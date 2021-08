They are not rail seats.



To be clear the club have installed a rail behind a seat but the rest of the row remains in place.



That is probably better for standing than the traditional metal seat incorporated into a rail seat. As they probably would not be allowed to be locked up in England, when those are not bolted into the upright position they drop down into the seated position. Whereas the normal style seating will flip upright when not seated.They are more annoying when they are not bolted up as they get in the way or drop back on you - eg. Hoffenheim away.