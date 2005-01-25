Saw someone on twitter give off because he only got 2/7 games. Supposedly he had 13+ a couple of years ago and then the website crashed and he's back on zero..... is that even possible?
I smell bullshit. People love to blame someone for why they don't go.
Some people who don't go the game act like they have a girlfriend, but she doesn't live here. She lives by me nan's.
Not saying it is easy to get tickets but with a bit of patience and picking up singles on late availability you can get up the ladder.
But then some people want to just pick and choose or just want 4 tickets together in the middle of the Kop for United at home.