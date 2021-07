Looking forward to the friendly on the Monday, as struggled to get tickets last few seasons.



Any thoughts on how they would use the squad will they all make an appearance both days?



My son has not been before and will be keen to see his heroes.



Can’t knock it with the prices, just wondered











No idea, especially with it being less than a week before the season. You’d imagine it would be mix and match on both days so for example you might see Salah but not Mane or you might see VVD but not Konate. You’d feel pretty hard done by if you paid £23 and saw a reserve / u23 team. On the other hand though I’d rather see our likely first 11 play together before Norwich on Saturday evening.