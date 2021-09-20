Hi all. I posted this on the Ground Entry thread but thought Id repost here as this thread is more active and its just as, if not more relevant.Just a heads up for anyone who has their NFC pass inside Apple Wallet on their iPhone - I updated to IOS15 software tonight and my iPhone now thinks that my NFC Members Pass is expired because the Crystal Palace match was on Saturday. Apple Wallet now has an option to "view expired passes" and when you click on it you have the choice to delete the pass (DON'T!!!) or unhide it - this is a new feature in Apple Wallet (one which it if were for train tickets or suchlike you would say, ok, that's fine) and I can imagine this is going to add to the anxiety associated with NFC. Forewarned is forearmed and all that!!