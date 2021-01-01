Just as a heads up, I'm pretty sure you can buzz in at different turnstiles to the ones specified on your NFC pass (provided they're for the same stand/you can access your seat from them) - so I'll just be going for the shortest viable queue at the Burnley game. We had "A" on our passes so a steward insisted that we join the A queue (the longest one at our part of the ground) at 15:10 but by the time we got near the front, which was about 16:15, the stewards were suggesting that we go around the Kop to use E and F instead. We stayed put and ended up being directed to B anyway. I'm not having a dig at the stewards btw, felt very bad for them today; they don't get paid enough to deal with that level of chaos. The queues for A and B were still stretched the length of the Main Stand at c.16:00 so I can fully believe that plenty missed kick off.



My pass worked fine but from talking to people who had been to test theirs it's clear that there are still plenty of issues with the system. One fella had tested his pass 30 times and only succeeded twice. It seems that certain phones are maybe better than others for NFC purposes?



One thing's for sure, I'll definitely be getting to the ground early for the next few games. I don't profess to be an expert but given the scale of the issues today it's difficult to see how the necessary improvements can be made in time for the game tomorrow (or even for Burnley in a few weeks when the ground will be at full capacity). They'll have to sort it pretty sharpish though, if not for supporters then for Sky and BT - they won't be impressed if kick-offs keep getting delayed.