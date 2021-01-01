This is more like it. 54 mins and over an hour.Oh how Ive missed the additional sales
6 mins
When did you connect to the queue?
Sold out already? Big jump to 34 mins there?
Few hundred seats still available
Dont think Ill be in in time, but where are they out of interest?
Theres availability in:U1, U2, U9L1And nearly all of lower and upper annie (apart from away end)
Ahhh lower will be rows 34 and 35!
For some reason blocks KG, KN and KP and showing as unavailable but when I click through to them there is a shit load of seats available in them all
Ssssshhhhhhh
Nothing left at 11.30 so chuffed I got the ballot for Chelsea or it would be same old story.
