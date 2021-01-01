Probably to try and stop what happened at the friendlies. They won't want loads of people turning up just before KO and expecting to get in within 5 mins. It makes sense until people get use to the NFC tickets and at least the club are trying to make entry a little bit smoother for the fans. I'd rather sit inside the ground for an hour before than queue outside for an hour and panic if I'm going to get in for KO.



This is very helpful for anyone unsure of the new NFC ticketing system, share it far and wide with your mates, I don't want to end up in long queues again trying to get in



Depends how many people take notice of the staggered times. Loads of people turned up late pre covid - doubt this will change now.I agree though I'd rather get in the ground early.Hopefully by the 2nd or 3rd game it will be completely sorted and people can get in quickly even if it's 10-15 before kick off.