Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 914265 times)

Online Dull Tools

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19400 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:23:45 pm
As it stands you could miss every game this season and still be guaranteed tickets for all 19 games in 22/23.

In 22/23 you can miss up to 6 games and still be guaranteed a ticket for every game in 23/24.

It's very possible going forward the guaranteed number may drop lower than 13 so you should still be safe unless you think you may only be able to attend 8 or 9 games a season but still think you should be able to get a guaranteed ticket for every game?
All the people who are moaning about getting tickets could have done when were shit and it was easy to get tickets. The people with 13+ tickets have been going for years even though the club is making it more and more difficult for them to do so.

Is it fair that the people with season tickets can miss how many games they want without losing their season tickets though?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:53:21 pm
You mean we cant keep adding seats for one match until your happy with ones then delete the rest?

You can. You can (now) delete individual seats from the basket.
You can't use the' select seats for me' option in order to get multiple singles anymore though it doesn't look like. They'd have to be manually selected.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19402 on: Today at 02:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:36:43 pm
All the people who are moaning about getting tickets could have done when were shit and it was easy to get tickets. The people with 13+ tickets have been going for years even though the club is making it more and more difficult for them to do so.

Is it fair that the people with season tickets can miss how many games they want without losing their season tickets though?
hopefully the same will apply to STHS from next season onwards, maybe when we are shit again we will see who sticks around
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 02:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:11:43 pm
Because I have bought the ticket and have attended 19 games for 12 seasons in a row. It is very harsh if you can't go one year and then you drop to the back of the queue.

The truth is it will just lead to empty seats as it does at some away games. People won't want to miss out on the credits.

Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:36:43 pm
All the people who are moaning about getting tickets could have done when were shit and it was easy to get tickets. The people with 13+ tickets have been going for years even though the club is making it more and more difficult for them to do so.

Is it fair that the people with season tickets can miss how many games they want without losing their season tickets though?

No scan no credit, transfer no credit. You get credit for attendance, not purchase

You're a member, membership is not a season ticket, its based off the previous years attendance. Season tickets aren't (currently)
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
Not sure how the club are making it harder for those on 13+ to get tickets either.

They are making it harder for those on 13+ who don't actually attend games to remain in the guaranteed club, yes

Maybe that's what he means
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 02:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:36:43 pm
The people with 13+ tickets have been going for years even though the club is making it more and more difficult for them to do so.


How are they? The sale is guaranteed?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:49:32 pm
How are they? The sale is guaranteed?
he means hard as in they actually have to go to games now
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 02:52:52 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:51:42 pm
he means hard as in they actually have to go to games now

Diddums
Online Dull Tools

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:44:37 pm
No scan no credit, transfer no credit. You get credit for attendance, not purchase

You're a member, membership is not a season ticket, its based off the previous years attendance. Season tickets aren't (currently)
I was on the season ticket waiting list then when they did that last big clear up my name wasn't on it. It isn't through lack of trying.

I don't know how this system isn't more complicated? Having to add all your friends on and download the app. Not everyone I go with is tech-savvy so it is a very painful experience.

And the website has made it much more difficult to buy the tickets each time they change anything. Plus I used to get all my tickets in the kop and now I am thrown all over the ground.

And I do usually go to every game but as I said above, work and family situation has changed so not sure what impact that will have down the line.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 03:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:59:30 pm
I was on the season ticket waiting list then when they did that last big clear up my name wasn't on it. It isn't through lack of trying.

I don't know how this system isn't more complicated? Having to add all your friends on and download the app. Not everyone I go with is tech-savvy so it is a very painful experience.

And the website has made it much more difficult to buy the tickets each time they change anything. Plus I used to get all my tickets in the kop and now I am thrown all over the ground.

And I do usually go to every game but as I said above, work and family situation has changed so not sure what impact that will have down the line.

Once again its the Premier League who are enforcing NFC not the club so its not the club you should be aiming your anger at here. Having to add all your friends? Well if you go to the match often enough and don't need to transfer you shouldn't need to add friends...

How has the website made it much more difficult to buy tickets? You getting all your tickets on the Kop is just a random process and how the online queues should be. That's nothing to complain about.

If you don't go to the game though you shouldn't keep the credit, its that simple.
Online Dull Tools

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:03:13 pm
Once again its the Premier League who are enforcing NFC not the club so its not the club you should be aiming your anger at here. Having to add all your friends? Well if you go to the match often enough and don't need to transfer you shouldn't need to add friends...

How has the website made it much more difficult to buy tickets? You getting all your tickets on the Kop is just a random process and how the online queues should be. That's nothing to complain about.

If you don't go to the game though you shouldn't keep the credit, its that simple.
Fair enough. Didn't know the NFC thing was a Premier League wide thing. The point of add friends is that on the off chance I can't go I don't know who will be taking my ticket 10 months in advance.

My frustration about not getting tickets in the Kop I know is a 1st world problem but I can't see how they always used to be available for the 13+ people but now even when I get in quickly they seem to have all gone for every game. I don't know where these tickets have gone?

It probably won't be a problem but its annoying how the people with 13+ tickets are treated so differently to season ticket holders even though they have probably been to as many, if not more games, over the last 10 years or so.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Fair enough. Didn't know the NFC thing was a Premier League wide thing. The point of add friends is that on the off chance I can't go I don't know who will be taking my ticket 10 months in advance.

My frustration about not getting tickets in the Kop I know is a 1st world problem but I can't see how they always used to be available for the 13+ people but now even when I get in quickly they seem to have all gone for every game. I don't know where these tickets have gone?

My frustration about losing the credit is that the people with 13+ tickets are treated so differently to season ticket holders even though they have probably been to as many, if not more games, over the last 10 years or so.
the thing about Kop tickets is that there's many more members in the 13+ group so it's harder to get in first and all members have the gripe about being treated differently to STHS which will hopefully change going forward
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:59:30 pm
I was on the season ticket waiting list then when they did that last big clear up my name wasn't on it. It isn't through lack of trying.

I don't know how this system isn't more complicated? Having to add all your friends on and download the app. Not everyone I go with is tech-savvy so it is a very painful experience.

And the website has made it much more difficult to buy the tickets each time they change anything. Plus I used to get all my tickets in the kop and now I am thrown all over the ground.

And I do usually go to every game but as I said above, work and family situation has changed so not sure what impact that will have down the line.

It is certainly more complicated, but pretty much something you'll only have to do once and this change is for the greater good. And I say that as someone that is losing out on it.

The Kop tickets isn't really a valid argument. Majority of people would rather be in the Kop, be it to create/experience the atmosphere or the cost. You having a seat on the Kop stopped someone else getting one there. Is that fair on them?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Fair enough. Didn't know the NFC thing was a Premier League wide thing. The point of add friends is that on the off chance I can't go I don't know who will be taking my ticket 10 months in advance.

My frustration about not getting tickets in the Kop I know is a 1st world problem but I can't see how they always used to be available for the 13+ people but now even when I get in quickly they seem to have all gone for every game. I don't know where these tickets have gone?

It probably won't be a problem but its annoying how the people with 13+ tickets are treated so differently to season ticket holders even though they have probably been to as many, if not more games, over the last 10 years or so.

How could you not know? It's been said in this thread dozens of times! That's the unfortunate consequence of the club trying to make it harder for touts and we all have to live with it. Can't have touts just adding random people every week making it easier for them to transfer the tickets! What you perceive as making it harder for you isn't actually the club making it harder for those who go to the game it makes it harder for those who don't go to the game.

Then you're either not getting in quickly or others have got in quicker than you. 19/20 friends got in for me an hour after the sales had started and I was still able to get Kop tickets, you're doing something wrong there not the club or you're not actually getting in that quick.

Non-season ticket holders have always been treated differently to season ticket holders, this isn't something new so why is the club doing the same thing now an issue?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Fair enough. Didn't know the NFC thing was a Premier League wide thing. The point of add friends is that on the off chance I can't go I don't know who will be taking my ticket 10 months in advance.

My frustration about not getting tickets in the Kop I know is a 1st world problem but I can't see how they always used to be available for the 13+ people but now even when I get in quickly they seem to have all gone for every game. I don't know where these tickets have gone?

It probably won't be a problem but its annoying how the people with 13+ tickets are treated so differently to season ticket holders even though they have probably been to as many, if not more games, over the last 10 years or so.

There's about 3000 kop tickets for members, given there use to be 5000 members on 13+ and it rose to 8200, and now its down to about 7000 that should explain where they've gone - to others on 13+

Online VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 03:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:09:37 pm

 Fair enough. Didn't know the NFC thing was a Premier League wide thing. The point of add friends is that on the off chance I can't go I don't know who will be taking my ticket 10 months in advance.


In a similar situation at the moment where I most likely will go to every game I purchase but I'm also messaging everybody I think could potentially want to go in case I couldn't last minute. It's a bit of a pain but if it helps with cutting down on the touting then I think it's probably a fair compromise.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:36:43 pm
All the people who are moaning about getting tickets could have done when were shit and it was easy to get tickets. The people with 13+ tickets have been going for years even though the club is making it more and more difficult for them to do so.

Is it fair that the people with season tickets can miss how many games they want without losing their season tickets though?

No they havent, I know members who have got on the 13+ ladder in the last couple of years. If you put the effort in then its doable in 2 seasons. I had no issues doing it a few years back and then had to give up a lot of the PL games for financial reasons and choose to man only do CL and FA Cup.

Not sure how the club are making it more difficult for people on 13+ Arent they guaranteed tickets?
Online Dull Tools

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:14:45 pm
How could you not know? It's been said in this thread dozens of times! That's the unfortunate consequence of the club trying to make it harder for touts and we all have to live with it. Can't have touts just adding random people every week making it easier for them to transfer the tickets! What you perceive as making it harder for you isn't actually the club making it harder for those who go to the game it makes it harder for those who don't go to the game.

Then you're either not getting in quickly or others have got in quicker than you. 19/20 friends got in for me an hour after the sales had started and I was still able to get Kop tickets, you're doing something wrong there not the club or you're not actually getting in that quick.

Non-season ticket holders have always been treated differently to season ticket holders, this isn't something new so why is the club doing the same thing now an issue?
I don't follow this thread too keenly. Apologies!

And it isn't so much for me but the older people I go to the game with who have no idea how to sort any of this out themselves. Which judging by the age of the crowds will be an issue for a lot of people.

I mean I don't think I am the only one who has had issues with the ticketing website? From the replies, the issue seems to be that they have increased the number of members with 13+ which is fair enough now the stadium is bigger. Pretty sure the criteria for the first sale used to be higher too. Maybe 17+ which may be the issue. Weirdly I can always get them for cup games but haven't been able in the league since the stadium capacity increased.

Not saying the frustration with the difference in treatment is new but still frustrating. The new issue with it will be next year when members lose credit for not going to the game but the season ticket holders won't.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 04:18:55 pm »
Again though the issue is with the Premier League. The older people can still apply for a stadium access card if they don't have a smart phone and personally I'd encourage it if they didn't understand how to do it.

The criteria for the first sale has never been 17+. I think it got to 15+ whilst the Main Stand was being build but that's only because there was a reduced capacity, otherwise it's always been around 13+. Having issues with the ticketing website does not equal the club making it harder though, correlation does not equal causation.
Online The_Rebel

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 04:29:08 pm »
are stadium access cards for members open to all members yet to apply for or only still those with 4+ credits
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19420 on: Today at 05:08:53 pm »
Bought tickets today and I've noticed "Distribute" and "Recall" buttons within purchase history. Assume the distribute button loads the tickets on to your NFC App?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19421 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:08:53 pm
Bought tickets today and I've noticed "Distribute" and "Recall" buttons within purchase history. Assume the distribute button loads the tickets on to your NFC App?

No the NFC pass should automatically update. I'd imagine the distribute button is for you to pass on to your friends and family.
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #19422 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:12:41 pm
No the NFC pass should automatically update. I'd imagine the distribute button is for you to pass on to your friends and family.
Ah ok thanks
