Mine never updated but got in fine with it.



Yea same with me, I have Samsung S21, and just opened google pay, which still had the Leicester details up, and put my phone in the slot, and got straight in. It looks like the NFC was utilised instead of the bar code.Only trouble was trying then to find the details of where which seat it was!!!So next time make a mental note of your seat or write it down, because as usual, the internal wifi is poor and the mobile signal is intermitted in the delves of the ground.