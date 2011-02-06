Has anyone actually been able to download an NFC pass for the Burnley match? Logged into my account on the phone. Clicked Download NFC pass and I get a 404 error - File or Directory not found.



I've also had to buy two new smartphones for my 81 year old parents as their current phones although only 18 months old have no NFC capability. I'd download their NFC passes to my phone but can't always guarantee I can go through the turnstile with them at the same time. They haven't made this easy for older folks or people with no techno ability.