Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20600 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm »
Oh that's a weird one. Hopefully it'll show up for you soon, if it doesn't by next week I'd get onto the club
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20601 on: Today at 06:28:28 pm »
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 06:13:53 pm
No on the order history page on my account. NFC pass now shows Burnley.

I just had a look at my order history and it only shows Burnley in mine too despite definitely having Palace and Chelsea.

Such a...strange...system.

Also, I wonder what happens when you try to distribute a registration entry. Probably break the system so I won't try...
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20602 on: Today at 06:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 05:19:26 pm
Why are there staggered entry times? There wasnt any for the last home match.

Not sure if it's Covid-related or NFC-related. As long as it's not 2 hours before kick-off I'm fine with getting in early.
YNWA.

Online Istanbul Boy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20603 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm »
Has anyone actually been able to download an NFC pass for the Burnley match?  Logged into my account on the phone.  Clicked Download NFC pass and I get a 404 error - File or Directory not found.

I've also had to buy two new smartphones for my 81 year old parents as their current phones although only 18 months old have no NFC capability.  I'd download their NFC passes to my phone but can't always guarantee I can go through the turnstile with them at the same time.  They haven't made this easy for older folks or people with no techno ability.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20604 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Ticket sent, Apple wallet link took 10mins to work but all sorted
Offline keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20605 on: Today at 06:39:59 pm »
Managed to get a ticket for a mate at 1pm this afternoon so two hours post the sale time. Dont give up if you dont get in early and keep refreshing if you have the time too. I found that refreshing whilst in a block was a lot more successful than stadium view.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20606 on: Today at 06:42:50 pm »
Got a ticket for Palace sent to me from a mate but the link to Apple Wallet in the pdf doesnt work. I know its not the next game but to my knowledge a PDF isnt going to change in the week of a game so Im not sure whats happening. Unless the NFC pass itself will only accept it the week of a game?

When I click the link nothing happens.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20607 on: Today at 06:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 06:42:50 pm
Got a ticket for Palace sent to me from a mate but the link to Apple Wallet in the pdf doesnt work. I know its not the next game but to my knowledge a PDF isnt going to change in the week of a game so Im not sure whats happening. Unless the NFC pass itself will only accept it the week of a game?

When I click the link nothing happens.

think you just gotta wait until after burnley and chelsea
YNWA.

Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20608 on: Today at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:44:28 pm
think you just gotta wait until after burnley and chelsea

Its mad the amount of guessing going on with all this.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20609 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:45:53 pm
Same for me, Chelsea tickets have disappeared. Still got the ballot registration and ballot result showing, but tickets arent there
same here, disturbuted Burnley and Chelsea disappeared, so weird
Online LFConor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20610 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm »
Chelsea ticket vanished on my order history too
"If the supporters like me, it's not half as much as I like them"
Kenny Dalglish - 6/2/2011

6 European Cups and 19 Leagues thats what we call history

Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20611 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm »
Whys there no option to distribute to those on our F&F list and have to put their details in? Makes no sense?
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20612 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:15:47 pm
Whys there no option to distribute to those on our F&F list and have to put their details in? Makes no sense?

Because the club have said that's not in use just yet and you don't have to distribute to people on your F&F list for the first 3 matches.
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20613 on: Today at 07:33:52 pm »
Anyone whos been recently to the friendlies know whether the SeatServe service still operates? Cant get the app to open
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Istanbul5Star

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20614 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm »
Off topic here... Will a ticket with turnstiles E on the Kop (Kenny side) be able to gain access from the B turnstiles (main side)?

Little lads ticket is in 208 and mine and my brothers is 203 so rather than the messing round of trying to get tickets swapped or sending my brother in to go wait inside by the E turnstiles whilst I go send my little lad through E before walking back round myself... I was just gonna try all entering through B. Don't know of that would work though.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20615 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 06:38:40 pm
Has anyone actually been able to download an NFC pass for the Burnley match?  Logged into my account on the phone.  Clicked Download NFC pass and I get a 404 error - File or Directory not found.

I've also had to buy two new smartphones for my 81 year old parents as their current phones although only 18 months old have no NFC capability.  I'd download their NFC passes to my phone but can't always guarantee I can go through the turnstile with them at the same time.  They haven't made this easy for older folks or people with no techno ability.

If you're using an android, use Google Chrome browser to download it
