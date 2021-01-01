« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1006372 times)

Online apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21760 on: Today at 10:00:53 am »
Quote from: Paragon on Today at 09:59:31 am
Any good ones near the front or are they all up at the back? I still have 19,000 ahead of me so I don't know why I'm even asking but hey ho  ;D

I logged out so not sure
Logged

Online kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21761 on: Today at 10:02:29 am »
Newcastle, Kop gone, AL gone [apart from restricted in back corner] pretty much yellow accross the main stand upper Could not see any 2+ together
Logged

Online mbyx6cg2

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21762 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 10:02:29 am
Newcastle, Kop gone, AL gone [apart from restricted in back corner] pretty much yellow accross the main stand upper Could not see any 2+ together

Thankfully I got 2 together, but if you're successful with two linked cards in a ballot, are you guaranteed that you can buy 2 together? Or is the guarantee just 2 anywhere?
Logged
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on January 30, 2012, 07:19:53 pm
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains

Online kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21763 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 10:09:40 am
Thankfully I got 2 together, but if you're successful with two linked cards in a ballot, are you guaranteed that you can buy 2 together? Or is the guarantee just 2 anywhere?

2 Anywhere, no priority together at all
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21764 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
I have a card with 4+ but never won ballot
Is city and Arsenal now gonna be in the free for all tomorrow with members who have no previous
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21765 on: Today at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 10:12:46 am
I have a card with 4+ but never won ballot
Is city and Arsenal now gonna be in the free for all tomorrow with members who have no previous

No theyll stay at 4+ criteria
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21766 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 10:18:02 am
No theyll stay at 4+ criteria
Cheers
Logged

Online 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21767 on: Today at 10:20:38 am »
For the late availability sale for Man City will you still require 4+ credits?  Wasn't successful in the ballot and will be difficult to logon tomorrow
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Up
« previous next »
 