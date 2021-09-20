« previous next »
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21520 on: September 20, 2021, 04:00:20 pm »
They have made it so you don't have to queue to sort out account details.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21521 on: September 20, 2021, 04:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on August 25, 2021, 07:14:44 pm
Chelsea 2+ and potentially 1+ tomorrow

Can someone confirm if Chelsea went down to all members? I'm sure it did, but just can't see it specifically stated anywhere. If it did, any idea how easy/difficult it was to nab one?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21522 on: September 20, 2021, 04:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2021, 04:31:48 pm
Can someone confirm if Chelsea went down to all members? I'm sure it did, but just can't see it specifically stated anywhere. If it did, any idea how easy/difficult it was to nab one?

it did
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21523 on: September 20, 2021, 04:37:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 20, 2021, 04:35:09 pm
it did

Any idea how many were available mate?

Someone I know is weighing up whether to buy a membership to try for a City ticket. Have explained the craic to him in that there is no guarantee it'll go to all members, and then if it did there's still no guarantee he would manage to get one.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21524 on: September 20, 2021, 05:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2021, 04:37:08 pm
Any idea how many were available mate?

Someone I know is weighing up whether to buy a membership to try for a City ticket. Have explained the craic to him in that there is no guarantee it'll go to all members, and then if it did there's still no guarantee he would manage to get one.

City wont go to 0, dont waste your money mate

City odds were a lot lower than Chelsea, several thousand more applied for it...
Not to mention that Chelsea was a bank holiday weekend in the middle of the kids holidays too
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21525 on: September 20, 2021, 07:04:28 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 20, 2021, 05:08:05 pm
City wont go to 0, dont waste your money mate

City odds were a lot lower than Chelsea, several thousand more applied for it...
Not to mention that Chelsea was a bank holiday weekend in the middle of the kids holidays too

City will probably sell out on 4 plus the late availability tickets will be few and far between

As long as we win I dont care where Im watching it
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21526 on: September 20, 2021, 09:26:16 pm »
Whats happening with the registrations for Wednesdays sale we registered for months ago that are not showing in our history anymore?? It best bloody well let me buy em on Wednesday!
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21527 on: September 20, 2021, 09:36:05 pm »
Don't know if it will be a sign of anything for any of you but the disabled sale was an absolute breeze today. Smoothest I've ever been in.
Offline LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21528 on: September 20, 2021, 09:57:34 pm »
Hi all. I posted this on the Ground Entry thread but thought Id repost here as this thread is more active and its just as, if not more relevant.

Just a heads up for anyone who has their NFC pass inside Apple Wallet on their iPhone - I updated to IOS15 software tonight and my iPhone now thinks that my NFC Members Pass is expired because the Crystal Palace match was on Saturday  >:(.  Apple Wallet now has an option to "view expired passes" and when you click on it you have the choice to delete the pass (DON'T!!!) or unhide it - this is a new feature in Apple Wallet (one which it if were for train tickets or suchlike you would say, ok, that's fine) and I can imagine this is going to add to the anxiety associated with NFC.  Forewarned is forearmed and all that!!
Offline pallemus

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21529 on: Yesterday at 05:24:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2021, 04:37:08 pm
Any idea how many were available mate?

Someone I know is weighing up whether to buy a membership to try for a City ticket. Have explained the craic to him in that there is no guarantee it'll go to all members, and then if it did there's still no guarantee he would manage to get one.


Dont think you can  buy a membership now and get tickets. You need to be registered in the ballot.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21530 on: Yesterday at 06:07:22 am »
Quote from: pallemus on Yesterday at 05:24:11 am

Dont think you can  buy a membership now and get tickets. You need to be registered in the ballot.
yeah for the sale on Friday but in theory once that sale passes every other sale you'd be fine for, granted not city because it'll still be 4+
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21531 on: Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm »
Anyway of registering for two games (Saints & Villa) prior to tomorrows sale? I think i missed two games inexplicably.Live chat not working on club site and phone lines closed unless it's for disabled queries. Jokers.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21532 on: Yesterday at 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:04:08 pm
Anyway of registering for two games (Saints & Villa) prior to tomorrows sale? I think i missed two games inexplicably.Live chat not working on club site and phone lines closed unless it's for disabled queries. Jokers.

No, you'd have had to entered the ballot to be eligible for tickets.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21533 on: Yesterday at 12:14:00 pm »
Or is there a way of checking online what games i registered for? Have an email acknowledging me registering on the 30th July but it doesn't confirm the games.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21534 on: Yesterday at 12:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:13:23 pm
No, you'd have had to entered the ballot to be eligible for tickets.

Fuck. Nice one.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21535 on: Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm »
why do people buy hospitality seats to sell them for below face value on Twitter? I assumed it was for credits in previous seasons but seems pointless this season? unless they're touting the big games to make up for it?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21536 on: Yesterday at 03:15:52 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm
why do people buy hospitality seats to sell them for below face value on Twitter? I assumed it was for credits in previous seasons but seems pointless this season? unless they're touting the big games to make up for it?
to tout for bigger games I'd assume
Offline redman1974

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21537 on: Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm »
All showing again now in my history except Brentford for Saturday
Online lucho07072016

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21538 on: Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm
why do people buy hospitality seats to sell them for below face value on Twitter? I assumed it was for credits in previous seasons but seems pointless this season? unless they're touting the big games to make up for it?

We don't. We have hospitality season tickets (mine is 7 years) that costs £3,600 per year for all games. For the games I can't make, I sell them on Twitter less than face value to get some money back.

I'd say this is the case for 80% of hospo sold on twitter. When we return them to the club, they take 45% of the ticket price.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21539 on: Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
We don't. We have hospitality season tickets (mine is 7 years) that costs £3,600 per year for all games. For the games I can't make, I sell them on Twitter less than face value to get some money back.

I'd say this is the case for 80% of hospo sold on twitter. When we return them to the club, they take 45% of the ticket price.

Do you get the odd tickets for away games too being a hospitality season ticket holder?

You shouldnt be able to sell tickets on via Twitter at all. Just wrong. Passing to F&F is bad enough
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21540 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
We don't. We have hospitality season tickets (mine is 7 years) that costs £3,600 per year for all games. For the games I can't make, I sell them on Twitter less than face value to get some money back.

I'd say this is the case for 80% of hospo sold on twitter. When we return them to the club, they take 45% of the ticket price.

ah makes sense, fair enough. this person in particular seems to have about 10. hospo seats and has been called out for being a tout in the past to be fair.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21541 on: Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
Do you get the odd tickets for away games too being a hospitality season ticket holder?

You shouldnt be able to sell tickets on via Twitter at all. Just wrong. Passing to F&F is bad enough

Nothing wrong with passing tickets to a mate.
Online Agent Bobby

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 07:10:03 am »
Morning lads. Here we go
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21543 on: Today at 07:23:44 am »
Anyone got into the queue yet, seems to be no link yet to enter site?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 07:26:17 am »
There is no queue until 8.15
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 07:28:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:26:17 am
There is no queue until 8.15

Yes I know but theres usually a link in the ticket part of the website that takes you into the queueing page, Ive got nothing here?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21546 on: Today at 07:30:21 am »
Have you clicked on tickets?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21547 on: Today at 07:31:40 am »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 07:28:35 am
Yes I know but theres usually a link in the ticket part of the website that takes you into the queueing page, Ive got nothing here?

ticketing.liverpoolfc.com
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21548 on: Today at 07:31:43 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:30:21 am
Have clicked on tickets?

Yes but not giving me my usual page of something like "you are now in the queue for tickets which go on sale at 8.15 " plus the handy new countdown clock
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21549 on: Today at 07:35:54 am »
Got it now fellas, not my usual route into the tickets page  but "in is in" as they say!!
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21550 on: Today at 07:40:45 am »
something like "you are now in the queue for tickets which go on sale at 8.15 " plus the handy new countdown clock

I got that page really early today around 0645
Online Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21551 on: Today at 07:41:35 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 07:40:45 am
something like "you are now in the queue for tickets which go on sale at 8.15 " plus the handy new countdown clock

I got that page really early today around 0645

Be interesting to see your waiting time then?
Online anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21552 on: Today at 07:51:31 am »
The queue page was going before 6.30 this morning
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21553 on: Today at 08:00:05 am »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 07:51:31 am
The queue page was going before 6.30 this morning

Yea I would agree with that
As I got queue page straight away unusually
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21554 on: Today at 08:07:24 am »
I still have none of the ticket registrations from July showing in history, is that the same for everyone else?
