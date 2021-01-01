How could you not know? It's been said in this thread dozens of times! That's the unfortunate consequence of the club trying to make it harder for touts and we all have to live with it. Can't have touts just adding random people every week making it easier for them to transfer the tickets! What you perceive as making it harder for you isn't actually the club making it harder for those who go to the game it makes it harder for those who don't go to the game.



Then you're either not getting in quickly or others have got in quicker than you. 19/20 friends got in for me an hour after the sales had started and I was still able to get Kop tickets, you're doing something wrong there not the club or you're not actually getting in that quick.



Non-season ticket holders have always been treated differently to season ticket holders, this isn't something new so why is the club doing the same thing now an issue?



I don't follow this thread too keenly. Apologies!And it isn't so much for me but the older people I go to the game with who have no idea how to sort any of this out themselves. Which judging by the age of the crowds will be an issue for a lot of people.I mean I don't think I am the only one who has had issues with the ticketing website? From the replies, the issue seems to be that they have increased the number of members with 13+ which is fair enough now the stadium is bigger. Pretty sure the criteria for the first sale used to be higher too. Maybe 17+ which may be the issue. Weirdly I can always get them for cup games but haven't been able in the league since the stadium capacity increased.Not saying the frustration with the difference in treatment is new but still frustrating. The new issue with it will be next year when members lose credit for not going to the game but the season ticket holders won't.