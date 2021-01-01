« previous next »
Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18320 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:25:26 am
Because you're downloading your members card, not an actual ticket

That download will get you the usual benefits of discounts etc in the club stores, regardless of how many tickets you have or haven't bought :)

I'm assuming we'll get emails to let us know when its ready?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18321 on: Today at 11:39:44 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:34:50 am
I'm assuming we'll get emails to let us know when its ready?

Sure we will do :)

Same with those needing to do Fan Update - the FAQ's have been updated for that but I would wait till the email before trying to do anything
willss

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18322 on: Today at 11:44:05 am
Is there a process for cancelling tickets? Ive used other peoples cards for the friendlies to take my family (some arent members. If I cant transfer them then theres no point in us all going
glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18323 on: Today at 11:52:56 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:14:18 am
If its been 13+ for that long then it would already have had to do fan update wouldnt it?

when was the fan update thing? i think that passed me by, or i effed up on what to do. he mentioned it as he has mates with seasies of them using their long died grandad's st etc... i want to call the club and be like sorry but i messed up and what can be done.

however i feel like they will tell me do one?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18324 on: Today at 11:55:26 am
Quote from: willss on Today at 11:44:05 am
Is there a process for cancelling tickets? Ive used other peoples cards for the friendlies to take my family (some arent members. If I cant transfer them then theres no point in us all going

Phone the club or go on live chat
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18325 on: Today at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 11:52:56 am
when was the fan update thing? i think that passed me by, or i effed up on what to do. he mentioned it as he has mates with seasies of them using their long died grandad's st etc... i want to call the club and be like sorry but i messed up and what can be done.

however i feel like they will tell me do one?

For members on 13+ it was Octover-December 2019, for ST holders it was around April/May 2020 during that renewal period I think, its certainly been done for ST's though

They gave everyone a chance, numerous announcements and emails etc for people to read, they'll tell you to do one

Everyone had to do it otherwise their ticket wouldnt work for the Sheffield match onwards and everyone got refunded, So you defo did it, had to upload ID etc..
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18326 on: Today at 12:19:30 pm
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 11:52:56 am
when was the fan update thing? i think that passed me by, or i effed up on what to do. he mentioned it as he has mates with seasies of them using their long died grandad's st etc... i want to call the club and be like sorry but i messed up and what can be done.

however i feel like they will tell me do one?

But they wouldn't be allowed into the ground for the second half of 19/20 if they hadn't done it, so I'm confused.
glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18327 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:19:30 pm
But they wouldn't be allowed into the ground for the second half of 19/20 if they hadn't done it, so I'm confused.

i seem to remember something aba that. i remember having to confirm something in order to keep the members cards going. so i presume i just kept status quo. my mate continued to use my card and his lad used my dad no problem.

around that time i am sure i had something major going on a bereavement or something can't remember and i just clicked on whatever was path of least resistance. guess thats it then for them. scunner :(
lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18328 on: Today at 06:09:07 pm
I fall into the 4-12 game category and just registering now. I'm thinking of applying for all games i'm eligible for to increase my chances. If successful in multiple games (wishful thinking?), would I have to purchase them all, or could I pick and choose which ones I want. Can't afford more than a 3 or games at the moment so don't want to be told it's all or nothing.

Cheers
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18329 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 06:09:07 pm
I fall into the 4-12 game category and just registering now. I'm thinking of applying for all games i'm eligible for to increase my chances. If successful in multiple games (wishful thinking?), would I have to purchase them all, or could I pick and choose which ones I want. Can't afford more than a 3 or games at the moment so don't want to be told it's all or nothing.

Cheers

You can just pick and choose. Youre only registering yourself rather than committing yourself to buying a ticket if youre successful. If youre successful and cant go for whatever reason then the ticket will then go into the late availability sale. The club just wants to get an idea of how many people will comprise the ballot for each game.
Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18330 on: Today at 06:27:01 pm
When is the pass available to download for members?
lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18331 on: Today at 06:31:39 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 06:23:51 pm
You can just pick and choose. Youre only registering yourself rather than committing yourself to buying a ticket if youre successful. If youre successful and cant go for whatever reason then the ticket will then go into the late availability sale. The club just wants to get an idea of how many people will comprise the ballot for each game.

nice one thanks mate
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18332 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 06:27:01 pm
When is the pass available to download for members?

Should have been today but as usual club fucked it
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18333 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:22:18 pm
Should have been today but as usual club fucked it

Hahaha it does make me laugh. The only business whereby no matter how many times they mess it up or let you down youll just go back for more. Im sure it was a week window to set it up..no rush I guess
VVM

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18334 on: Today at 08:05:11 pm
Just thinking I can imagine there will end up being a good amount of tickets available in the late availability with people who win the ballots ultimately deciding not to go to all the games they are successful for.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18335 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:05:11 pm
Just thinking I can imagine there will end up being a good amount of tickets available in the late availability with people who win the ballots ultimately deciding not to go to all the games they are successful for.

I think youll be right. Ive gone in for 7/10 as I chose the games I wanted to go to but if any of them only have restricted views remaining by the time I get in, I wont be buying it.
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18336 on: Today at 08:53:19 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:02:11 pm
Hahaha it does make me laugh. The only business whereby no matter how many times they mess it up or let you down youll just go back for more. Im sure it was a week window to set it up..no rush I guess
Looking forward to them not working on a matchday and all hell breaking loose.
Lfcameron7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #18337 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:22:18 pm
Should have been today but as usual club fucked it

They said w/c 26th not on the 26th so could be any day this week, prob after STH window closes tomorrow
