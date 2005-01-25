« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 514 515 516 517 518 [519]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 954989 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,034
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20720 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:16:17 am
Graham above suggests the numbers quoted are BS
The post he quotes isn't about those figures. It was your post about how many had downloaded the NFC pass or not.

Dutton and the other fella say the majority (about 80%) of tickets for the friendlies were 'print at home' tickets and it was these that caused the majority of the problems. In the main NFC went smoothly in terms of access according to them.

I guess we will see what difference there is on Saturday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:48 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20721 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 09:43:26 am
The post he quotes isn't about those figures.

Sorry my bad! yeah that was in reference to the 90%
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20722 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 am »
13+ registrations are back up (unless they've been up all this time?)

had a reminder in my phone for some reason
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,034
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20723 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:45:36 am
Sorry my bad! yeah that was in reference to the 90%
No worries at all.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20724 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 am »
In relation the upcoming prem games, I know on the website it says, Supporters who have already registered do not need to register again. but the fact that I cant see the games Ive selected for the ballot anymore makes me nervous!!

Anyone think we will be able to view them again, just for clarity? I have serious trust issues right now haha
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,651
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20725 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on August 17, 2021, 01:00:06 pm
Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
·
26m
Hi. The purchase history will come back soon. This is due to the tickets being prepared for the Burnley game. - Matt

Just seen this in reply to someone

On the last page, if you'd bothered to read it
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20726 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
On the last page, if you'd bothered to read it

I read that but I assumed that was referring to Chelsea only  :o
Logged

Offline Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20727 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:25:32 am
13+ registrations are back up (unless they've been up all this time?)

had a reminder in my phone for some reason

Been up since last Monday iirc
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20728 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
On the last page, if you'd bothered to read it
Ouch  :lmao
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,697
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20729 on: Yesterday at 12:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:57:29 am
Ouch  :lmao

Half the posts on this thread are from Welshred telling people to read the other half  :D
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20730 on: Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm »
Has anyone managed to get a ticket that has been transferred to them for either the Palace or Chelsea game into their Apple wallet/GPay?

Just curious.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20731 on: Yesterday at 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm
Has anyone managed to get a ticket that has been transferred to them for either the Palace or Chelsea game into their Apple wallet/GPay?

Just curious.
thought they disabled transfers for these games
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20732 on: Yesterday at 02:51:25 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:20:35 pm
thought they disabled transfers for these games

Disabled until the week of each game is it? A mate managed to send me a Palace ticket and cant get it added to wallet, hence Im wondering if anyone else has managed to do it for a game after Burnley. Would mean its me thats the issue!
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20733 on: Yesterday at 03:10:06 pm »
Anyone got a number to actually speak to someone?
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20734 on: Yesterday at 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 03:10:06 pm
Anyone got a number to actually speak to someone?

More chance of getting through for a chat with Jurgen to be honest fella.
Live chat is your best option but be prepared to wait
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20735 on: Yesterday at 03:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 02:51:25 pm
Disabled until the week of each game is it? A mate managed to send me a Palace ticket and cant get it added to wallet, hence Im wondering if anyone else has managed to do it for a game after Burnley. Would mean its me thats the issue!
the option was there for a minute but the ticket no longer exists so I assume no one has had any luck
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20736 on: Yesterday at 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 03:28:31 pm
More chance of getting through for a chat with Jurgen to be honest fella.
Live chat is your best option but be prepared to wait

Live chat is never fucking open
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20737 on: Yesterday at 04:01:47 pm »
Is the Burnley game still available? is it selling? can't see it 😁
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20738 on: Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 03:28:31 pm
More chance of getting through for a chat with Jurgen to be honest fella.
Live chat is your best option but be prepared to wait

Been on since 1, was number 6 ... im number 3 now ...3 hours later! shite this
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20739 on: Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
Been on since 1, was number 6 ... im number 3 now ...3 hours later! shite this

Fair play fella, Im fortunate that I havent had to resort to it yet but Ive read multiple messages on here about how bad the experience has been.
Hope you get sorted
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,822
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20740 on: Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
Been on since 1, was number 6 ... im number 3 now ...3 hours later! shite this

Something seems wrong with that, I've used the online chat a couple of times recently and normally had about 40 ish people in front of me, normally get connected to someone on the online chat within about 45 mins.  Maybe they all went out for a long lunch  ;D
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,574
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20741 on: Yesterday at 04:24:23 pm »
What's the deal with the site showing there's tickets available for Burnley but when you click through there's no free seats?

Logged

Offline sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20742 on: Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
Something seems wrong with that, I've used the online chat a couple of times recently and normally had about 40 ish people in front of me, normally get connected to someone on the online chat within about 45 mins.  Maybe they all went out for a long lunch  ;D

Got through 3 and half hours!
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline Jason87

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20743 on: Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm
Got through 3 and half hours!

Same, waited over 3 hours! Managed to get Burnley refunded though :).
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20744 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
I'm a bit confused - what are the criteria for Chelsea atm? I'm assuming it's not just for ballot winners now? Won't let me buy for someone on 4+

Need to sort someone mainly for Palace, expecting it'll be relatively easy if you're on your computer
Logged
YNWA.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20745 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Yes Chelsea tickets are still only for 13+ and 4+ successful in the ballot.

The rest of the 4+ wont be able to buy until the additional members sale
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20746 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:24:25 am
Know a lot who will skip a few games but not fussing with passing on via f&f so just not buying

Will be a bit harder next year but not has hard as it was in 2018/19 or 19/20

1 year of 'struggle' then the expansion is done with more tix

Good points all that responded. Plus just realised the chelsea available seats are still only for successful ballot.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20747 on: Today at 12:22:20 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Yes Chelsea tickets are still only for 13+ and 4+ successful in the ballot.

The rest of the 4+ wont be able to buy until the additional members sale

ah ok, that makes sense, thanks. wish they'd just have an easy grid on the ticket news page instead of needing to figure it out by piecing together three news posts together.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,697
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20748 on: Today at 01:01:13 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 15, 2021, 01:54:19 pm
Theres loads who credit hunt to get on 13+  so that theyre guaranteed tickets, but sell the lesser desirable games on to others. Theres no need for them to do that this season, as nothing bought this season counts for next year.

I can't speak for anyone else, but I've had 13+ for a few seasons now. I only go to 5 or 6 games. My brother and 2 mates are the same. I 'manage' these 4 cards in terms of who gets which game etc. The 4 of us pick which games we are going to throughout the season and anything else is up for grabs.
I could've sold all but 1 game 5 times over this season and made a dick load of money. The demand is definitely there from this side of the pond.
I dont whore the tickets out, and I certainly don't take anything over face value. Many long term posters on here can vouch for tbat.
Every ticket I pass on is to someone that has asked for it, and that goes for this season  also. Newcastle is the only one so far no one wants.

Ever start rabbiting on after having a few beers then wonder why you're rabbiting on? I feel like that now  :D
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20749 on: Today at 01:02:20 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:22:20 am
ah ok, that makes sense, thanks. wish they'd just have an easy grid on the ticket news page instead of needing to figure it out by piecing together three news posts together.

Its all here

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-28-aug-2021-0530pm-117
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 364
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20750 on: Today at 02:30:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:01:13 am
I can't speak for anyone else, but I've had 13+ for a few seasons now. I only go to 5 or 6 games. My brother and 2 mates are the same. I 'manage' these 4 cards in terms of who gets which game etc. The 4 of us pick which games we are going to throughout the season and anything else is up for grabs.
I could've sold all but 1 game 5 times over this season and made a dick load of money.

Theyll be thousands in the same boat if you include domestic away and cup competitions. Think the only way this will work now for home games is with a burner phone that is solely used for access to the ground.
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the wolrd...

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20751 on: Today at 06:57:20 am »
The sole unpurchaseable Adult/Junior ticket in Anny Road for Burnley. Nature is healing...
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20752 on: Today at 07:20:35 am »
Quote from: Jason87 on Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm
Same, waited over 3 hours! Managed to get Burnley refunded though :).

Sorry maybe I'm missing something.... Why didn't you just sell it through the ticket exchange to get a refund rather than sitting in a queue for 3 hours? Takes about 60 seconds
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 514 515 516 517 518 [519]   Go Up
« previous next »
 