Interesting that only 90% of season ticket holders and members have downloaded their cards so far, surely not 10% applied for photo cards?I can see it now, people turning up with their seasie/members cards trying to get in
I've had one transferred to me for my nephew for BurnleyI just opened the PDF through the Gmail app and then tapped on the "Save to Google Pay" link and it did it no problemI suspect for Chelsea that option hasn't been activated yet but will be available after this weekend?
I dont a link in a PDF will activate coming up to the game though? When I press add to Apple wallet nothing happens whatsoever. Youd imagine if the link was working it would send you to the wallet and youd be denied there if it wasnt the next game. Just looks like there no link in the PDF at all. Would love to know whats going on.
This. I opened the email/PDF using Gmail and chrome on the phone. I've also forwarded the pdf to my laptop and there is no link on the PDF there either for google pay (or indeed apply wallet). I've also tried multiple apps, Adobe PDF viewer, Google Drive PDF viewer etc - there is no hyperlink.
From what's in the google docs it's not an HTML link, it's a custom tag, it will only 'become' a link with the script and I don't know what it's looking for or doing to tell you if it'll activate itself, it's possible.
I wonder can my mate send it to me again when its the next game and the pdf will then generate a link? Surely to god numerous people are having this issue. Edit: I just checked on my Mac and by using the inspector I can see that there are only two links in the PDF, and they are for the guides on how to use the NFC pass on iPhone and Android. So there is literally no link to the ticket in the PDF.
Had a nightmare with my NFC for the 2 friendlies - ticket office had to issue paper tickets. I dont want the same issue on Saturday. Can I go to the ground on Friday to do a test to check its working ?
Probably best off asking the TO about going up to test but they have released a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzUAnd do you pay by Apple/google Pay in shops etc? It's the same process.
Has anyone tried to reset password (because they didnt do it last year when there was the bulk reset ) , received the reset link and then when you oblige to its password requirements it still says This password could not be accepted; please ensure your password satisfies the password policy.
There will also be useful NFC Help checkpoints around the stadium to give fans quick and easy support if they do experience any issues with their digital tickets at Anfield. The Kop Bar is also operating as a central hub where supporters can go for technical advice and support. This will be open from 9.30am on Saturday.
According to Dutton and another on the Anfield Wrap the friendlies were 80%~ paper tickets.
