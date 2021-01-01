« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 929850 times)

Offline Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 08:13:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:11:29 pm
Was the QR code you used on an email?

I got in using my mobile through the Apple wallet. Is that NFC?

On my mobile. I had to click on the 3 dots on the top right of the card and the QR code is on that bit. Not sure what bit is NFC.
Offline AJ

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:11:29 pm
Was the QR code you used on an email?

I got in using my mobile through the Apple wallet. Is that NFC?
Yeah that sounds like NFC, assuming you just had the pass on your screen and did nothing else with it. By the time I got in at 4ish we were being told to go to the pass, click on the 3 dots (iPhone) and access the QR code instead. The QR codes need to be placed inside the scanners instead of being held up in front of them
Offline bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 08:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:54:08 pm
https://twitter.com/J1M_MARSHA11/status/1424392849810931713?s=20

Watford had the same issues

Doubt it's of the same scale as can't see anything online other than a random tweet you've found.
Offline AJ

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 08:13:32 pm
On my mobile. I had to click on the 3 dots on the top right of the card and the QR code is on that bit. Not sure what bit is NFC.
If you'd used NFC you wouldn't have had to do the 3 dots and get up the QR code bit. You'd have just presented your phone to the reader

The Android NFC guide sort of shows the difference but says you'll present your QR code to the reader which isn't right, you need to put it in the scanner

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7475__8301__nfc_for__members_android_v11_(1).pdf
Online OOS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 08:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 08:05:07 pm
Absolute shambles getting in the ground today. Easy when I eventually got to the turnstile, 90 mins to get into the ground for 4.30 right on kick off. They need to sort it out and quickly.

I had downloaded the match ticket to my Google pay, scanned it and was easy. Waited 90 mins and I was through the turnstile in no bother. Only downside is my soft arse had no idea when it beeped, only for a stewart to shout at me to push the thing before it locked me out.   ;D

Got told to use the barcode, but I just placed me phone against the sensor.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 08:16:44 pm
If you'd used NFC you wouldn't have had to do the 3 dots and get up the QR code bit. You'd have just presented your phone to the reader

The Android NFC guide sort of shows the difference but says you'll present your QR code to the reader which isn't right, you need to put it in the scanner

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7475__8301__nfc_for__members_android_v11_(1).pdf

Im not sure then . It was in my wallet on iPhone. I just got told straight away to use the barcode, maybe because it was 4.30 when I got to the turnstile.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:05 pm by Carllfc »
Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,261
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm »
Has there been any word on transferring tickets to F&F yet? Im not if weve been told how to do that yet.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • Seis Veces
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Just read the Spirit of Shankly statement saying many were still outside after kick off and some just went home. Teething problems indeed. Much to work on in these next couple of weeks.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 08:30:11 pm
Has there been any word on transferring tickets to F&F yet? Im not if weve been told how to do that yet.

The deadline to finalise the F&F list is Wednesday? Presume info will come out shortly after that.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,846
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 08:30:11 pm
Has there been any word on transferring tickets to F&F yet? Im not if weve been told how to do that yet.
As far as I know at the moment, there's nothing you can do. Once all the tickets for the first game have been issued to the ticket holder (maybe after 11/8), then they transfer it to you. You need to log in to your supporter ID, click on tickets and its available to download in to the phone wallet.
Looking at todays issues though, I'm not sure if you get a NFC or a QR code :)

I could be wrong but I think that's it mate.
Offline Jsk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 08:16:44 pm
If you'd used NFC you wouldn't have had to do the 3 dots and get up the QR code bit. You'd have just presented your phone to the reader

The Android NFC guide sort of shows the difference but says you'll present your QR code to the reader which isn't right, you need to put it in the scanner

https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7475__8301__nfc_for__members_android_v11_(1).pdf
I dont think its as easy as that

In my experience at the Palace Match in May, scanners were randomly not picking up iPhone NFC, you got zero response, no red light just nothing, my 3 family members got in without problem (1 Android, 2 iPhones) i couldnt get in at any of the turnstiles, in desperation and keen to avoid the queue for customer services I tried my Apple Watch NFC and it worked!

Was a widespread problem and stewards were shouting for people to close the passes and only open them when you got to the turnstile, so they knew there was a technology problem them, so disappointing that they didnt use the warning sign to test and iron out the problems over the summer, before trying it with a near full capacity.

The lack of stewarding outside the ground was very poor today and caused chaotic snaking queues today, credit to supporters for keeping their cool and organising themselves.

I had my 6 year old and my cards on my phone, scanned him in on the QR given the problems in May (there was no QR on the May iPhone Tickets)

Then tried NFC on mine and it worked.
 
Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 09:07:17 pm »
A lot of people queue jumped too I noticed
Offline AJ

  • a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK  soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,047
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Jsk on Today at 09:04:57 pm
I dont think its as easy as that 
Oh I'm certainly not saying that its that easy for us as end users. Just that's the difference between the two technologies that are supported and how they're used

Clearly there are issues that prevent it from working which is why they fall back to using QR codes

I was just interested if it had been working at any point today for anyone. By the time we got to us they weren't even telling us to try NFC, just sraight to QR codes
Offline Divock

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Yer baldy head
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 09:19:04 pm »
Just as a heads up, I'm pretty sure you can buzz in at different turnstiles to the ones specified on your NFC pass (provided they're for the same stand/you can access your seat from them) - so I'll just be going for the shortest viable queue at the Burnley game. We had "A" on our passes so a steward insisted that we join the A queue (the longest one at our part of the ground) at 15:10 but by the time we got near the front, which was about 16:15, the stewards were suggesting that we go around the Kop to use E and F instead. We stayed put and ended up being directed to B anyway. I'm not having a dig at the stewards btw, felt very bad for them today; they don't get paid enough to deal with that level of chaos. The queues for A and B were still stretched the length of the Main Stand at c.16:00 so I can fully believe that plenty missed kick off.

My pass worked fine but from talking to people who had been to test theirs it's clear that there are still plenty of issues with the system. One fella had tested his pass 30 times and only succeeded twice. It seems that certain phones are maybe better than others for NFC purposes?

One thing's for sure, I'll definitely be getting to the ground early for the next few games. I don't profess to be an expert but given the scale of the issues today it's difficult to see how the necessary improvements can be made in time for the game tomorrow (or even for Burnley in a few weeks when the ground will be at full capacity). They'll have to sort it pretty sharpish though, if not for supporters then for Sky and BT - they won't be impressed if kick-offs keep getting delayed.
Online stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We go again
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 09:26:38 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 09:24:12 pm
Spirit of Shankly otherwise known as Save our Season tickets complaining once again, Sigh.

SOS are self interest and only pipe up when it affects them, thankfully this is going to stop people abusing season tickets and stop them touting.

says the man whod love a season ticket
Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 09:27:47 pm »
We joined the turnstile C queue at 15.05 and didnt get in the ground until 16.15. Absolute shambles and no information was provided by stewards until you were literally outside the turnstile. We got straight in with the QR code so obviously we were a bit bemused why everything was taking so long when it took us a few seconds, until I read this thread and realised that other fans QR codes / NFC passes werent scanning.

Even if its better for Osasuna tomorrow night, Im still probably aiming to get to the ground for Burnley by 11am at the latest. 25% additional capacity and I dont trust the club to get it right by then. I know the club are in a difficult position to have this new system implemented by the 22/23 season but theyve had a significant amount of time already and today was really poor and a bit embarrassing for fans that only have this opportunity to attend a match this season. I shouldnt have to get to the ground an hour and a half before a match just to be able to guarantee access. Some fans are always going to arrive 15/20 mins before kick off and there is no way following todays events I can envisage it being almost perfect by Burnley.

They have literally no chance of doing any ID checks on anyone so I imagine the touts will still be able to get round it.
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,832
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 09:24:12 pm
Spirit of Shankly otherwise known as Save our Season tickets complaining once again, Sigh.

SOS are self interest and only pipe up when it affects them, thankfully this is going to stop people abusing season tickets and stop them touting.
Fucking bizarre post.
Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 10:00:49 pm »
One think I spotted. I used iPhone NFC. Asked the steward just to confirm I hold it up like contactless. Yes
Ok so I get to the gate and I do just that, my phone recognised the NFC and stated all done and got the ping on phone. However the gate hadnt recognised it and no light etc ( had pulled the phone away as you do)
Eventually on 3rd attempt I had the phone up to it for a good 15 sec before it let me in.

So wondering if people with the NFC pulled the phone back too soon.

100% there were issues with qr codes saw so many infront just not scan. Phone and print outs.

No one should blame the stewards on this, that was just unprecedented.
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,143
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: AJ on Today at 08:13:39 pm
Yeah that sounds like NFC, assuming you just had the pass on your screen and did nothing else with it. By the time I got in at 4ish we were being told to go to the pass, click on the 3 dots (iPhone) and access the QR code instead. The QR codes need to be placed inside the scanners instead of being held up in front of them

Yeah just the members card on the screen. I didnt even think about using the three dots to bring up the QR code.

More stewards were needed to support, especially with organising the crowds. This is not going to be sorted by tomorrow
Online stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Must have felt like living the online queue ticket system in real life! An hour to wait!  :P
Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:11:12 pm
Must have felt like living the online queue ticket system in real life! An hour to wait!  :P
Pretty much. Theyve done really well with providing a number of useful updates over the last few weeks as well as allowing the guys and girls who got to 13+ credits in 19/20 to be guaranteed tickets. However, an event like today just brings it all back down to earth again. One step forwards, two steps back.
Online stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:17:39 pm
Pretty much. Theyve done really well with providing a number of useful updates over the last few weeks as well as allowing the guys and girls who got to 13+ credits in 19/20 to be guaranteed tickets. However, an event like today just brings it all back down to earth again. One step forwards, two steps back.

The only thing they get right the last few years are their U-turns. Just a matter of time before this becomes another one. You bring in new technology slowly to be used with current methods and then faze them out gradually, not just bringing it in abruptly like this with far too many fans not having a clue about the process at all. Then they want the family and friends lists and transfering ready to go by Wednesday too!  :butt
Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:52:56 pm
The only thing they get right the last few years are their U-turns. Just a matter of time before this becomes another one. You bring in new technology slowly to be used with current methods and then faze them out gradually, not just bringing it in abruptly like this with far too many fans not having a clue about the process at all. Then they want the family and friends lists and transfering ready to go by Wednesday too!  :butt

It's not upto them to u-turn. It would be the Premier League
