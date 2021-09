Any tickets left for Brighton or Leeds?



Was unsuccessful in the ballot this time and was going to try in the morning.



For Leeds there’s the adult and children sections which are maybe no good to you, 222-223-224. They all have some tickets along the back few rows. Five blocks have seats on the upper main stand, with u1 and u9 having hundreds. I’m in U8 and there’s still a few rows again towards the back. Few scattered singles around the upper kenny and a decent lot in L1 still. You’d need to be in sharpish tomorrow though.