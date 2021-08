Just an update on NFC, im on Samsung S21, Android, and like last week I didnt touch my google pay, and like last Friday I have checked today and my Chelsea ticket has hooked in.



So I know its early days but the tickets for me anyway are dropping in without any intervention.



One thing I am going to try is use Google Pay on my watch to see if the NFC works on that, while having my phone prepared.



Will see how it goes.