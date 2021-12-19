Can anyone help?



I distributed a ticket for the Leicester carling cup game to someone who isn't a member. I got an email saying it had been distributed and so did the person. He followed the email instructions to download the NFC pass onto his IPhone but he's still not seeing any ticket there? And it still shows for me the seat etc in my NFC pass? I have a Samsung so don't know if there's something additional he needs to do on his iPhone?