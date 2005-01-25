« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 996378 times)

Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21440 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Anyone trying to resell their Palace ticket, just to say I listed mine this morning and it's already gone, so there should be no probs if you were waiting on this.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21441 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Crazy big palace drop this morning. Got 305. whole ground was basically available
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21442 on: Today at 10:41:49 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:22:03 am
Anyone trying to resell their Palace ticket, just to say I listed mine this morning and it's already gone, so there should be no probs if you were waiting on this.

Yea it looks like mine has sold, but the site hasnt updated the ticket cash yet.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21443 on: Today at 10:48:01 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:15:51 am
It's probably because the club is spending all its time answering questions about why people can't see the next match on their pass.

Are we going to have this for every game this season?

Yesevery game  ;D

If the club get there house in order then therell be nothing to complain about. You cant just pinpoint the problem on one single element, theres a shed load of problems. If it was O2 for example youd just move to another telecoms company..
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21444 on: Today at 10:50:04 am »
Just got one in U5 for tomorrow
Online ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21445 on: Today at 10:53:53 am »
Pain in the arse this... had one in my basket for Upper Main, got kicked out of the site and now in a queue to get back in :(
Offline [streety]

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21446 on: Today at 11:02:36 am »
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21447 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:02:36 am
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?

Yes. Although it'll just be scraps left most likely.
Offline [streety]

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21448 on: Today at 11:05:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:03:43 am
Yes. Although it'll just be scraps left most likely.
That's what I am thinking. Thinking that the best bet is to stay flexible and get them the week before the match.
Online ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21449 on: Today at 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:02:36 am
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?
+ Leeds on Boxing Day.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21450 on: Today at 11:43:51 am »
Anyone know how long it normally takes after purchase to be able to distribute a ticket?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21451 on: Today at 11:44:29 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:43:51 am
Anyone know how long it normally takes after purchase to be able to distribute a ticket?

If youve purchased today or tomorrow you cant distribute it I believe
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21452 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:44:29 am
If youve purchased today or tomorrow you cant distribute it I believe

Where does it say that?
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21453 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:53:47 am
Where does it say that?
I don't think it does anywhere. On the previous home games, people who have bought the day before haven't been able to pass them on though.
Online sirjames

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21454 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
I am a season ticket holder and need a spare ticket for tomorrow (single anywhere) what are the chances?
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21455 on: Today at 12:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:56:13 am
I don't think it does anywhere. On the previous home games, people who have bought the day before haven't been able to pass them on though.

More excellent communication.
Online ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21456 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
Gutted. Had one in my basket, got kicked out and now nothing. I was hoping the club had fixed these issues, but clearly not!
Offline OOS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21457 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
So with all games coming down to the Friday sale. I take it you just have to pick one game, and hope for the best?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21458 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:55:25 am
was amused there was someone asking if her ballot win meant she could buy 3 more tickets  ;D
Somebody actually asked me this on twitter, messaged saying I've been successful in the ballot can I get ticket for me, my husband and kid...
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21459 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:30:03 pm
So with all games coming down to the Friday sale. I take it you just have to pick one game, and hope for the best?
All the games that you qualify for will be available if you get on the site early enough,probably best trying for the ones you definitely want first though
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21460 on: Today at 12:45:07 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:31:17 pm
Somebody actually asked me this on twitter, messaged saying I've been successful in the ballot can I get ticket for me, my husband and kid...
It's crazy how some people interpret things. People have asked me can they buy tickets for the whole family on one membership a few times.
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21461 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 12:45:07 pm
It's crazy how some people interpret things. People have asked me can they buy tickets for the whole family on one membership a few times.

It does demonstrate that people who have never been before (or not bought tickets through club at least) are getting in on the ballot but also didn't read any of the information around it.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21462 on: Today at 01:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:07:34 pm
More excellent communication.

Why would you need to? I mean unless you bought it this morning and tested positive this afternoon ?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21463 on: Today at 01:27:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:23:38 pm
Why would you need to? I mean unless you bought it this morning and tested positive this afternoon ?
I think that's basically why they are doing it. Why would you buy a ticket today for a game tomorrow if you can't go?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21464 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:27:09 pm
I think that's basically why they are doing it. Why would you buy a ticket today for a game tomorrow if you can't go?

Well quite.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21465 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 12:45:07 pm
It's crazy how some people interpret things. People have asked me can they buy tickets for the whole family on one membership a few times.

Seen someone moaning that he wanted to take his kids with him so now he's not bothering cos it's just one ticket for him! Probably wants his membership money back as well for being misled! Meanwhile people who actually want to go miss out.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21466 on: Today at 01:38:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:33:13 pm
Seen someone moaning that he wanted to take his kids with him so now he's not bothering cos it's just one ticket for him! Probably wants his membership money back as well for being misled! Meanwhile people who actually want to go miss out.
Saw someone on twitter give off because he only got 2/7 games. Supposedly he had 13+ a couple of years ago and then the website crashed and he's back on zero..... is that even possible?
Online courty61

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21467 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:38:50 pm
Saw someone on twitter give off because he only got 2/7 games. Supposedly he had 13+ a couple of years ago and then the website crashed and he's back on zero..... is that even possible?

I smell bullshit. People love to blame someone for why they don't go.

Some people who don't go the game act like they have a girlfriend, but she doesn't live here. She lives by me nan's.

Not saying it is easy to get tickets but with a bit of patience and picking up singles on late availability you can get up the ladder.

But then some people want to just pick and choose or just want 4 tickets together in the middle of the Kop for United at home.
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21468 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:38:50 pm
Saw someone on twitter give off because he only got 2/7 games. Supposedly he had 13+ a couple of years ago and then the website crashed and he's back on zero..... is that even possible?

Its not possible as 13+ is a guaranteed sale. So if the website crashed in the morning they'd still be able to pick up tickets in the afternoon/evening. If the website crashed completely for a full day the sale would be cancelled.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21469 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:38:50 pm
Saw someone on twitter give off because he only got 2/7 games. Supposedly he had 13+ a couple of years ago and then the website crashed and he's back on zero..... is that even possible?

It's possible if they just thought 'Fuck it, I'm not going to bother going back on to buy them'

I do remember there was a huge fuck up on the site a few years back, but as Welshred has said, anyone on 13+ would still have been able to log on later in the day and buy what they wanted.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21470 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »
The ones who moan that they can never get tickets are the ones that expect them to fall into their laps rather than putting a bit of work in. That's why loads of them were happy with a ballot because it meant little effort but now it seems they're still not happy!
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21471 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:33:13 pm
Seen someone moaning that he wanted to take his kids with him so now he's not bothering cos it's just one ticket for him! Probably wants his membership money back as well for being misled! Meanwhile people who actually want to go miss out.

He should transfer his allegiance to City. Plenty of seats going there according to Pep.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21472 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:13:04 pm
He should transfer his allegiance to City. Plenty of seats going there according to Pep.
basically every block in the ground for this weekends game  ;D
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21473 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:27:09 pm
I think that's basically why they are doing it. Why would you buy a ticket today for a game tomorrow if you can't go?
tbf the club haven't stated you can't distribute tickets bought so close to the game so I'm not sure why you can't, once the F&F list kicks in there should be no reason you can't distribute them
Online VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21474 on: Today at 02:21:26 pm »
I know plenty of people who entered the ballot who I know for a fact won't buy the tickets they got. Expect there will be a lot of availability in the bulks.
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21475 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:32 pm
It's possible if they just thought 'Fuck it, I'm not going to bother going back on to buy them'

I do remember there was a huge fuck up on the site a few years back, but as Welshred has said, anyone on 13+ would still have been able to log on later in the day and buy what they wanted.

I think they suspended the sales for that huge fuck up mate so no one was able to buy and think it went ahead later that afternoon or the next day. Anyway guaranteed means guaranteed, the only way you can drop off is if you can't be bothered to get the tickets or you have personal IT issue and no other way of getting on the website (which lets be honest in this day and age is impossible)
Online ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21476 on: Today at 02:30:36 pm »
So frustrating. Been refreshing for hours and every couple of mins, a block turns orange, so I click on it and there's nothing available. Tried the "choose seat for me" option without success as well :(
Online keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21477 on: Today at 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 02:30:36 pm
So frustrating. Been refreshing for hours and every couple of mins, a block turns orange, so I click on it and there's nothing available. Tried the "choose seat for me" option without success as well :(
This system is worse than the old one for late availability. Its so slow in comparison.
Online Kopite21795

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21478 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
First time used this site this year trying to bag one for my dad. Anyone else not think its really slow? Having to click the area then press select to be taken through to the seats. Never seen a seat available its that slow. Or am I missing a trick?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #21479 on: Today at 02:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:24:47 pm
I think they suspended the sales for that huge fuck up mate so no one was able to buy and think it went ahead later that afternoon or the next day. Anyway guaranteed means guaranteed, the only way you can drop off is if you can't be bothered to get the tickets or you have personal IT issue and no other way of getting on the website (which lets be honest in this day and age is impossible)

The one in summer 2017, the site went tits up just after 8.15. It was the first sale after an 'upgrade' over the summer. Just had a quick browse at the thread and seems there was no comms at all from the club. People were able to start buying shortly after 9.
I know there has been others though.
