Thanks- good to see the club are now fully committed to getting young fans into the ground- making young adult and junior tickets available in every area in every sale will make it so much easier. I remember managing to get the last junior ticket in the Leicester bulk sale a few years ago (when I was eligible for junior tickets) and then not being able to get any others in the same area, so instead of paying £9, I had to pay £53. Good to know this sort of thing won't happen now.
They limit the number of YA seats they sell in the league. If they haven't sold the allocation in the 13+ sale or the ballots then they'll still have it available 1000 a match total including seasies
I know that was their rule before, but I get the impression that they've removed the limit (just as they have for junior tickets)- I have never seen YA tickets in additional members sales before (except away end allocations that weren't taken up).
Cant distribute tickets, take it its same for everyone else?
I can highlight my ticket , click distribute but when I go to the next screen, the tick box and distribute button are greyed out.
Same as every other member then!
Liverpool FC is ready to welcome supporters back to a full Anfield for a Premier League fixture for the first time since March 2020.Following trials of new stadium entry processes at Anfield, the club will be using full NFC technology for supporters to access the stadium for the first home match against Burnley.A full review of the trials has been completed and there are a number of changes made to the matchday operation to improve supporters experience entering the stadium.Here is the key information supporters attending the game need to know:NFC passesIn addition to the clubs drive to move to digital technology for stadium entry, the Premier League is also encouraging all clubs to operate a digital-first policy this coming season. This means that all supporters in attendance at a fixture held at Anfield will use NFC tickets or photo ID cards to access the stadium. There will be no Print@Home or paper tickets.Supporters are reminded to download their digital ticket to their smartphone before arriving at Anfield.There will also be useful NFC Help checkpoints around the stadium to give fans quick and easy support if they do experience any issues with their digital tickets at Anfield. The Kop Bar is also operating as a central hub where supporters can go for technical advice and support.Arrive earlyPreparing for returning to Anfield is essential and supporters are encouraged to arrive early in plenty of time before the match starts to allow for checks and search procedures. Queues may be likely the closer to kick-off you arrive. It is also advised to plan your journey and view the updated travel map.Staggered entry timesStaggered entry times will be in place for supporters, to safely control the flow of fans around the ground. Supporters will be contacted directly via email with details of their entry time ahead of the match, and fans are asked to enter during their allocated time.Visit us safelyAlthough no longer required by government guidance, it is recommended that fans wear a face covering and maintain distance from fellow supporters where possible when entering and leaving the stadium.In line with our city partners at Liverpool City Councils Ground Safety Advisory Group and Public Health Department, supporters are strongly recommended to take a lateral flow test 24 to 36 hours prior to kick-off.Fans are also reminded that Anfield is home to many people, so we ask that you respect residents by leaving quietly and taking any litter home with you.Food and drinkThe price of a pint inside the stadium has been reduced to £2.90.There will be no food containers outside Anfield for the Burnley fixture.Thank youWe really appreciate your support and co-operation with these new matchday changes. We cant do this without you, and we cant wait to have you back!
Ive distributed a members ticket for the palace game. My mate got the ticket in an email straight away, opened the PDF attachment but cant click the add to apple wallet button for some reason!
Probably to do with Burnley being the next game. Once the Chelsea game is out of the way, he'll probably be able to add it then.
Not confident as Im seeing others having same issue with Burnley tickets. Add to that, the tickets have completely disappeared from my account online as if I never bought them!
I've distributed 2 Burnley tickets. Both have showed up on the receivers wallet straight away through the link in the email they got. Future games won't show up on the wallet until it is the next game being played if the Burnley game is anything to go by. It didn't show on my wallet until the friendlies were over.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI3lVqOtRzUThis is all we needed in a more timely manner!
I wouldnt get too stressed, that happened to my son for Bilbao along with a few others on here.On approaching Anfield on the day he got the welcome to Anfield message and the ticket re-appeared in his Apple wallet.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440960-important-preparations-ahead-of-liverpool-v-burnley£2.90 a pint. Fucking bargain that.
I got a ticket in the ballot for Chelsea which was showing in my account when I bought it. Today I managed to get a ticket for Burnley in the additional members sale for me and two mates. They are now showing up in my ticket account but my Chelsea ticket has vanished? Anyone in same boat?
Same for me, Chelsea tickets have disappeared. Still got the ballot registration and ballot result showing, but tickets arent there
Yeah exactly the same. Glad im not the only one. Hopefully will resolve in next few days.
