Must have been in 10 this year with nothing.

Its about time the club start announcing how many tickets are actually available in each sale and stop wasting peoples time!
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 02:29:21 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on January 31, 2022, 02:13:30 pm
Has anyone ever had a sniff in the local £9 sale? Must have been in 10 this year with nothing.

Its about time the club start announcing how many tickets are actually available in each sale and stop wasting peoples time!

I think its only like 1,000 tickets or less which go under this category. Usually in the upper left of the main stand.
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 02:56:06 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on January 31, 2022, 02:13:30 pm
Has anyone ever had a sniff in the local £9 sale? Must have been in 10 this year with nothing.

Its about time the club start announcing how many tickets are actually available in each sale and stop wasting peoples time!

Its 500 available and you need to be in within 1 min usually before sold out, however if youre in keep refreshing as some may appear.
timmit

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 04:52:47 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on January 31, 2022, 02:13:30 pm
Has anyone ever had a sniff in the local £9 sale? Must have been in 10 this year with nothing.

Its about time the club start announcing how many tickets are actually available in each sale and stop wasting peoples time!

I got two for United the first year they did it. Not even close to one ever since then
ant

Re: Members Sales
January 31, 2022, 06:53:05 pm
Quote from: banksybanks on January 27, 2022, 01:28:38 pm
Just in case anyone is interested, the ticket office informed me the ticket exchange and distributing tickets is not available at the moment, as we don't have any games for a while...

Cardiff is available for e-mail distribution at the moment if interested - ynwa
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:33:17 pm
Anyone else had a confirmation yet for ballot success or unsuccess yet for the final??

Just got mine.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
Leeds rescheduled for the 23rd Feb. Shite that
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
Leeds rescheduled for the 23rd Feb. Shite that

Where's that from?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:53:16 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
Leeds rescheduled for the 23rd Feb. Shite that

Not ideal but its either that or we play 4 games in a week in May or something ridiculous.

Mind you, with Diaz we can actually rotate Sadio and Mo a bit more now.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
Bought a couple of tickets to the Legends game, one for my girlfriend whos never been to Anfield before. I bought the ticket and created/assigned the ticket to her so she has it within her supporter account, but she isnt a member so theres no option to download the NFC pass under memberships and the tickets download button is greyed out.

Will she need a membership before she can download the pass? Or will she be able to download the ticket for the game separately closer to the time?
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
Bought a couple of tickets to the Legends game, one for my girlfriend whos never been to Anfield before. I bought the ticket and created/assigned the ticket to her so she has it within her supporter account, but she isnt a member so theres no option to download the NFC pass under memberships and the tickets download button is greyed out.

Will she need a membership before she can download the pass? Or will she be able to download the ticket for the game separately closer to the time?
I assume a general admission ticket will become available to download closer to the time
Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
Bought a couple of tickets to the Legends game, one for my girlfriend whos never been to Anfield before. I bought the ticket and created/assigned the ticket to her so she has it within her supporter account, but she isnt a member so theres no option to download the NFC pass under memberships and the tickets download button is greyed out.

Will she need a membership before she can download the pass? Or will she be able to download the ticket for the game separately closer to the time?
Put both on yours and let he go in ahead of you? That;s what they do with kids isn't it, as they don't have mobiles?
ant

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Leicester is available for e-mail distribution at the moment if interested - ynwa
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:55:13 am
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Leicester is available for e-mail distribution at the moment if interested - ynwa
Going to have to do this now. Actually may have to sell back to club ffs my brother who was meant to come pulled out. Will maybe sell both back and try to get a better seat. Had to take two in U2 as they were all i could get together.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:04:21 am
Clubs now confirmed Leeds is Wednesday 23rd Feb
Thomas

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:45:44 am
We were successful in the ballot for Leicester, but only just remembered! I assume this sales has now been and gone for ballot people?
