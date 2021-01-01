« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1010822 times)

Online jaygraham

  • Fiction is not the same as FACT
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • LFC
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21920 on: Today at 11:30:19 am »
Are they still having late availability sales for these games? Totally forgot about the sale this morning i was going to do for someone.
Logged
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Online anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21921 on: Today at 11:37:04 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on Today at 11:30:19 am
Are they still having late availability sales for these games? Totally forgot about the sale this morning i was going to do for someone.

Yes they are
Logged

Online jaygraham

  • Fiction is not the same as FACT
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • LFC
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21922 on: Today at 11:41:32 am »
Logged
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21923 on: Today at 11:42:24 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:41:42 am
I'm in but why can't I see the option for the Liverpool v City and Liverpool v Arsenal game when it isn't sold out?

Did you apply for them in the ballot?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,438
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21924 on: Today at 11:42:25 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:41:42 am
I'm in but why can't I see the option for the Liverpool v City and Liverpool v Arsenal game when it isn't sold out?

Stupid questions maybe but do you qualify and if so, did you select them for the ballot?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21925 on: Today at 11:45:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:42:24 am
Did you apply for them in the ballot?

Ah silly me, you've answered my question. Completely forgot I wasn't illegible for those games. Wasted 3 hours lol
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21926 on: Today at 11:46:38 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:42:25 am
Stupid questions maybe but do you qualify and if so, did you select them for the ballot?

I completely forgot that I didn't qualify lol
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21927 on: Today at 11:50:00 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:04:23 am
only so many on 4+ it'll drop next week
Ah this stings. I should be on 4+ from 19/20 but villa was cancelled 😞
Logged
YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21928 on: Today at 11:53:18 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:21:13 am
it was clear reopening the registration was a money grab and it worked, fucking joke

How was it a money grab?
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,104
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21929 on: Today at 12:05:42 pm »
If I manage two Arsenal singles here after waking up at 9am then I'll be delighted. I'm still not in ;D

12 minutes to go.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21930 on: Today at 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:18 am
How was it a money grab?
ballot registrations doubled for the 2nd lot of games, they had no reason to open it up again yet still did be they knew people would apply
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21931 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:05:42 pm
If I manage two Arsenal singles here after waking up at 9am then I'll be delighted. I'm still not in ;D

12 minutes to go.
should be sound might be back of the main with me though
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,104
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21932 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:09:18 pm
should be sound might be back of the main with me though
Yeah sweet as. In is in.

I was targeting Leeds and Arsenal today in the main. Get Arsenal sorted and I'm sure there will be stuff popping up pre Leeds. Even if I don't get tickets might just pretend I have them so I can get out the house and away from the kids on Boxing Day ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21933 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:09:01 pm
ballot registrations doubled for the 2nd lot of games, they had no reason to open it up again yet still did be they knew people would apply

What has ballot registrations got to do with grabbing money? It didn't cost anything to register.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21934 on: Today at 12:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:18:53 pm
What has ballot registrations got to do with grabbing money? It didn't cost anything to register.
you could still buy a membership and register
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21935 on: Today at 12:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:10:37 pm
Yeah sweet as. In is in.

I was targeting Leeds and Arsenal today in the main. Get Arsenal sorted and I'm sure there will be stuff popping up pre Leeds. Even if I don't get tickets might just pretend I have them so I can get out the house and away from the kids on Boxing Day ;D
think Leeds will be good on returns if you're on the ball
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,456
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21936 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:26:04 pm
you could still buy a membership and register

You could buy a membership up to 24 hours before a game in previous seasons as well
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21937 on: Today at 12:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:30:36 pm
You could buy a membership up to 24 hours before a game in previous seasons as well

If they leave it on they get kicked and if they had taken it off, they would have been kicked by a different group of people.  They cannot win
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,104
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21938 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Got two together at the back of 222 for Arsenal after seeing loads of severely restricted in the lower anny.

Thought it wouldn't let me as it's dad and lad isn't it? Ah well it let me check out :)
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21939 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:26:04 pm
you could still buy a membership and register

How many memberships were bought between the first registration closing and the second one opening?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21940 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Got two together at the back of 222 for Arsenal after seeing loads of severely restricted in the lower anny.

Thought it wouldn't let me as it's dad and lad isn't it? Ah well it let me check out :)
Same here, mine was a single though. Weird you got two together and they werent adult and child
Logged
YNWA

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21941 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:26:04 pm
you could still buy a membership and register

And?

Stop being upset at other people having the same opportunity as you.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,056
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21942 on: Today at 12:56:06 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 12:46:54 pm
And?

Stop being upset at other people having the same opportunity as you.

I think I'd be frustrated if I was in the ballots and registered first time around, had a decent chance of tickets in the first 3 games, but then for the rest of the games my chances are slashed considerably because the club opened up registrations again to those that didn't do it first time round.

But I can't see the money grabbing angle at all. They won't have sold 10000 extra memberships in the period between the 1st one closing and 2nd one opening.

I do think the club have been fair with this one though. They reopened registrations because the sales for these games was delayed pending government guidance on vaccines, not because they seen an opportunity to make what is likely only going to be a couple of grand at most. 
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21943 on: Today at 01:02:48 pm »
Totally forgot about the sales today. Got 2 in my basket for city adult junior. Can I assign my old man as a junior ticket  ?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21944 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 01:02:48 pm
Totally forgot about the sales today. Got 2 in my basket for city adult junior. Can I assign my old man as a junior ticket  ?

I'm sure you'd get away with it. The light goes orange and they won't know the difference.
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21945 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:05:13 pm
I'm sure you'd get away with it. The light goes orange and they won't know the difference.

I'm a young adult and it always flashes green now so I have no idea how they could tell you're on a concessionary priced ticket.
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21946 on: Today at 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 01:11:42 pm
I'm a young adult and it always flashes green now so I have no idea how they could tell you're on a concessionary priced ticket.
Might just by child tickets all season then.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21947 on: Today at 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 10:43:13 am
This was my view for that game, for the record.

Tickets should be half the price if youre only watching half a game  ;D
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21948 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm »
Can you return hospitality tickets back to the club??
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21949 on: Today at 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 01:25:05 pm
Can you return hospitality tickets back to the club??

You can but the closer you get to the game the more they can retain. See clause 5.2 here

https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/matchday-hospitality-terms-and-conditions

You can tell Im a lawyer...
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,469
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21950 on: Today at 01:41:39 pm »
Looks like they've scrapped the family section in the Upper Road End. It's letting me individual adult tickets.

Good thing for people happy to go the match without their kids, not good for people anting to take them. Probably don't need it now though if you can get adult/child anywhere, so makes some sense.

Bit sad to see it go. It was lively in there for the Palace match.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21951 on: Today at 01:44:02 pm »
Have they specified, when its possible to distribute tickets now?? Or is it still random??

Trying to move my man city ticket at the moment, but not working.

Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21952 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:41:39 pm
Looks like they've scrapped the family section in the Upper Road End. It's letting me individual adult tickets.

Good thing for people happy to go the match without their kids, not good for people anting to take them. Probably don't need it now though if you can get adult/child anywhere, so makes some sense.

Bit sad to see it go. It was lively in there for the Palace match.
I was restricting me at the start then suddenly let me check out singles for Newcastle and Brighton. So I think its still adult child section. Obviously it doesnt work for single tickets so they have to change them to normal tickets
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Up
« previous next »
 