who fucking knows, the ticket office have had over a year to iron these issues out and unfortunately they've failed, surely we can expect more from a club of this size and standard?



A lot of the rushing around isn't their fault tbf. They've had to wait on gov announcements, then wait for the prem announcements and meetings along with other organizing bodies (hence the acs delay)Just been unfortunate timing that all the NFC stuff planned for last year and new ticketing site all committed to prior to covid ended up clashing