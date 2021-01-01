« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 950676 times)

Offline jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20640 on: Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm
Ill ask him. Youre right though, I doubt hes an isolated case.

Send him this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

If that doesn't work contact the club and I'm sure they'll sort it.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20641 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm
Send him this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzU

If that doesn't work contact the club and I'm sure they'll sort it.
Cheers mate.
Offline Istanbul5Star

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20642 on: Today at 07:00:39 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 10:01:50 pm
They work anywhere. Mine said to enter via B but E was closer and had a short Q. You can go in together in any Kop one. Don't let them tell you otherwise. E was good last time, stewards etc.
spot on... Makes things easier... Cheers for the response
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20643 on: Today at 07:16:03 am »
Interesting that only 90% of season ticket holders and members have downloaded their cards so far, surely not 10% applied for photo cards?

I can see it now, people turning up with their seasie/members cards trying to get in
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20644 on: Today at 07:21:17 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:16:03 am
Interesting that only 90% of season ticket holders and members have downloaded their cards so far, surely not 10% applied for photo cards?

I can see it now, people turning up with their seasie/members cards trying to get in
you'd really hope not but some people just don't get the messages saying otherwise
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Anyone been in this mornings sale?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 08:39:53 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:15:02 pm
Probably to try and stop what happened at the friendlies.  They won't want loads of people turning up just before KO and expecting to get in within 5 mins.  It makes sense until people get use to the NFC tickets and at least the club are trying to make entry a little bit smoother for the fans.  I'd rather sit inside the ground for an hour before than queue outside for an hour and panic if I'm going to get in for KO.

This is very helpful for anyone unsure of the new NFC ticketing system, share it far and wide with your mates, I don't want to end up in long queues again trying to get in  8)

Depends how many people take notice of the staggered times. Loads of people turned up late pre covid - doubt this will change now.

I agree though I'd rather get in the ground early.

Hopefully by the 2nd or 3rd game it will be completely sorted and people can get in quickly even if it's 10-15 before kick off.
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Anyone know a way of getting in touch with the useless twats at the ticket office?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 08:47:59 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 08:44:05 am
Anyone know a way of getting in touch with the useless twats at the ticket office?

Why are they useless twats?
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 08:48:44 am »
Got two tickets in my basket now. But one membership just wont work? Saying I have already bought a ticket on that membership.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 08:56:13 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 08:44:05 am
Anyone know a way of getting in touch with the useless twats at the ticket office?

You have to go on live chat with them on the website. Took me 4 hours waiting with 160 people infront of me yesterday
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 08:48:44 am
Got two tickets in my basket now. But one membership just wont work? Saying I have already bought a ticket on that membership.

You might have to switch one member to someone else? You can only get 1 ticket per member.
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20652 on: Today at 09:03:50 am »
Yer Ino that mate. Its for my lad and nephew. Ave got mine. Me nephews card works fine but me lads wont work and it definitely doesnt have a ticket purchased on
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20653 on: Today at 09:10:03 am »
Just got through on live chat. Ticket sales line doesnt open until 10am 🤣🤣
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20654 on: Today at 09:13:36 am »
Tickets and this seasons History all still gone from my account this morning. Kind of worrying.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20655 on: Today at 09:14:10 am »
Seen admission times mentioned over the last few days, have they been sending these out? I haven't seen anything?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20656 on: Today at 09:22:26 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 09:13:36 am
Tickets and this seasons History all still gone from my account this morning. Kind of worrying.

Mine is only showing the auto cup registration and Burnley (purchased yesterday) but my Chelsea ticket and all the other Premier league games I've registered for in the ballot are no longer there?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20657 on: Today at 09:23:56 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 08:48:44 am
Got two tickets in my basket now. But one membership just wont work? Saying I have already bought a ticket on that membership.

That's got nothing to do with the people you are referring to as "useless twats"

Online LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20658 on: Today at 09:24:04 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:22:26 am
Mine is only showing the auto cup registration and Burnley (purchased yesterday) but my Chelsea ticket and all the other Premier league games I've registered for in the ballot are no longer there?

Same for me too - have to believe it's something they are doing behind the scenes.......surely  :-\
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20659 on: Today at 09:24:56 am »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 09:24:04 am
Same for me too - have to believe it's something they are doing behind the scenes.......surely  :-\

Yeah or they've been told the season is cancelled after the Burnley game...
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20660 on: Today at 09:26:07 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:14:10 am
Seen admission times mentioned over the last few days, have they been sending these out? I haven't seen anything?
Not yet but they plan to ::)
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20661 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
I'm driving up from down south, so i will probably set off at 6am and try and get in as early as possible if I can.
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20662 on: Today at 09:43:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:23:56 am
That's got nothing to do with the people you are referring to as "useless twats"

They always have been and always will be useless twats
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20663 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
Just got the Burnley ticket in my wallet but it doesnt actually say my name anywhere on the ticket. It just says General Admission and the seat details. If they are doing ID checks then theyll have nothing to reference it against.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20664 on: Today at 09:51:40 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 09:43:07 am
They always have been and always will be useless twats

Hopefully they give you the help you deserve then.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20665 on: Today at 10:04:46 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:43:27 am
Just got the Burnley ticket in my wallet but it doesnt actually say my name anywhere on the ticket. It just says General Admission and the seat details. If they are doing ID checks then theyll have nothing to reference it against.
ID checks aren't really a thing, you might get your ID checked if you go in a concessionary ticket but that'll be inside the ground.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20666 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 09:43:07 am
They always have been and always will be useless twats

Hopefully you don't call them that whenever you speak to them considering that the TO staff have had a shit load of abuse over things this summer
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20667 on: Today at 10:23:06 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:04:46 am
ID checks aren't really a thing, you might get your ID checked if you go in a concessionary ticket but that'll be inside the ground.
Cheers mate. Few of my pals have said theyve got no name on theirs either so guess its fine.
Online Jason87

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20668 on: Today at 10:27:18 am »
Unfortunately I can no longer make the Burnley game, does anyone know if these can be returned to the club? (Membership, not Season Ticket).

Cheers
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20669 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
Quote from: Jason87 on Today at 10:27:18 am
Unfortunately I can no longer make the Burnley game, does anyone know if these can be returned to the club? (Membership, not Season Ticket).

Cheers

Should be able to in the next few days, easier to pass to one of your pals
Online Jason87

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20670 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:36:03 am
Should be able to in the next few days, easier to pass to one of your pals

Cheers, fingers crossed, I tried to get onto the Live chat but it's turned off.

None of my mates can make it either so I'm stuck with them if I can't return.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20671 on: Today at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Today at 09:43:07 am
They always have been and always will be useless twats

Okay okay, bit less of that, I think we'd all agree they're never going to achieve an outstanding customer service award but we don't know the ins and outs of what they're told and how that changes.
Online rustynut9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20672 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:50:32 am
Okay okay, bit less of that, I think we'd all agree they're never going to achieve an outstanding customer service award but we don't know the ins and outs of what they're told and how that changes.

Yer fair enough I didnt mean it personally against individuals I ment the way its run 👍🏻
