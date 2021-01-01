« previous next »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19680 on: Today at 02:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:56:30 pm
One of lads I know of one of the top bods in the ticket office at Wigan (yes I know) he had the same role at Southampton

He told me that Wigan turned down the chance to get this software due to it's lack of robustness under stress

Also the people at Wigan think that if United and Liverpool run a ticket sale at the same time, the system wouldn't be able to handle the traffic

Hahahaha not surprised in the slightest! Shite site, beauty of of the shelf software as a service solutions
Offline [streety]

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19681 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
Which are the adult/junior blocks? Keep seeing family section on Google but can't find a link to the blocks.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19682 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:56:30 pm
One of lads I know of one of the top bods in the ticket office at Wigan (yes I know) he had the same role at Southampton

He told me that Wigan turned down the chance to get this software due to it's lack of robustness under stress

Also the people at Wigan think that if United and Liverpool run a ticket sale at the same time, the system wouldn't be able to handle the traffic
can't wait for the ACS sale next week then
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19683 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:25 pm
Hahahaha not surprised in the slightest! Shite site, beauty of of the shelf software as a service solutions

Correct, but SaaS is configurable, any idiot would see 20 minutes to complete a transaction for a concert sale is fine, but repeating it 7 times or even 3 like this morning on a system with it's current infrastructure and architecture behind the scenes, is a mess waiting to happen. We've probably just took the base COTS package crossed their fingers and run with it.

I mean it took 14 minutes 37 seconds from the selection of the first ticket to get 3 pairs for the 3 games. Anybody can see with the performance of that system, you're going to time out with a 20 minute window for 7 matches

Wonder if the club asked for the performance metrics, I'd doubt it

It's the lack of robustness under stress and load that's the worry
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19684 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:18:46 pm
can't wait for the ACS sale next week then

Forgot about that, do we think it will be a Thursday?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19685 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:18:46 pm
can't wait for the ACS sale next week then

yeah mate the checking eligibility on 9th will be bad enough but the sale if you qualify will be carnage I reckon

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:24:59 pm
Forgot about that, do we think it will be a Thursday?

18th for sale if you're eligble
Offline courty61

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19686 on: Today at 02:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Kopite21795 on Today at 10:53:25 am
Going off topic slightly. Seen the NFC is downloadable for members with 4-19 games from previous seasons. My mate cant download it as he is on 3 but has a Burnley ticket. Anyone any idea what will happen in terms of getting in the ground that day?

I was able to download it and I have 0 league credits. On an android phone
Offline indian magic

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19687 on: Today at 02:42:26 pm »
Please advise on the following

CONSTANT ISSUES WITH PAYMENT CARD DECLINED.

So i qualify as per 13 plus games
my visa debit card is registered in my name and crucially it is registered to the same postal address that my membership card is registered to.

 I proceed to checkpiut and enter all card info
and even recieve a Natwest pop uo to complete further security details but I STILL recieve error  as follows

.........." The payment process was not completed. Please click here to try again.
Error occurred trying to collect payment. Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Please use a different card or select another payment method.  "


I have phoned my bank Natwest.
They confirm my billing address is whayt it shoud be -
they have said that they can see the transaction hitting the Natwest system and they confirmed it as LFC etc.
She advised me there is not an issue for it to be decliend at Natwest end. All is fine at Natwest end.


We know that the LFC phone lines are clsoed for support -
and the online Live  chat service temp suspended. Emails take up to five days to respond to.

has anyone had same issue as  me and any resolution. One of my friends has had same issue and so he then used a different debit card in his family member name - registered to his same postal addy and it worked for him. I have just the one debit card as other payment cards are registered to my family paddress for convenience reasons .

But i may try and change the registered billing addy for my other two debit cards to see if trying a different card provoder makes a difference - as per my friends experience.

Any advice Please? Thanks
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19688 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:28:11 pm
18th for sale if you're eligble

Yes, should be less busy in work by then.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19689 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: indian magic on Today at 02:42:26 pm

my visa debit card is registered in my name and crucially it is registered to the same postal address that my membership card is registered to.


That shouldn't matter. When you are entering the card details and you add the billing address, as long as it is the same address that you have registered with your bank, it shouldn't be relevant what address you have your LFC membership registered to.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19690 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:24:48 pm
Correct, but SaaS is configurable, any idiot would see 20 minutes to complete a transaction for a concert sale is fine, but repeating it 7 times or even 3 like this morning on a system with it's current infrastructure and architecture behind the scenes, is a mess waiting to happen. We've probably just took the base COTS package crossed their fingers and run with it.

I mean it took 14 minutes 37 seconds from the selection of the first ticket to get 3 pairs for the 3 games. Anybody can see with the performance of that system, you're going to time out with a 20 minute window for 7 matches

Wonder if the club asked for the performance metrics, I'd doubt it

It's the lack of robustness under stress and load that's the worry

Just a question of how scalable their service is

The issue is defo caused by people not being kicked out after checking out. Can sign in and out as much as you like on different accounts in the same session. Seems when you ccheckout though it lets someone else in whilst you're in there.. so slows down

United sold all 19 in 1 sale
Offline DougLFC94

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19691 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: indian magic on Today at 02:42:26 pm
Please advise on the following

CONSTANT ISSUES WITH PAYMENT CARD DECLINED.


Nightmare isn't it. All I can suggest is get a family member to try who's with a different bank. I had the same issue with my debit and credit card (both Halifax), tried multiple times but the website wasn't having it. Ended up ringing my brother and trying his card (santander) which thankfully went through first time.
Online AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19692 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm »
Quote from: indian magic on Today at 02:42:26 pm
Please advise on the following

CONSTANT ISSUES WITH PAYMENT CARD DECLINED.

So i qualify as per 13 plus games
my visa debit card is registered in my name and crucially it is registered to the same postal address that my membership card is registered to.

 I proceed to checkpiut and enter all card info
and even recieve a Natwest pop uo to complete further security details but I STILL recieve error  as follows

.........." The payment process was not completed. Please click here to try again.
Error occurred trying to collect payment. Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Please use a different card or select another payment method.  "


I have phoned my bank Natwest.
They confirm my billing address is whayt it shoud be -
they have said that they can see the transaction hitting the Natwest system and they confirmed it as LFC etc.
She advised me there is not an issue for it to be decliend at Natwest end. All is fine at Natwest end.


We know that the LFC phone lines are clsoed for support -
and the online Live  chat service temp suspended. Emails take up to five days to respond to.

has anyone had same issue as  me and any resolution. One of my friends has had same issue and so he then used a different debit card in his family member name - registered to his same postal addy and it worked for him. I have just the one debit card as other payment cards are registered to my family paddress for convenience reasons .

But i may try and change the registered billing addy for my other two debit cards to see if trying a different card provoder makes a difference - as per my friends experience.

Any advice Please? Thanks

I had a similar issue when getting friendly tickets. I just tried a few different versions of my address and eventually it accepted it. Very frustrating.
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19693 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:24:20 am
Queue no different to before. But the website jeesssus I didnt think they could make it any worse but they did. Pick a game, circle going round for ages, pick a block cue another circle going round, add a ticket and another circle for ages. Change member assigned to the ticket another circle going round just constantly slowing the whole process down and had me quite worried it was all just gonna crash and boot me off. Theres not a chance Id have been able to do all 10 games with it like that when its took me over 20 minutes just to sort out 3 games. I feel for those who get to the front of the queue then it boots them back to the back of it, never had it happen to me but id be going mental if it ever did. Absolutely awful website.

I thought it was just my computer running slow!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19694 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm »
FYI - you can buy kids tickets in ANY block now

Never been able to in the past but yeah that's new
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19695 on: Today at 03:58:28 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:55:55 pm
FYI - you can buy kids tickets in ANY block now

Never been able to in the past but yeah that's new

Really!! Can you buy adult /junior in the kop now ? I bought mine as usual upper Annie rd as normally only available there!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19696 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 03:58:28 pm
Really!! Can you buy adult /junior in the kop now ? I bought mine as usual upper Annie rd as normally only available there!

Yeah seems everyone I know has done the same...

Available at the £9 price in any block, says it on the front of the game before you click onto the stadium view

'Tickets can be purchased in all areas of the stadium, however dedicated adult junior blocks are available in 222-224'
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19697 on: Today at 04:07:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:55:55 pm
FYI - you can buy kids tickets in ANY block now

Never been able to in the past but yeah that's new
good development but I presume tomorrow for example I won't be able to buy a kids ticket on my membership even tho it'll be my younger brother using it through F&F
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19698 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:07:39 pm
good development but I presume tomorrow for example I won't be able to buy a kids ticket on my membership even tho it'll be my younger brother using it through F&F

Not sure.. I can't test that

Could get a young adult on an adults card tho (which is going to be going through fan update anyway to the younger lad)

Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19699 on: Today at 04:12:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:09:43 pm
Not sure.. I can't test that

Could get a young adult on an adults card tho (which is going to be going through fan update anyway to the younger lad)
to be honest I'm not sure why I can't just select my brother when I'm buying the ticket considering I'll be on my account making the transaction, it would save a step of transferring, I'm only asking cause my mum asked would I be able to get a kids ticket and I said probably not because it'll be 2 adult memberships buying
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19700 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Another thing to note... not sure if I posted already about it...

Disabled supporters now get to choose their seat anywhere.
So yesterday they had the pick of all 10,000 seats before the 13+ members

Whilst this doesn't affect wheelchair users for obvious reasons, ambulant supporters with accessibility issues could choose anywhere they wanted, including row 93 in MSU.

This was because some Spurs fans decided to sue the club as they were being forced into a particular seating area, which was determined as discrimination.

Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19701 on: Today at 04:14:29 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:12:07 pm
to be honest I'm not sure why I can't just select my brother when I'm buying the ticket considering I'll be on my account making the transaction, it would save a step of transferring, I'm only asking cause my mum asked would I be able to get a kids ticket and I said probably not because it'll be 2 adult memberships buying

If you saw how slow it was for some this morning, you'd wanting to be making as few selections as possible :D
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19702 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:14:29 pm
If you saw how slow it was for some this morning, you'd wanting to be making as few selections as possible :D
lucky I'm only buying 3 tickets told but yeah I'm not looking forward to it
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19703 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:03:04 pm
Yeah seems everyone I know has done the same...

Available at the £9 price in any block, says it on the front of the game before you click onto the stadium view

'Tickets can be purchased in all areas of the stadium, however dedicated adult junior blocks are available in 222-224'

Thanks mate, good to know 👍
Offline indian magic

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19704 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:52:18 pm
That shouldn't matter. When you are entering the card details and you add the billing address, as long as it is the same address that you have registered with your bank, it shouldn't be relevant what address you have your LFC membership registered to.


Thanks for advice -
i managed successfuly in the end

Ta
Online Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19705 on: Today at 06:07:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Another thing to note... not sure if I posted already about it...

Disabled supporters now get to choose their seat anywhere.
So yesterday they had the pick of all 10,000 seats before the 13+ members

Whilst this doesn't affect wheelchair users for obvious reasons, ambulant supporters with accessibility issues could choose anywhere they wanted, including row 93 in MSU.

This was because some Spurs fans decided to sue the club as they were being forced into a particular seating area, which was determined as discrimination.

Where were they limited to previously?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19706 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Another thing to note... not sure if I posted already about it...

Disabled supporters now get to choose their seat anywhere.
So yesterday they had the pick of all 10,000 seats before the 13+ members

Whilst this doesn't affect wheelchair users for obvious reasons, ambulant supporters with accessibility issues could choose anywhere they wanted, including row 93 in MSU.

This was because some Spurs fans decided to sue the club as they were being forced into a particular seating area, which was determined as discrimination.



I hope people with walking problems don't accidentally get the seating plan the wrong way up in that case!
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19707 on: Today at 06:14:28 pm »
Ive been on row 93 before, Im a fairly fit guy but fucking hell my knees are fucked by the time I get to the top :D
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19708 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
Apologies if this has been said already but if we previously registered for all ten previously will we have to do so again or is it just another opportunity for people who didn't before?
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19709 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 06:07:26 pm
Where were they limited to previously?
Ambulant seats used to be the first few rows after the wheelchair bays.
Offline AJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19710 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:17:56 pm
Apologies if this has been said already but if we previously registered for all ten previously will we have to do so again or is it just another opportunity for people who didn't before?
Nope, just another opportunity, existing registrations remain unaffected
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19711 on: Today at 06:23:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:17:56 pm
Apologies if this has been said already but if we previously registered for all ten previously will we have to do so again or is it just another opportunity for people who didn't before?

How about you read the selling details on the website?
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19712 on: Today at 06:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:23:20 pm
How about you read the selling details on the website?
I've seen you get on people for not being up to date with the latest update about 6 or 7 times in here. I didn't feel it was clear so asked for clarification. Chill out ffs.
