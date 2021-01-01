If you'd used NFC you wouldn't have had to do the 3 dots and get up the QR code bit. You'd have just presented your phone to the reader
The Android NFC guide sort of shows the difference but says you'll present your QR code to the reader which isn't right, you need to put it in the scanner
https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7475__8301__nfc_for__members_android_v11_(1).pdf
I dont think its as easy as that
In my experience at the Palace Match in May, scanners were randomly not picking up iPhone NFC, you got zero response, no red light just nothing, my 3 family members got in without problem (1 Android, 2 iPhones) i couldnt get in at any of the turnstiles, in desperation and keen to avoid the queue for customer services I tried my Apple Watch NFC and it worked!
Was a widespread problem and stewards were shouting for people to close the passes and only open them when you got to the turnstile, so they knew there was a technology problem them, so disappointing that they didnt use the warning sign to test and iron out the problems over the summer, before trying it with a near full capacity.
The lack of stewarding outside the ground was very poor today and caused chaotic snaking queues today, credit to supporters for keeping their cool and organising themselves.
I had my 6 year old and my cards on my phone, scanned him in on the QR given the problems in May (there was no QR on the May iPhone Tickets)
Then tried NFC on mine and it worked.