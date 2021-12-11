« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 589 590 591 592 593 [594]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1099505 times)

Offline lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23720 on: December 11, 2021, 12:45:37 pm »
Mines updated now
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,104
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23721 on: December 11, 2021, 07:44:04 pm »
Mine never updated but got in fine with it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23722 on: December 11, 2021, 07:44:27 pm »
I went to ticket office and they told me to go to the website and redownload the NFC pass which would force my Google pay to update.

Worked straight away once I did that.  Good tip for anyone in future hopefully.
Logged

Offline GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23723 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 11, 2021, 07:44:04 pm
Mine never updated but got in fine with it.

Yea same with me, I have Samsung S21, and just opened google pay, which still had the Leicester details up, and put my phone in the slot, and got straight in. It looks like the NFC was utilised instead of the bar code.

Only trouble was trying then to find the details of where which seat it was!!!

So next time make a mental note of your seat or write it down, because as usual, the internal wifi is poor and the mobile signal is intermitted in the delves of the ground.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 783
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23724 on: Today at 12:08:05 pm »
So if I want to swap my ticket for Newcastle I have to basket one and then on live chat just ask them to cancel my old one? Any excuses needed?
Logged
YNWA

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,104
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23725 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:08:05 pm
So if I want to swap my ticket for Newcastle I have to basket one and then on live chat just ask them to cancel my old one? Any excuses needed?

Just don't tell them that's what you're doing as some have been refused before, just say you can't go or something.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 783
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23726 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:12:05 pm
Just don't tell them that's what you're doing as some have been refused before, just say you can't go or something.
I always wondered why they don't just tell people to put the ticket on the exchange as opposed to cancelling them
Logged
YNWA

Online benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23727 on: Today at 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:16:10 pm
I always wondered why they don't just tell people to put the ticket on the exchange as opposed to cancelling them
because they can't buy new ones unless the old ones have been sold I guess
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23728 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
3,000 in queue for newcastle. Guess its worth hanging around a bit today with it being a midweek game near christmas and with vaccine passports
Logged

Online 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23729 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:05:01 pm
3,000 in queue for newcastle. Guess its worth hanging around a bit today with it being a midweek game near christmas and with vaccine passports

One of mine was over 20,000  :butt
Logged

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23730 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
Had 2 in my basket together and then went back to add another... Emptied my basket. Was 141 in the queue and didn't get any. Fucking joke.
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23731 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 01:15:00 pm
Had 2 in my basket together and then went back to add another... Emptied my basket. Was 141 in the queue and didn't get any. Fucking joke.
Thats madness. The once in a million time you get a good queue number and that happens
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23732 on: Today at 01:17:06 pm »

Got 2 in L8 a few seats apart. Result!

There were lots of singles and I can only imagine there will be hundreds of returns as people test positive or decide its not worth the risk
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23733 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm »
Anyone got the link for the seating plan for newcastle please?
Logged

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23734 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:16:52 pm
Thats madness. The once in a million time you get a good queue number and that happens
I'm fuming. They were for a birthday present as well.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23735 on: Today at 01:22:55 pm »
Sold out
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 636
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23736 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
My card had changed from Leicester to Newcastle now
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23737 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm »
After a lot of refreshing.. Got a pair in the Kop, same seats at we had against Villa on Saturday which is odd!
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23738 on: Today at 01:25:23 pm »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 01:15:00 pm
Had 2 in my basket together and then went back to add another... Emptied my basket. Was 141 in the queue and didn't get any. Fucking joke.

Ouch. That's very unlucky. Wonder what happened there.
Logged

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23739 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm »
I think the thing to learn from today is don't try to buy junior tickets on late availability with the shit ticket system. Can't leave a 6yo sat on his own, so need 2 together. Surely if they are in your basket, they are protected until the 20 minute timer runs out!?!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 589 590 591 592 593 [594]   Go Up
« previous next »
 