« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 458 459 460 461 462 [463]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 889920 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18480 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:26:44 am
Ive some bad news for you theres no pen

WHAT

Total waste of time this!!

Might try to get to some games just to make the membership worth it but this is a shocking mistake
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18481 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:33:27 am
Maybe thats the members sale notice that'll go out this week with the sale dates?

I can see disabled sales being Wednesday, 13+ Thursday, 4+ Fri morning and 0+ Friday afternoon, if not the same time as 4+
who fucking knows, the ticket office have had over a year to iron these issues out and unfortunately they've failed, surely we can expect more from a club of this size and standard?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18482 on: Today at 11:40:19 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:37:19 am
who fucking knows, the ticket office have had over a year to iron these issues out and unfortunately they've failed, surely we can expect more from a club of this size and standard?

A lot of the rushing around isn't their fault tbf. They've had to wait on gov announcements, then wait for the prem announcements and meetings along with other organizing bodies (hence the acs delay)

Just been unfortunate timing that all the NFC stuff planned for last year and new ticketing site all committed to prior to covid ended up clashing
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,360
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18483 on: Today at 11:40:40 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:31:12 am
If its iPhone it needs to be iPhone 6 or higher apparently. Dunno about other smartphones
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:31:49 am

Has it got google pay installed or an apple wallet?

Google Pay on a Galaxy S10.

Just downloaded and set up Google Pay about 5 mins ago, but still saying the same.
Logged

Online cdgilbert

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18484 on: Today at 11:43:28 am »
My youngest does not have a phone.

He is a member. Can i download a second nfc pass for him onto my iphone?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18485 on: Today at 11:43:42 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:40:19 am
A lot of the rushing around isn't their fault tbf. They've had to wait on gov announcements, then wait for the prem announcements and meetings along with other organizing bodies (hence the acs delay)

Just been unfortunate timing that all the NFC stuff planned for last year and new ticketing site all committed to prior to covid ended up clashing
I agree it doesn't help when EPL, UEFA, local and national governments all have differing views and agendas but the overall way the ticket office conducts business leaves plenty to be desired and it's a pre-covid problem
Logged

Online Lfcameron7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #18486 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: cdgilbert on Today at 11:43:28 am
My youngest does not have a phone.

He is a member. Can i download a second nfc pass for him onto my iphone?

Yeah you can
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 458 459 460 461 462 [463]   Go Up
« previous next »
 