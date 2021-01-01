Ill ask him. Youre right though, I doubt hes an isolated case.
Send him this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzUIf that doesn't work contact the club and I'm sure they'll sort it.
They work anywhere. Mine said to enter via B but E was closer and had a short Q. You can go in together in any Kop one. Don't let them tell you otherwise. E was good last time, stewards etc.
Interesting that only 90% of season ticket holders and members have downloaded their cards so far, surely not 10% applied for photo cards?I can see it now, people turning up with their seasie/members cards trying to get in
Probably to try and stop what happened at the friendlies. They won't want loads of people turning up just before KO and expecting to get in within 5 mins. It makes sense until people get use to the NFC tickets and at least the club are trying to make entry a little bit smoother for the fans. I'd rather sit inside the ground for an hour before than queue outside for an hour and panic if I'm going to get in for KO.This is very helpful for anyone unsure of the new NFC ticketing system, share it far and wide with your mates, I don't want to end up in long queues again trying to get in
Anyone know a way of getting in touch with the useless twats at the ticket office?
Got two tickets in my basket now. But one membership just wont work? Saying I have already bought a ticket on that membership.
Tickets and this seasons History all still gone from my account this morning. Kind of worrying.
Mine is only showing the auto cup registration and Burnley (purchased yesterday) but my Chelsea ticket and all the other Premier league games I've registered for in the ballot are no longer there?
Same for me too - have to believe it's something they are doing behind the scenes.......surely
Seen admission times mentioned over the last few days, have they been sending these out? I haven't seen anything?
That's got nothing to do with the people you are referring to as "useless twats"
They always have been and always will be useless twats
Just got the Burnley ticket in my wallet but it doesnt actually say my name anywhere on the ticket. It just says General Admission and the seat details. If they are doing ID checks then theyll have nothing to reference it against.
ID checks aren't really a thing, you might get your ID checked if you go in a concessionary ticket but that'll be inside the ground.
Unfortunately I can no longer make the Burnley game, does anyone know if these can be returned to the club? (Membership, not Season Ticket).Cheers
Should be able to in the next few days, easier to pass to one of your pals
Okay okay, bit less of that, I think we'd all agree they're never going to achieve an outstanding customer service award but we don't know the ins and outs of what they're told and how that changes.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]