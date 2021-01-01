« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Levitz

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21440 on: Today at 10:22:03 am
Anyone trying to resell their Palace ticket, just to say I listed mine this morning and it's already gone, so there should be no probs if you were waiting on this.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21441 on: Today at 10:41:26 am
Crazy big palace drop this morning. Got 305. whole ground was basically available
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21442 on: Today at 10:41:49 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:22:03 am
Anyone trying to resell their Palace ticket, just to say I listed mine this morning and it's already gone, so there should be no probs if you were waiting on this.

Yea it looks like mine has sold, but the site hasnt updated the ticket cash yet.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21443 on: Today at 10:48:01 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:15:51 am
It's probably because the club is spending all its time answering questions about why people can't see the next match on their pass.

Are we going to have this for every game this season?

Yesevery game  ;D

If the club get there house in order then therell be nothing to complain about. You cant just pinpoint the problem on one single element, theres a shed load of problems. If it was O2 for example youd just move to another telecoms company..
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21444 on: Today at 10:50:04 am
Just got one in U5 for tomorrow
ripsaw19

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21445 on: Today at 10:53:53 am
Pain in the arse this... had one in my basket for Upper Main, got kicked out of the site and now in a queue to get back in :(
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21446 on: Today at 11:02:36 am
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21447 on: Today at 11:03:43 am
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:02:36 am
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?

Yes. Although it'll just be scraps left most likely.
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21448 on: Today at 11:05:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:03:43 am
Yes. Although it'll just be scraps left most likely.
That's what I am thinking. Thinking that the best bet is to stay flexible and get them the week before the match.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21449 on: Today at 11:35:32 am
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:02:36 am
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?
Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?
+ Leeds on Boxing Day.
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21450 on: Today at 11:43:51 am
Anyone know how long it normally takes after purchase to be able to distribute a ticket?
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #21451 on: Today at 11:44:29 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:43:51 am
Anyone know how long it normally takes after purchase to be able to distribute a ticket?

If youve purchased today or tomorrow you cant distribute it I believe
