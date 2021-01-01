« previous next »
Graham Smith

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20680 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:16:03 am
Interesting that only 90% of season ticket holders and members have downloaded their cards so far, surely not 10% applied for photo cards?

I can see it now, people turning up with their seasie/members cards trying to get in

Fake news those figures.
@GPS1892

@GPS1892

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20681 on: Today at 12:23:38 pm
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 12:22:30 pm
Fake news those figures.

That's naughty
stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20682 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm
Anybody else still not heard anything back about photo cards?
roots99

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20683 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:08:43 pm
I've had one transferred to me for my nephew for Burnley

I just opened the PDF through the Gmail app and then tapped on the "Save to Google Pay" link and it did it no problem

I suspect for Chelsea that option hasn't been activated yet but will be available after this weekend?

Did one for Burnley about 10 mins ago the same way and it worked. Only thing I'll add is it seemed to open a Chrome tab for maybe half a second (was too quick to be sure) before transferring it to the wallet. 

Maybe Chrome has to be installed on the phone as a kind of relay between the pdf and the Wallet
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in." - Bill Shankly

MerseysideBrum

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20684 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 12:19:01 pm
I dont a link in a PDF will activate coming up to the game though? When I press add to Apple wallet nothing happens whatsoever. Youd imagine if the link was working it would send you to the wallet and youd be denied there if it wasnt the next game. Just looks like there no link in the PDF at all. Would love to know whats going on.
This. I opened the email/PDF using Gmail and chrome on the phone. I've also forwarded the pdf to my laptop and there is no link on the PDF there either for google pay (or indeed apply wallet). I've also tried multiple apps, Adobe PDF viewer, Google Drive PDF viewer etc - there is no hyperlink.
The reds are coming up the hill boys.

Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20685 on: Today at 12:36:21 pm
Quote from: MerseysideBrum on Today at 12:28:47 pm
This. I opened the email/PDF using Gmail and chrome on the phone. I've also forwarded the pdf to my laptop and there is no link on the PDF there either for google pay (or indeed apply wallet). I've also tried multiple apps, Adobe PDF viewer, Google Drive PDF viewer etc - there is no hyperlink.

I wonder can my mate send it to me again when its the next game and the pdf will then generate a link? Surely to god numerous people are having this issue.

Edit: I just checked on my Mac and by using the inspector I can see that there are only two links in the PDF, and they are for the guides on how to use the NFC pass on iPhone and Android. So there is literally no link to the ticket in the PDF.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:02 pm by Red_Irishman »
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20686 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm
From what's in the google docs it's not an HTML link, it's a custom tag, it will only 'become' a link with the script and I don't know what it's looking for or doing to tell you if it'll activate itself, it's possible.
Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20687 on: Today at 12:51:40 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:50:01 pm
From what's in the google docs it's not an HTML link, it's a custom tag, it will only 'become' a link with the script and I don't know what it's looking for or doing to tell you if it'll activate itself, it's possible.

Thanks Claire, there is hope yet. A simple message from the club might help as I assume there are many in this boat.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20688 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 12:36:21 pm
I wonder can my mate send it to me again when its the next game and the pdf will then generate a link? Surely to god numerous people are having this issue.

Edit: I just checked on my Mac and by using the inspector I can see that there are only two links in the PDF, and they are for the guides on how to use the NFC pass on iPhone and Android. So there is literally no link to the ticket in the PDF.

In that case then I suspect its because the club haven't made the link available to be able to transfer yet so I'd get your mate to recall the ticket and then try sending it to you again at the start of next week.
Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20689 on: Today at 01:00:06 pm

Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
·
26m
Hi. The purchase history will come back soon. This is due to the tickets being prepared for the Burnley game. - Matt

Just seen this in reply to someone
MerseysideBrum

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20690 on: Today at 01:05:16 pm
Another strange thing is that I have both Burnley tickets I purchased on my phone now. I downloaded my membership card to my phone and it used to only show my Burnley ticket, as expected. However, it is now showing both tickets I purchased for Burnley across two cards. I have even transferred this ticket so I'm pretty sure it shouldn't be showing on my phone regardless of the fact I was the purchaser.
The reds are coming up the hill boys.

swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20691 on: Today at 03:01:07 pm
Loads of seats in 305 / 306 up for Burnley
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20692 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:01:07 pm
Loads of seats in 305 / 306 up for Burnley

Hope every game is like this haha
John_P

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20693 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm
Realised today my android mobile phone (bought in 2019) doesn't actually have NFC. Trying going through the FAQs and one bit says I'll need to use the bar code on the NFC ticket on my phone (which I've already downloaded), however other parts of the FAQ says I'll need a card instead with my photo on. Anyone have any idea what the correct answer is as I've yet to have a response from the club.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Gamertag: Chosen John

bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20694 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm
Bought two tickets for Chelsea during the sale and they're not in my account. Anyone else the same?
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20695 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm
Yup. All purchase history has disappeared. I believe others further up the thread have experienced same today. It will all be ok (repeat every 30seconds on loop).
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20696 on: Today at 03:43:43 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:01:07 pm
Loads of seats in 305 / 306 up for Burnley
they go quick?
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20697 on: Today at 04:17:56 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:01:07 pm
Loads of seats in 305 / 306 up for Burnley

Easiest tickets you can purchase for an opener!!

I know its months away but no way will they be this easy next season to buy. Youve got covid this year tied in with the fact credits arent going to count for next season.
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20698 on: Today at 04:29:57 pm
Had a nightmare with my NFC for the 2 friendlies - ticket office had to issue paper tickets. I dont want the same issue on Saturday. Can I go to the ground on Friday to do a test to check its working ?
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20699 on: Today at 04:49:25 pm
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 04:29:57 pm
Had a nightmare with my NFC for the 2 friendlies - ticket office had to issue paper tickets. I dont want the same issue on Saturday. Can I go to the ground on Friday to do a test to check its working ?

Probably best off asking the TO about going up to test but they have released a video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

And do you pay by Apple/google Pay in shops etc? It's the same process.
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20700 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:49:25 pm
Probably best off asking the TO about going up to test but they have released a video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

And do you pay by Apple/google Pay in shops etc? It's the same process.

Ive got an iPhone but dont use Apple Pay. Ive watched the video and was doing it correctly. On Sunday I was told there wasnt a ticket on the NFC even though the details were showing. On Monday the ticket wasnt even showing. The person in the ticket didnt know was the problem was and sent a message to the IT team but I havent heard anything.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20701 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm
Deffo worth a visit to the ground to get them to at least chase up the query with IT, if it's still not working on your device surely they can issue a paper ticket on Friday so you're not left arsing about.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20702 on: Today at 05:23:31 pm
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 12:22:30 pm
Fake news those figures.

tell us more...  :o :o
YNWA.

claresy2005

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20703 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm
Has anyone tried to reset password (because they didnt do it last year when there was the bulk reset ) , received the reset link and then when you oblige to its password requirements it still says  This password could not be accepted; please ensure your password satisfies the password policy.
Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20704 on: Today at 05:42:24 pm
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 05:34:46 pm
Has anyone tried to reset password (because they didnt do it last year when there was the bulk reset ) , received the reset link and then when you oblige to its password requirements it still says  This password could not be accepted; please ensure your password satisfies the password policy.

I think there's a bit of a bug where the system sends two reset emails, choose the link on the second email sent and it should work.
jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20705 on: Today at 06:10:53 pm
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 04:29:57 pm
Had a nightmare with my NFC for the 2 friendlies - ticket office had to issue paper tickets. I dont want the same issue on Saturday. Can I go to the ground on Friday to do a test to check its working ?

You can go down early on Saturday, this is from the Liverpool FC website.

Quote
There will also be useful NFC Help checkpoints around the stadium to give fans quick and easy support if they do experience any issues with their digital tickets at Anfield. The Kop Bar is also operating as a central hub where supporters can go for technical advice and support. This will be open from 9.30am on Saturday.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20706 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm
According to Dutton and another on the Anfield Wrap the friendlies were 80%~ paper tickets.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20707 on: Today at 06:28:00 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:12:46 pm
According to Dutton and another on the Anfield Wrap the friendlies were 80%~ paper tickets.
Christ. Not looking forward to the chaos on Saturday morning,

Has anyone received their staggered entry time yet?
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Liv4-3lee

Re: Members Sales
Reply #20708 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm
Just gone to check my tickets in google pay and get this message "google pay is currently updating so you won't be able to access the app" with a blue exclamation mark, been like this for ages now and the app it up to date.
