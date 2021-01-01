« previous next »
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20520 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
32 mins waiting time for me
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Sold out already? Big jump to 34 mins there?
Online jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20522 on: Today at 11:04:01 am »
6 mins
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20523 on: Today at 11:05:37 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:01:55 am
This is more like it. 54 mins and over an hour.

Oh how Ive missed the additional sales

When did you connect to the queue?
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20524 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:04:01 am
6 mins

Let us know what it looks like
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20525 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:05:37 am
When did you connect to the queue?
It connected to the queue from the waiting area/whatever it is that started just after half ten
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20526 on: Today at 11:07:22 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:03:42 am
Sold out already? Big jump to 34 mins there?

Few hundred seats still available
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20527 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Over 4000 users ahead of me. Not sure this is going to be a successful morning
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20528 on: Today at 11:09:27 am »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:07:22 am
Few hundred seats still available
Dont think Ill be in in time, but where are they out of interest?
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20529 on: Today at 11:11:00 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:09:27 am
Dont think Ill be in in time, but where are they out of interest?

Theres availability in:

U1, U2, U9
L1
And nearly all of lower and upper annie (apart from away end)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20530 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:09:27 am
Dont think Ill be in in time, but where are they out of interest?

Was just the ones left from the bulks

Still not seen the restricted seats released for this game yet
Online Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20531 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »

Plenty on there though mainly Upper Main and Anfield Rd Lower and Upper. A few in the upper Kenny.

I got in after about 3 mins and Im not someone who has ever got anything in the bulk sale before. Joined simultaneously on two devices and the other one has a long wait so maybe its properly randomised this time.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20532 on: Today at 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:11:00 am
Theres availability in:

U1, U2, U9
L1
And nearly all of lower and upper annie (apart from away end)

Ahhh lower will be rows 34 and 35!
Online Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20533 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:11:56 am
Ahhh lower will be rows 34 and 35!

They are indeed.

I would say a couple of hundred were left in U1 and U9
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20534 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
For some reason blocks KG, KN and KP and showing as unavailable but when I click through to them there is a shit load of seats available in them all
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20535 on: Today at 11:18:13 am »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:17:37 am
For some reason blocks KG, KN and KP and showing as unavailable but when I click through to them there is a shit load of seats available in them all
Ssssshhhhhhh
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20536 on: Today at 11:19:01 am »
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20537 on: Today at 11:21:17 am »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:17:37 am
For some reason blocks KG, KN and KP and showing as unavailable but when I click through to them there is a shit load of seats available in them all

Yeah but you can't add them to a basket can you?

Still a good few hundred left for anyone waiting, big bulks some in U1 and 9.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20538 on: Today at 11:23:27 am »
Got put in Instantly and got a ticket Row 1 in Anfield Road, Brilliant.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20539 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:17:37 am
For some reason blocks KG, KN and KP and showing as unavailable but when I click through to them there is a shit load of seats available in them all

they're the unsold 'reds bar' seats. They must be waiting to make them available.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20540 on: Today at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:18:13 am
Ssssshhhhhhh

They definitely monitor this thread as you can't get in to them now ;D
Online jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20541 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Managed to get one in the main stand upper, so chuffed with that.  Seems to be only the odd ticket left now, they keep appearing and disappearing.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20542 on: Today at 11:31:20 am »
Nothing left at 11.30 so chuffed I got the ballot for Chelsea or it would be same old story.
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20543 on: Today at 11:34:51 am »
Got in 11.27. Nothing left initially, after a few refreshes managed to nab a couple in upper Anfield Rd block 227.

Over the moon. Roll on Saturday.
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20544 on: Today at 11:37:14 am »
In the upper Annie, wasnt an issue better system for buying for now.

Will see how the NFC fiasco goes on Saturday.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20545 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:31:20 am
Nothing left at 11.30 so chuffed I got the ballot for Chelsea or it would be same old story.

refresh... loads popping up
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20546 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
Nothing there when I get into section. Looking for two together anyway. Thanks.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20547 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Pretty much the whole of u9 is up for Chelsea
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20548 on: Today at 11:59:05 am »
Chelsea wont sell out on 4+

Be an interesting one
