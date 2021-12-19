« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1107643 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23840 on: December 19, 2021, 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2021, 08:00:31 pm
If someone has a ticket for Leicester on Wednesday, (bought in the member sale, not ACS) and they cancel it, can they then receive another ticket via distribution to their email?
if the league games are anything to go by they will able to receive the ticket anyway, even if they don't cancel the ticket, so I assume they'll be able to receive if they do candle
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23841 on: December 19, 2021, 09:15:52 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December 19, 2021, 09:13:28 pm
if the league games are anything to go by they will able to receive the ticket anyway, even if they don't cancel the ticket, so I assume they'll be able to receive if they do candle

Thought so, cheers. Cancelling is just about getting the money back really, rather than paying twice

Cheers
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23842 on: December 19, 2021, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 19, 2021, 09:15:52 pm
Thought so, cheers. Cancelling is just about getting the money back really, rather than paying twice

Cheers
Aye for a short time last week I had two tickets in my name for Newcastle
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23843 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 am »
Can anyone help?

I distributed a ticket for the Leicester carling cup game to someone who isn't a member. I got an email saying it had been distributed and so did the person. He followed the email instructions to download the NFC pass onto his IPhone but he's still not seeing any ticket there? And it still shows for me the seat etc in my NFC pass? I have a Samsung so don't know if there's something additional he needs to do on his iPhone?
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23844 on: Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm »
My brother sent his Kop ticket for Wednesday night over to me, I received an email confirming it had been sent , But when i check my membership it's still not showing , Any help would be grateful , I am on an Android phone not i phone .
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23845 on: Yesterday at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm
My brother sent his Kop ticket for Wednesday night over to me, I received an email confirming it had been sent , But when i check my membership it's still not showing , Any help would be grateful , I am on an Android phone not i phone .

There's an attachment in the email. Open it then click the download to Google pay button
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23846 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm »
Still not showing , might have to go to ticket office
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23847 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm
Still not showing , might have to go to ticket office
It wont show on your membership. It will be attached to the email and you download it separate to your NFC pass. It will be a red general admission ticket with your name on it. It wont be the same as your white membership one
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23848 on: Today at 08:17:42 am »
No queue but not as many left for Shrewsbury as Id have thought. Reckon I can chance getting 3 in the later sale to get my lad a credit for himself? Sometimes they hold loads back dont they.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23849 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:11:43 am
Can anyone help?

I distributed a ticket for the Leicester carling cup game to someone who isn't a member. I got an email saying it had been distributed and so did the person. He followed the email instructions to download the NFC pass onto his IPhone but he's still not seeing any ticket there? And it still shows for me the seat etc in my NFC pass? I have a Samsung so don't know if there's something additional he needs to do on his iPhone?

Sorted now - he wasn't downloading through Google chrome.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23850 on: Today at 09:26:32 am »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 08:17:42 am
No queue but not as many left for Shrewsbury as Id have thought. Reckon I can chance getting 3 in the later sale to get my lad a credit for himself? Sometimes they hold loads back dont they.
are credits counting for this?
