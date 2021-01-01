« previous next »
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18400 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm
It'll be a digital members card I believe.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18401 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm
I read somewhere that if you get a new phone you have to get the NFC card cancelled and then re-add to your new phone so I assume that means it's only one for the whole season.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18402 on: Today at 04:45:25 pm
Man this thread is insanely busy with so many questions

I can imagine the club is swamped
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18403 on: Today at 04:47:05 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:31:17 pm
So will members still get individual tickets to download game by game? Or will they be downloading a digital members card which is then used multiple times for entry?

The latter could potentially make it harder for touts (although not impossible) and for credit hunting if they make it like season tickets where it can only be downloaded once to one device (unless you call up the club because you got a new phone/ lost your phone). They'll quickly get wise to who is abusing the system when someone has "lost" their phone 19 times a season.

That's exactly what's happening.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18404 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:45:25 pm
Man this thread is insanely busy with so many questions

I can imagine the club is swamped

I hope the club staff are reading this. They need to be more clearer with their instructions and cover every eventuality. Not even clearly explained the basics, theyve only had a year to think about it  ;D
