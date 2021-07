Actually like the new process of a ballot. Rather get a simple email saying I have 'won' access to buy a ticket than the pathetic shite free for all of past years. Had no luck over the last couple years, a bit soul destroying everytime logging on to be told xxx estimated time wait.Since Klopp has took over, it's got ridiculous hard to get a ticket in ye own name, funniley enough thats the same time in my life I have a stable wage where I can afford tickets. I live 10 minutes walk from the stadium, but to get my live footballing fix, i go and watch Tranmere over the water.just hope I have better luck here, well, good luck to all.