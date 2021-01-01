Anyone trying to resell their Palace ticket, just to say I listed mine this morning and it's already gone, so there should be no probs if you were waiting on this.
It's probably because the club is spending all its time answering questions about why people can't see the next match on their pass.Are we going to have this for every game this season?
So with them going into a members free-for-all next Friday, are all the games up until Xmas available?Once you have picked your seats for one match will it hold them so you can go and choose other matches?
Yes. Although it'll just be scraps left most likely.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Anyone know how long it normally takes after purchase to be able to distribute a ticket?
