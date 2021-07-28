« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 892970 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18600 on: Yesterday at 08:42:45 pm »
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Yesterday at 08:30:27 pm
Do you have Google Pay installed?
I was about to say that as I got the same error message but turns out I didn't have it. That solved it though.
We are a team of one half.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18601 on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:15:16 pm
Now I have my members card in my Apple Wallet, can anybody in my family transfer their season ticket to me for odd games? I'm on their friend and family list - the normal one. Is there a second f&f list on the season ticket when you download it?

Not asking my family, they won't have a clue what I'm on about. They're assuming it'll be straight forwrad as I was on the old f&f list.

Before someone tells me it's all explained in some email, f&q on the website or on some other post, try to have a bit of empathy for a technophobe who used to turn up with coins and get clicked through the turnstyle.

or without coins and double clicked.

It's not a separate F&F list so if you are already on their F&F list then, yes it's fine, they can pass a season ticket to you for a match. Worth double-checking you are on their list though?

They will then login to their account and transfer the seat to you for a particular match, which means that their Season Ticket won't work at that match but your Membership gets activated for that match instead with their seat and you use your NFC to enter the ground. I presume there will also be a system where you get something in advance like an automated email that notifies you that your card has been activated for that match so that you know it has been done.

That make sense?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18602 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm
It's not a separate F&F list so if you are already on their F&F list then, yes it's fine, they can pass a season ticket to you for a match. Worth double-checking you are on their list though?

If they are not ST holders you'd still the supporter ID, postcode and mobile though wouldn't you?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18603 on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm »
Is there anyway to manually cancel ballot interest?

The only reason Im having to ask this is because after setting up my lads membership this weekend I went to register us for some games and was unable to do so, due to somebody on my f&f already registering me to certain games without me knowing (I didnt receive any confirmation from the club after this purchase btw). Theres nothing I can do about cancelling it when signed into my membership and the person who actually purchased it has said they cant do anything about it their end. Ive spoke to the club via live chat and email and theyve said theyd sort it but its still not letting me enter the ballot with my lad...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18604 on: Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm
It's not a separate F&F list so if you are already on their F&F list then, yes it's fine, they can pass a season ticket to you for a match. Worth double-checking you are on their list though?

They will then login to their account and transfer the seat to you for a particular match, which means that their Season Ticket won't work at that match but your Membership gets activated for that match instead with their seat and you use your NFC to enter the ground. I presume there will also be a system where you get something in advance like an automated email that notifies you that your card has been activated for that match so that you know it has been done.

That make sense?

Cheers mate, makes sense to me. Might have some probs explaining it to them, but nice one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18605 on: Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Yesterday at 07:22:16 pm
Looks like it can be, thats a bit worrying

I tired to screenshot it and it wouldn't let me due to security policy.
I imagine people with rooted phones might be able to do something. But I know if you have a rooted phone then Google pay won't work so hopefully they've boxed that avenue off!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18606 on: Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
If they are not ST holders you'd still the supporter ID, postcode and mobile though wouldn't you?

I was on about season ticket holders in my family passing games on to me (member). I thought I read something about the old friends and family list that you used to buy tickets for other people, is a different list to the one you'll be able to use to transfer your own ticket when you're not going.

The season ticket holders on my family are linked through the friends and family list that we've used in the past, thought there was going to be a different one for transfers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18607 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm
I was on about season ticket holders in my family passing games on to me (member). I thought I read something about the old friends and family list that you used to buy tickets for other people, is a different list to the one you'll be able to use to transfer your own ticket when you're not going.

The season ticket holders on my family are linked through the friends and family list that we've used in the past, thought there was going to be a different one for transfers.
A mate asked asked the club about this a few days ago. Not sure they understood his question fully but they essentially said that there is just one list, so yes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18608 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm »
Apologies if this has been answered, or is just a dumb question.

Me and my dad share a season ticket, he signed me up to his friends and family thingy, but when I try to download the NFC pass on my device the button is greyed out?


Edit - think I'm being a blurt, I'm not technically a member just a family a friend of a St holder and that's why presumably
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18609 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
I tired to screenshot it and it wouldn't let me due to security policy.
I imagine people with rooted phones might be able to do something. But I know if you have a rooted phone then Google pay won't work so hopefully they've boxed that avenue off!

That's definitely changed since this afternoon. It didn't have "show code" and I was able to screenshot members card but it already had the code there on it.
Opened it just now and it shows the card, but now without the code and the "show code" underneath. I can now screenshot the card but not the code.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18610 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm »
If your phone's rooted, couldn't you just download the google pay apk instead?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18611 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 12:42:29 pm
So being a member Im assuming approaching each game this season I will get a downloadable ticket showing my seat and section details?
Exactly.
Sorry for asking so many dumb questions but youre doing a far better job than the club at the moment.
I know theyre working in trying times but if they put out plentiful, concise information that might cut down on their workload with angry or confused fans trying to contact them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18612 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
On Apple Wallet, you can press the three dots up the top right and it shows a QR code which can be screenshot without issues. Not sure of this is what's needed to gain entry or not but I can't see any barcode like the above post.



On another note, my mate is useless at technology and he wants to put his card in my Apple Wallet. Is this possible? I'm not sure his phone is NFC enabled either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18613 on: Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
On Apple Wallet, you can press the three dots up the top right and it shows a QR code which can be screenshot without issues. Not sure of this is what's needed to gain entry or not but I can't see any barcode like the above post.



On another note, my mate is useless at technology and he wants to put his card in my Apple Wallet. Is this possible? I'm not sure his phone is NFC enabled either.

Nope, he'll need to request a stadium access card with photo ID pal

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18614 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18615 on: Yesterday at 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
Nope, he'll need to request a stadium access card with photo ID pal

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

Thanks pal. I literally sent him the guide and he still wont do it. Id imagine theres many like him. Will have to go do it for him.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
Right so have the pass ok my phone now. Just need to get it installed on my dad's.

I sometimes go the game with my girlfriend using my dad's card. Am I right in thinking I just create an account for her and link her
to my friends/family. Does she need a membership as well? Another 27 quid if so urgh
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 12:33:31 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 12:16:04 am
Right so have the pass ok my phone now. Just need to get it installed on my dad's.

I sometimes go the game with my girlfriend using my dad's card. Am I right in thinking I just create an account for her and link her
to my friends/family. Does she need a membership as well? Another 27 quid if so urgh

You don't need membership, just a supporter ID which is free, however I don't know if there was a cut-off point for when you had to link to your friends/family account.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 12:33:31 am
You don't need membership, just a supporter ID which is free, however I don't know if there was a cut-off point for when you had to link to your friends/family account.
11th August is the date I believe although I'm not 100% on that
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18619 on: Today at 07:10:33 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm
So does the qr code not work if screenshotted?

It can but will only scan in once at the turnstile
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18620 on: Today at 07:14:13 am »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm
Is there anyway to manually cancel ballot interest?

The only reason Im having to ask this is because after setting up my lads membership this weekend I went to register us for some games and was unable to do so, due to somebody on my f&f already registering me to certain games without me knowing (I didnt receive any confirmation from the club after this purchase btw). Theres nothing I can do about cancelling it when signed into my membership and the person who actually purchased it has said they cant do anything about it their end. Ive spoke to the club via live chat and email and theyve said theyd sort it but its still not letting me enter the ballot with my lad...

I'd try it today and if not sorted by lunch contact them again given it shuts tomorrow!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18621 on: Today at 07:14:43 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
I tired to screenshot it and it wouldn't let me due to security policy.
I imagine people with rooted phones might be able to do something. But I know if you have a rooted phone then Google pay won't work so hopefully they've boxed that avenue off!

Some phones have that built in, others dont get that error, and can get some apps to bypass it too
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18622 on: Today at 07:15:27 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm
I was on about season ticket holders in my family passing games on to me (member). I thought I read something about the old friends and family list that you used to buy tickets for other people, is a different list to the one you'll be able to use to transfer your own ticket when you're not going.

The season ticket holders on my family are linked through the friends and family list that we've used in the past, thought there was going to be a different one for transfers.

Originally was supposed to be 2 lists but its just 1 now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18623 on: Today at 07:16:16 am »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
Apologies if this has been answered, or is just a dumb question.

Me and my dad share a season ticket, he signed me up to his friends and family thingy, but when I try to download the NFC pass on my device the button is greyed out?


Edit - think I'm being a blurt, I'm not technically a member just a family a friend of a St holder and that's why presumably

Can only download onto his phone, when tickets transfer on a game by game basis you will login and download each match individually
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18624 on: Today at 07:18:05 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 10:54:53 pm
Thanks pal. I literally sent him the guide and he still wont do it. Id imagine theres many like him. Will have to go do it for him.

They're the issue though not the club! If he doesn't he wont get in, it's not difficult :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18625 on: Today at 08:27:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:18:05 am
They're the issue though not the club! If he doesn't he wont get in, it's not difficult :D

I do agree partly with this but the club is also the issue. They release the below statement in the Q&A

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

They fail to explain the basics like;
1. Confirming what the actual process is for requesting a stadium access card?
2. Is there a form that needs completing?
3. If a form then where is it? If you need to contact the club as a general enquiry, they say this?
4. Can all members apply now?
5. What is the cut off to apply for a card?

If no form, then why not as its the easiest way for someone to compete the process??

There are no excuses..someone needs to proof read what is being released from the club. If they dont know the answers yet, they need to say this with a small caveat more information to be provided in due course at least then we know full details are to be provided.

My dad will need a card and he doesnt have a clue so itll be on me to sort this. Poor customer service from the club
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18626 on: Today at 08:53:04 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:27:23 am
I do agree partly with this but the club is also the issue. They release the below statement in the Q&A

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

They fail to explain the basics like;
1. Confirming what the actual process is for requesting a stadium access card?
2. Is there a form that needs completing?
3. If a form then where is it? If you need to contact the club as a general enquiry, they say this?
4. Can all members apply now?
5. What is the cut off to apply for a card?

If no form, then why not as its the easiest way for someone to compete the process??

There are no excuses..someone needs to proof read what is being released from the club. If they dont know the answers yet, they need to say this with a small caveat more information to be provided in due course at least then we know full details are to be provided.

My dad will need a card and he doesnt have a clue so itll be on me to sort this. Poor customer service from the club

The answers to most of those questions are one click from the page you have linked in your post.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18627 on: Today at 08:53:25 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:27:23 am
I do agree partly with this but the club is also the issue. They release the below statement in the Q&A

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-can-i-download-my-friend-family-member-s-nfc-pass-if-they-do-not-have-a-compatible-smartphone

They fail to explain the basics like;
1. Confirming what the actual process is for requesting a stadium access card?
2. Is there a form that needs completing?
3. If a form then where is it? If you need to contact the club as a general enquiry, they say this?
4. Can all members apply now?
5. What is the cut off to apply for a card?

If no form, then why not as its the easiest way for someone to compete the process??

There are no excuses..someone needs to proof read what is being released from the club. If they dont know the answers yet, they need to say this with a small caveat more information to be provided in due course at least then we know full details are to be provided.

My dad will need a card and he doesnt have a clue so itll be on me to sort this. Poor customer service from the club

They do need a proof read by someone who is actually going to use it.... However it is not the clubs fault that members have jumped the gun before any announcement about downloading it

They said W/C the 26th, which gives them until the end of Sunday, and they obviously need to update the website with info (which they did yesterday) and make the feature available and test it prior to putting out a news article and emailing members. But no everyone's impatient and complaining it wont work and asking the same questions before the club has even had chance to say anything on it. They even had to shut live chat yesterday because the queue got that big.

They have also removed the date of August 4th from the site for members to stop people panicking about it before they can get their heads together and put an announcement out : )

As I posted yesterday they have a very long list of things to sort out - wouldn't like to be in their shoes the next few weeks
